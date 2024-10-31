In the decades since its release in 1984, A Nightmare on Elm Street has become a classic of the horror genre, slasher films in particular, and killer Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) has become one of the most recognizable villains in movie history. The movie follows the killer as he stalks and kills teenagers in their dreams, which then kills them in reality, as revenge against their parents for burning him alive. It was directed by Wes Craven, a horror icon in his own right, and went on to spawn a long-lasting franchise, helping launch New Line Cinema in the process.

Of course, it's difficult to replicate what makes the movie such a beloved classic—even some of the film's sequels failed to capture what made the original such a beloved success. But fans of A Nightmare on Elm Street looking for something similar can find plenty to enjoy in other films, whether they're straightforward slashers or explore the world of dreams, albeit in a slightly less menacing way.

10 'Slumber' (2017)

Dir. Jonathan Hopkins

A doctor specializing in sleep disorders, Alice (Maggie Q), faced something supernatural in Slumber when she encountered a family—just after the death of their infant son—who was being attacked by a demon who paralyzed them while they slept. Meanwhile, Alice was facing her own trouble sleeping, as she was plagued by nightmares about the death of her brother while sleepwalking when they were children, and worried about her young daughter’s sleep troubles.

The similarities between A Nightmare on Elm Street and Slumber are obvious—both featured villains who attacked their victims in their sleep, turning sleep into a peaceful and necessary part of life into something terrifying and to be avoided at all costs. While just about everyone understands how it feels to have a terrifying nightmare or to fight off sleep, both films upped the stakes, and Slumber in particular also touched on the unique terror of sleep paralysis.

9 'Shocker' (1989)

Dir. Wes Craven

In Shocker, Horace Pinker (Mitch Pileggi), after being arrested and found guilty of a series of horrific murders, was sentenced to be executed via electric chair, but he made a deal with the devil which allowed him to come back from the dead as electricity. He then targeted the detective who found and arrested him, as well as his foster son, who had prophetic dreams about him and helped find him.

Unsurprisingly, Craven’s films often shared thematic elements, and A Nightmare on Elm Street and Shocker were no exception—even though Shocker is not as well-regarded. It’s easy to see elements of A Nightmare on Elm Street here, plus pieces of Craven’s other work. Both dealt with revenge, as well as supernatural killers claiming their victims through unique methods and the importance of dreams. Shocker also made great use of dark humor.

8 'Paperhouse' (1988)

Dir. Bernard Rose

Paperhouse followed lonely young girl Anna Madden (Charlotte Burke) while in her dreams, she began to inhabit the world she created in her sketchbook—after drawing a little boy, Marc (Elliott Spiers), she met him in her world. But things became more serious after she drew her absentee father (Ben Cross), who was a dangerous, menacing figure trying to harm her in her dream world. The movie was based on the novel Marrianne Dreams by Catherine Storr.

Paperhouse could’ve been a whimsical fantasy, but instead, it was something darker. It featured a fantasy world similar to the dream world of A Nightmare on Elm Street, albeit much less terrifying—although still not without it dangers and unsettling characters, especially Anna’s creepy father. It played with the idea that dreams and reality are intertwined and impact each other, and it dealt with the theme of escapism and culminated in a surprising ending.

Paperhouse is a dark fantasy film about 11-year-old Anna, who discovers that her drawings manifest in her dreams. Confined to bed by illness, she sketches a house that becomes the setting for her dream world, where she meets a lonely, disabled boy named Marc, who also exists in reality. As Anna's drawings grow more detailed, the dream world turns increasingly menacing, blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination in a haunting tale of creativity and connection.

7 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Dir. Tobe Hooper

Fearing her grandfather’s grave was among some reported to have been vandalized in rural Texas, Sally (Marilyn Burns) set out with her friends to find out in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. While traveling, they decided to spend the night at the family’s old farmhouse, where they learned a family of homicidal cannibals was living next door. One by one, they were attacked by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen). The story was inspired by serial killer Ed Gein.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was a cult film—although it was a slasher film predating Halloween, the fact that few people had seen it and enjoyed it kept it from being as influential as it is now. Despite being inspired by a true story, the plot was wholly unique. Leatherface was terrifying and relentless in his pursuit of the friends, and in addition to being a killer, he was similar to Krueger in the way he seemed inescapable.

6 'Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Dir. Adrian Lyne

Psychological horror Jacob’s Ladder told the story of veteran Jacob Singer (Tim Robbins), who struggled after returning home from the Vietnam War, battling disturbing hallucinations and flashbacks which made it difficult to separate what was real from what wasn’t, despite his loved ones attempts to help him. When he learned he wasn’t the only veteran having those experiences, he and the others banded together to take legal action. A remake was released in 2019.

Jacob’s Ladder featured a character struggling to distinguish reality from what was going on in his mind, similar to the way the worlds of dreaming and waking blurred in A Nightmare on Elm Street. And like sleeping and dreaming, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to escape what’s going on in your own mind. It’s a film which leaves an impression long after the credits have stopped rolling, with an ending that’s open to interpretation.

5 'It Follows' (2014)

Dir. David Robert Mitchell

In It Follows, after teenagers Jay (Maika Monroe) and Hugh (Jake Weary) slept together for the first time, Jay learned she was the recipient of a fatal curse which was passed to its victims through sex. As a result, she was stalked by an entity that could take on the appearance of any person, but only she and Hugh could see it. The only way to beat it was to pass it on by having sex with someone else.

The evil entity in It Follows was inescapable, much like Freddy Krueger—no matter where someone went, the danger was always lurking and always would be, and there was nothing anyone could do to stop it. There are numerous interpretations of the film as a metaphor, and it played with horror tropes regarding sexuality, specifically that being a virgin is the best way to stay alive. It also helped solidify star Monroe as a Scream Queen.

4 'Hellraiser' (1987)

Dir. Clive Barker

After tinkering with a puzzle box he bought while traveling, Frank (Sean Chapman) accidentally opened a portal to Hell in Hellraiser. When his brother (Andrew Robinson) and his wife, Julia (Clare Higgins)—who once had a relationship with Frank—moved in, they accidentally resurrected him, and Julia began to help him reconstruct his body by luring victims to the house for him to kill. The movie was written and directed by Clive Barker and was based on his novella The Hellbound Heart.

Although Hellraiser didn’t deal with the world of dreams, it did feature a bizarre and disturbing alternate dimension, filled with the Cenobites, creatures just as menacing, gruesome and cruel, not to mention recognizable, as Krueger and other movie monsters, if not more so. And like A Nightmare on Elm Street, it also featured one of horror’s smartest Final Girls, a teenager who managed to outsmart the Cenobites and defeat them.

3 'Dreamscape' (1984)

Dir. Joseph Ruben

Teenager Alex Gardner (Dennis Quaid) was blackmailed into participating a government project in which psychics were trained to enter people’s dreams in sci-fi movie Dreamscape, presenting nearly endless possibilities in the fields of medicine, psychiatry and more. Although this skill was mostly used for good, that all changed when a new official, Bob Blair (Christopher Plummer), took over the project when his best friend, the President of the United States, was having dreams about nuclear war.

