Whenever we think of scary movies, we think of things like Psycho or Friday the 13th or the classic '80s and '90s slasher flicks. Classic horror often means a lot of screaming and running from a serial killer or a supernatural being (ghosts mostly), eerie background scores, and, well, usually a plot pivoting on revenge. A Quiet Place turned all that around with a new kind of terror.

Based on the story by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place is centered on a father (Krasinski) and mother (Emily Blunt) who struggle to raise their kids and survive in a post-apocalyptic world. They live in silence to save themselves from mysterious creatures who can’t see but have an acute sense of hearing. Even the slightest whisper can stir them up and bring death. The parents must find a way to fight back and save their family.

What makes this movie so fantastic? One might say that this is an experimental film, straying from the standard tropes of horror. It is creepy and slow-burn, using only the power of silence to drive mounting tension and unexpected terror. But that’s exactly what a brilliantly made horror movie is supposed to do. A Quiet Place gives a very intimate and claustrophobic experience with minimal dialogues that is hard to let go of. The sequel that followed has also become a hit among fans and critics. Both the movies leave a deep impact on the audience. With excellent cinematography and sound editing, not to mention great performances by Krasinski and Blunt, this movie has become a benchmark for modern-day horror flicks.

While there are talks of a third installment, it’s still a long way ahead. In the meantime, if you have been searching for something similar to satisfy your horror cravings, we've got you covered. We've dug deep and come up with this list of the best of the best in this genre and here they are. Each of these movies is terrifying in its own way and promises a similar experience to A Quiet Place. So get ready for a good fright!

Bird Box

This Netflix original is often compared with A Quiet Place. That's mostly because both A Quiet Place and Bird Box explore the struggles of a parent to save their children and do everything to stay alive.

Based on the eponymous novel by Josh Malerman, Bird Box follows Malorie Hayes's (Sandra Bullock) desperate attempts to protect her children from strange and dark entities in a post-apocalyptic world. But there’s a catch. The monsters (for lack of a better word) actually hunt those who can see them and look them in the eye. So, Malorie, her kids, and other survivors embark on a dangerous journey to get somewhere safe while being blindfolded.

The constant fear of the unknown and unseen is sure to make you cling to the pillow, blanket, or whoever is sitting next to you. Directed by Susanne Bier, Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Danielle Macdonald, and Sarah Paulson in prominent roles.

Don’t Breathe

Who says horror always has to involve the supernatural? Our earthly beings, humans to be specific, can also be pretty horrifying, from time to time. Don’t Breathe is a good example of that.

Directed by Fede Alvarez, Don’t Breathe focuses on three lawless friends who break into the house of a wealthy blind man. What they thought would be an easy in-and-out heist turns into something more terrifying when their plans go south and a simple robbery becomes a violent manhunt. Their only way to escape alive is to stay absolutely quiet. This horror-thriller movie is frightening mostly because of the violence and unexpected twists. And the way the main characters are forced to stay silent gives the movie a lot of A Quiet Place vibes.

Kindred

Let’s say this again. Things on this planet can sometimes be scarier than the ones beyond. Kindred is not your average horror movie, neither is it a film for everyone. This British mystery horror drama follows the experiences of a pregnant woman named Charlotte (Tamara Lawrence). After collapsing with the news of her boyfriend’s death, Charlotte finds herself in her boyfriend’s parent’s estate in the countryside. The family promises to take care of Charlotte but soon she feels trapped. She then decides to do anything she can to find her way back to freedom.

The fact that this story is set in an eerie environment, surrounded by mysterious people with unexpected intentions, is enough of a reason to make this a scary movie. And on top of that we have Charlotte and her struggle to survive and save her unborn child. It's easy to see the similarities between Charlotte and A Quiet Place’s Evelyn. It’s a frightful and empowering movie so do check it out.

The Silence

Not only are The Silence and A Quiet Place of similar times but they also have similar plots. But still, not exactly the same. Based on a horror novel of the same name by Tim Lebbon, The Silence is set in a world under attack by an unknown species of creatures who hunt by sound. The story follows a teenage girl and her family who must silently escape the monsters and seek refuge.

Directed by John R. Leonetti, The Silence stars Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and John Corbett in leading roles. The Silence has a lot of shared elements with A Quiet Place in terms of setting, premise, and the terrifying, edge-of-the-seat experience. Where this movie differs is that there’s also a cult at play here who are stalking the young woman and trying to use her fertility, which makes the situation even more challenging and complicated for the protagonists.

Terrified

Terrified follows inexplicable but terrifying events in certain neighborhoods of Buenos Aires. A team comprising a paranormal researcher, her colleague, and an ex-police offer are called to investigate further. What they discover is beyond their or anyone else’s comprehension.

Titled Atterados in Spanish, this Argentine horror movie explores a much darker, sinister entity than what we have often seen in most horror movies. Be prepared for a spine-chilling experience, with lots of jumps scares, gore, and unnerving discoveries. Written and directed by Demian Rugna, Terrified stars Maxi Ghione, Norberto Gonzalo, Elvira Onetto, and George L. Lewis, among others.

10 Cloverfield Lane

This movie is a perfect blend of supernatural and psychological horror. Released in 2016, 10 Cloverfield Lane is a sequel to 2008’s Cloverfield but there’s no connection to the previous movie. 10 Cloverfield Lane follows the story of a young woman who suffers a horrific car crash. She regains consciousness and finds herself in the basement of a house with two men who claim to have saved her from an apocalyptic event that has hit the Earth. Nowhere except the basement is safe for them, or so they say. But the woman decides to find the truth for herself, which leads to an unexpected turn of events.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, 10 Cloverfield Lane stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman, and John Gallagher Jr. in key roles. The reason we like this as much as A Quiet Place is because of how the story is set. The movie rides a lot on smart camera work to incite fear, while the closed basement atmosphere does all the job of giving you a constant feeling of claustrophobia. A gripping narrative, good performances by the actors, and a shocking revelation make this movie a great watch.

Train to Busan

Zombie movies had taken something of a backseat in the last few decades until projects like I Am Legend and The Walking Dead became popular. And then, South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho took the genre to another level with Train to Busan. Very much like A Quiet Place, this Korean horror film also depicts the desperation of a father trying to protect his child. But he also has to do it while he fights the hordes of the undead.

Train to Busan focuses on a father trying to rebuild his relationship with his estranged daughter. They take a train from Seoul to Busan when a zombie apocalypse breaks out, threatening the lives of everyone on the train. The father-daughter duo is trapped and must save their lives while also working on their relationship. This is a high-octane, action-packed horror movie that will constantly keep you on your toes.

Signs

M. Night Shyamalan has a reputation for making a host of incredible, genre-bending, supernatural movies but Signs remains one of his best works. Released in 2002, the plot follows a simple farmer, Graham Hess (Mel Gibson), who suddenly discovers strange patterns carved into his field. As he starts looking deeper into the mystery, he discovers things that would forever alter his and his family's lives.

A unique story of one man trying to protect his family from an otherworldly phenomenon, Signs is a one-of-its-kind movie that has since spawned many similar stories. The common thread between A Quiet Place and Signs is the theme of family and a parent’s fight with the unknown to save their loved ones. While it’s a sci-fi mystery thriller at the core, Signs also touches upon intricate emotions, which makes this movie exceedingly human. Whether you are a fan of sci-fi horror or just sci-fi, this is a must-watch.

