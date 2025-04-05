Co-created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the newest in a long line of terrific British Netflix series, Adolescence, has been a huge success across the world. Detailing the aftermath of 13-year-old Jamie's arrest for the murder of his female classmate, the show has been praised for its inventive filmmaking style, a selection of masterful performances, and, perhaps above all else, its vital discussion of a subject that is desperately important.

Sporting an almost-perfect 99% rating on review aggregato