13 Going On 30 is a well-received comedy featuring Jennifer Garner. The plot is deceptively simple —Jenna (Christa B. Allen), a junior high girl, is humiliated by classmates at her own birthday party. She wishes she was 30, and the next morning she wakes to find 17 years have gone by, with no recollection of that time. She is now a 30-year-old (Garner), and an editor for fashion magazine Poise. Gradually, she learns what happened over the lost years, and is appalled at how she became selfish, conniving and downright mean. Returning to her 13-year-old self, she changes the course of her life for the better.

The film is more than just a child-becomes-adult-overnight feature. It has elements that make it rise above a single trope. There’s righting wrongs in your past for the benefit of the present and the future, learning to be yourself, learning it’s okay to be yourself, and rising up to face challenges even if you are out of your league. Its diversity is its strength, and here are a few other films that speak to the same themes:

Big (1988)

12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) makes a wish to be "big" on an antique fortune-teller machine. The next morning, he has grown into an adult (Tom Hanks). At first, Josh loves the perks of adulthood, but soon it becomes too much, and he is back to 12 again. Shares the child-becomes-adult plot device, and as such is often compared to 13 Going on 30.

Freaky Friday (2003)

The 2003 adaptation of the film finds Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) at a crossroads of their relationship. When they magically switch bodies, they quickly learn of the challenges each have and forced to adapt, like how Jenna in 13 has to adapt to being an adult.

Jumanji (1995)

In 1969, young Alan Parrish (Adam Hann-Byrd) becomes trapped in the supernatural jungle board game Jumanji. Twenty-six years later, Alan (Robin Williams) is freed when a pair of siblings start playing, and in order to stop the chaos that the game unleashes, they must finish. When the game is finished, Alan is back in 1969 and changes his future, like Jenna, by making a different choice.

17 Again (2009)

Mike O'Donnell (Zac Efron) loses his chance for a basketball scholarship when he learns his girlfriend Scarlet (Allison Miller) is pregnant. Twenty years later, Mike (Matthew Perry) is facing divorce from Scarlet (Leslie Mann), his children want nothing to do with him, and he's forced to live with his friend. An encounter turns Mike back to his 17-year-old self. Seeing an opportunity to make things right, he adopts a new name, enrolls in high school, helps his kids out and manages to repair his marriage before he is 37 again. More or less the reverse of 13, but same happy ending.

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Josie (Drew Barrymore) is an insecure 25-year-old copy editor, who is assigned to go undercover as a high school student for a story. Her first years in high school were traumatic, so Josie seizes the chance for a do-over. Like Jenna in 13, Josie learns to embrace who she is.

Miss Congeniality (2000)

A "popularity is skin deep" lesson à la 13, Miss Congeniality stars Sandra Bullock as Gracie Hart, a tough FBI agent who goes undercover as Miss New Jersey for the 'Miss United States' beauty pageant, which has been targeted by a terrorist. As she undergoes commando beauty training, Gracie comes to realize that the other contestants aren't the vapid ditzes she assumed them to be. After the plot is stopped, Gracie reveals her identity to the contestants, who warmly name her Miss Congeniality.

Mean Girls (2004)

Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) enters high school after having been homeschooled for 12 years. Befriended by two outcasts, they plot the downfall of ruling clique "the Plastics" by having Cady infiltrate. This leads to Cady becoming the new "queen bee" of the Plastics, the very type of shallow person she had wanted to stop. Shunned by the entire school and distrusted by her parents, Cady slowly rebuilds her relationships, like 13's Jenna, by being herself.

Legally Blonde (2001)

In order to fit into a world she didn't understand, Jenna had to learn 17 years' worth of information quickly. Likewise, the bubbly heroine of Legally Blonde, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), finds herself in law school, a world vastly different from beauty tips and mani-pedis. Despite the obstacles, Elle rises up to meet, and exceed, the requirements without losing herself, defying the perceptions of her.

When We First Met (2018)

Noah Ashby (Adam DeVine) falls in love with Avery (Alexandra Daddario) at a 2014 Halloween party, but is clearly in the friend zone. The next day, Avery meets Ethan (Robbie Amell), and three years later the two are engaged to be married. Upset that he didn't try harder to win her hand, Noah drunkenly stumbles into a photo booth and operates it. He awakens in the past, to the day he met Avery. Seeing an opportunity, Noah tries unsuccessfully to win her heart, so he reenters the photo booth to try again. Each attempt fails, until Noah realizes life was playing out as it should, and he finds true love with another. It's another interesting spin on mystical time travel, like 13.

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Lonely Lucy (Sandra Bullock) is a CTA token collector, who saves the life of Peter (Peter Gallagher), a handsome stranger who fell on the subway tracks. She visits comatose Peter at the hospital, and while there she is mistakenly assumed to be Peter's fiancée by his family. Taken in by their warmness, Lucy plays along for days, until Peter wakes up and his real fiancée appears. Exposed, Lucy runs away, only to be greeted the next day by the family, who still adore her, and Peter's brother Jack (Bill Pullman), who she realizes is the one she truly loves, just as Jenna realized her true love wasn't who she expected.

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Ted Stroehmann (Ben Stiller) suffers a humiliating event (like Jenna) before taking his dream girl Mary (Cameron Diaz) to their high school prom, and he loses touch with her after. Thirteen years later, Ted still hasn't gotten over Mary, and hires a private detective to find her. What follows is a madcap series of events that sees multiple men fawning over Mary (and, um, hair gel) before Ted wins her heart at the end.