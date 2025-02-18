A Complete Unknown has made its impact as a charming and honest look at Bob Dylan's (Timothée Chalamet) early career. The movie is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald. A Complete Unknown follows Dylan's journey from being an up-and-coming musician in New York City and highlights the people like Pete Seeger (Edward Norton) and Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro) who influenced him along the way.

There have been many musical dramas that offer what A Complete Unknown gives viewers. Some movies, like Rocketman, are also biopics of famous artists that offer unique perspectives on stars' careers. Other movies, like Inside Llewyn Davis, feature commentary on the music industry as a whole and the artists who try their best to succeed, often against seemingly impossible odds. The best movies, like A Complete Unknown, offer unique perspectives on fame and the cost of stardom.