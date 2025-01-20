300 is a 2007 fantasy war movie directed by Zack Snyder, which is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller. The graphic novel and the movie tell the true story of King Leonidas I (Gerard Butler), the King of Sparta who fought in the Greco-Persian Wars in the Fifth Century BCE, roughly 2,500 years ago. When Persian invaders came to conquer Greece, King Leonidas personally led a small contingent of just 300 fighters to meet them at the mountain pass of Thermopylae.

The mission was a death sentence, and every single one of the Spartans knew that they wouldn't be returning home before they even left. But they made the decision to go because they knew that delaying the invaders would allow the rest of Greece to prepare for the coming storm. In the end, King Leonidas and all of his Spartans were killed by the Persians. 300 is a movie brimming with action and is highly stylized, though possessing many historical inaccuracies. Still, this exciting flick may leave many fans searching for similar films to scratch the itch for more. Luckily, if you're one of those people, Hollywood has got you covered with a collection of movies similar to 300.

10 'Spartacus' (1960)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Universal Studios

Spartacus follows the adventures of the titular gladiator, played by Kirk Douglas. This movie was made by Stanley Kubrick, who always produces masterful works that are full to the brim with perfection—that's all the movie needs for audiences to know that it's a good movie. This action-packed swords-and-sandals epic follows Spartacus, a former Thracian gladiator who led a massive slave uprising against the Roman Empire from 73-71 BCE, which became known as the Third Servile War.

For its time, this movie was a huge deal, as the large-scale battle sequences that are displayed unseen were unlike anything anyone had seen before on film, and even 60 years later, they are still remarkably well done and visually impressive. Historical accuracy might not be on point, but in terms of sheer spectacle and the retelling of a heroic and inspiring story from ancient history, this one is definitely a winner.

Spartacus Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 17, 1960 Director Stanley Kubrick , Anthony Mann Cast Kirk Douglas , Laurence Olivier , Jean Simmons , Charles Laughton , Peter Ustinov , John Gavin , Nina Foch , John Ireland Runtime 197 Minutes

9 'Clash of the Titans' (1981)

Directed by Desmond Davis

Image via United Artists

1981's Clash of the Titans is not to be confused with the 2010 travesty starring Sam Worthington and Liam Neeson. The 1981 version might not be as visually stunning, but it is noticeably better in pretty much every other department. It follows an ancient myth about the Greek hero, Perseus (Harry Hamlin), who embarks on a quest to save his lover, Andromeda (Judi Bowker), but must battle his way past many iconic creatures from mythos, including Medusa and the Kraken.

Since CGI wasn't as advanced as it is today, many of the monsters were made using stop-motion animation, but that's okay, because it shows how much care and effort went into the making of the movie. Those who love Greek mythology, and love 300 in turn will be sure to love the 1981 version of Clash of the Titans for how underrated, yet powerful and captivating it is with its story of heroism and sacrifice.

Clash of the Titans Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 12, 1981 Director Desmond Davis Cast Harry Hamlin , Judi Bowker , Burgess Meredith , Maggie Smith , ursula andress , Claire Bloom , Siân Phillips , Flora Robson , Laurence Olivier , Tim Pigott-Smith , Neil McCarthy , Susan Fleetwood Runtime 118 Minutes

8 'Gladiator' (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Universal Pictures

Ridley Scott's Gladiator is fresh in everyone's minds again with the recently-released sequel coming out just a few short months ago. The movie stars Russell Crowe as the fictional character of Maximus Decimus Meridius, a former military leader who is forced into slavery and serving in gladiatorial combat after he tries to seek revenge on the current Roman Emperor, who caused the deaths of Maximus' family, and the Emperor before him.

Gladiator won five Oscars, including Best Picture, and though it was criticized for its lackluster character development, and less-than-impressive dialogue, pretty much everything else was absolutely stunning, from the drama to the action. It's a movie that totally deserved a sequel, one that has become a standout film in Ridley Scott's impressive repertoire. Of course, with its setting and genre, it also happens to be a perfect match for 300 fans.