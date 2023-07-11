It's fair to say that there's no other movie out there directly comparable to 2001: A Space Odyssey. As a work of science-fiction, it's simply too distinct and singular to ever be entirely replicated, and it was made by one of the greatest filmmakers of all time: Stanley Kubrick. It spans from the beginning of time into an incomprehensible future, charting humanity's evolution from prehistoric apes to beings capable of exploring the furthest reaches of space, and beyond.

Though it might be impossible to duplicate, there are other movies that have comparable elements, or feel in some way inspired by Kubrick's 1968 film. Other sci-fi movies that explore human nature, space travel, and humanity's future in thought-provoking, often contemplative ways can ultimately hit similar notes, and themselves be compelling space odysseys of a different sort. For anyone who's looking for similar movies to 2001: A Space Odyssey, the following titles are worth checking out.

10 'Solaris' (1972)

Of all the sci-fi movies released in the years since 2001: A Space Odyssey, Andrei Tarkovsky's meditative 1972 film Solaris is perhaps the most directly comparable. It centers on a psychologist who's sent to a space station to investigate a mysterious illness that seems to be affecting everyone there, only to experience intense personal and psychological changes himself after arriving.

Tarkovsky himself had gone on record as saying he didn't think much of 2001: A Space Odyssey, to put it mildly, which makes Solaris viewable as his attempt at pulling off an ambitious, long, and slow-paced sci-fi film in the same vein as 2001. Ultimately, both films explore human nature in space, and certainly have similarities when it comes to pacing and thematic content, with both being challenging yet rewarding films that require viewers to be entirely attentive while watching.

9 'Interstellar' (2014)

Interstellar ranks as one of the longest theatrically released sci-fi movies of all time, clocking in at 11 minutes shy of three hours. That certainly makes it an epic Christopher Nolan film, and arguably his most ambitious, with a premise involving explorers using a wormhole to find a new planet for humanity to live on, as Earth is slowly dying.

It's all admittedly snappier, more action-packed, and faster-paced than 2001: A Space Odyssey, but its final act takes a certain turn that feels somewhat similar to the final part of Kubrick's film. Both films have humanity pushing itself to its limits, though in Interstellar, the journey is a more desperate one, necessitated by Earth being increasingly uninhabitable.

2010: The Year We Make Contact is a sequel to 2001: A Space Odyssey, and a strange/unexpected one at that. You'd be forgiven for thinking that the original from 1968 didn't really leave itself open for a sequel, and you'd be right. As a result, 2010 takes away much of the ambiguity and otherworldly awe present in 2001's final scenes, having to lay down facts regarding what happened in that movie's trippy finale.

It feels like it strips away some of the magic as a result, and those looking for something similarly oblique and haunting might be disappointed by the more direct storytelling in 2010. However, if viewed with an open mind, it does take things in an interesting direction, and does certainly connect to the first... it's just not quite as compelling or groundbreaking.

7 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1979)

The first theatrically released Star Trek movie was released about a decade after the original series had finished airing on television. It noticeably (and expectedly) upped the budget and felt far more cinematic than anything that had come before, sending the crew of the Starship Enterprise off on a mission deep into space to inspect a mysterious and destructive force heading towards Earth.

Later Star Trek movies certainly got more action-packed, but the original The Motion Picture was a much more patiently paced film that focused on the wonder and mysteries of space, rather than using the location to stage huge action sequences. This results in some scenes feeling very reminiscent of certain parts of 2001, particularly when it comes to spacecraft floating gently through space.

6 'Ad Astra' (2019)

If anything, Ad Astra admittedly has more similarities to the novella Heart of Darkness than it does to 2001: A Space Odyssey, at least on the surface. It follows an astronaut sent to journey out into the cold and unforgiving far reaches of space, searching for a reason why a previous expedition got lost, and where they went.

The mission ends up being a high-stakes one, with the future of Earth hanging in the balance. That's all to say that Ad Astra is extremely ambitious, as well as beautiful, unpredictable, and also quite frightening, with certain sequences recalling some of the more tense and unnerving moments in 2001, like everything involving HAL 9000, or the part where a monolith is discovered on the moon.

5 'Prometheus' (2012)

Don't let anyone tell you otherwise: Prometheus may be flawed, but it is still a genuinely good sci-fi/adventure movie from Ridley Scott. It's a prequel of sorts to Ridley Scott's 1979 film Alien, but overall feels quite different, and has a plot that's at least initially about discovery, rather than fighting for survival.

It's the search for the origins of humanity deep in space that gives at least the first half of Prometheus some similarities to 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the way that film is all about exploring humanity, albeit with a focus on its future. The sequel to Prometheus - Alien Covenant - on the other hand, returns the series to one that feels far more comparable to the first Alien, with the emphasis once more on horror and survival.

4 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence' (2001)

As luck would have it, A.I. Artificial Intelligence came out in the year 2001: A Space Odyssey was set. It also has a pre-production history that involves Stanley Kubrick's involvement, as it was a film he'd wanted to make for years, but eventually passed the script to a somewhat reluctant Steven Spielberg in 1995, and then himself passed away in 1999.

Spielberg made the film - about a robotic boy who's programmed to love, yet yearns to be completely human - in a way that Kubrick may have, though it does still feel like a Spielberg movie. It's sort of a cross between the two directors, stylistically, meaning it's one of the closest things Kubrick fans have to another big-budget, futuristic sci-fi movie from the director after 2001.

3 'Arrival' (2016)

One year before releasing a Blade Runner sequel, Denis Villeneuve directed Arrival, which is a quiet, low-key, personal, and emotional science-fiction film. It's about how humanity reacts to an alien spacecraft landing on Earth, and an expert linguist getting hired by the military to work out what those on board the craft are after.

It takes a thoughtful and somewhat psychological approach to a (peaceful) alien invasion movie, and again, the emphasis is on discovery and understanding, rather than violence. 2001: A Space Odyssey also touches upon interactions with new, difficult-to-comprehend beings from elsewhere in the universe, so though Arrival is set on Earth, it has that as a similarity.

2 'Stalker' (1979)

Seven years after Solaris, Andrei Tarkovsky made another haunting, slow-paced, and epic-length science-fiction film with Stalker. It follows a group of three men as they travel into dangerous territory in search of a place known only as The Zone, as they believe reaching this place will grant them anything they desire or wish to know.

They may not travel into outer space, but the journey they go on in search of The Zone takes that into some very strange and otherworldly areas that are similarly bizarre. It's a film that takes its time and leaves a great deal up to each viewer's own interpretation, and in those limited ways, scratches a similar itch to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

1 'High Life' (2018)

High Life is an unusual and oftentimes confronting science-fiction movie, and certainly one that's not going to be to everyone's liking. It's about the last two survivors on board a spacecraft that was sent to explore the outer areas of the solar system, and the way they need to fight for survival by avoiding getting sucked into a black hole.

While the first half of 2001: A Space Odyssey presents space travel as awe-inspiring, the potential horror of space is touched upon in the film's last half, and it's this kind of fear of the unknown which is even more emphasized in High Life. Released exactly half a century after 2001, it shows that after all these years, humanity is still fascinated by - and terrified of - the endless reaches of outer space.

