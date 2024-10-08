Ever since she was introduced in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness has captured the attention of Marvel fans with a series. Considering that she is a complex character with an intriguing backstory, it makes sense that she would have a show that centers solely around her character releasing this year.

Whether one is charmed by Agatha's witchy mischief, the themes of deceit and manipulation that it deals with, or the Halloween-y atmosphere that the show features, many other projects in the film industry are guaranteed to be just as appealing. From classics like A Bell, a Book and a Candle to spooky fan-favorites such as Hocus Pocus, these are some films you should watch next if you loved Agatha All Along.

10 'The Addams Family' (1991)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Image via Orion Pictures

Barry Sonnenfeld's Halloween essential, The Addams Family, follows a con man (Christopher Lloyd) claiming to be the missing brother of Gomez Addams (Raul Julia). After he arrives at the Addams' home, Morticia (Anjelica Huston) begins to suspect the man is a fraud, especially since he cannot recall important details from Fester's life.

Fans of Agatha All Along's strong central female character will probably enjoy Morticia Addams' strong-willed and determined nature. Furthermore, both the Marvel show and this Halloween classic feature dark, campy humor and some spooky elements, as well as a unique visual style, resulting in quirky watches that explore themes of loyalty with unconventional characters at their center.

9 'Coraline' (2009)

Director: Henry Selick

Image via Focus Features.

Another Halloween-related film that includes dark and supernatural elements is Coraline, which is also an essential when it comes to films that mimic Agatha All Along's themes and atmosphere. The film focuses on an 11-year-old girl who discovers a hidden door to an idealized version of her life. In order to stay in the fantasy, she must make a sacrifice.

Although Henry Selick's movie leans towards the Gothic horror and psychological thriller genres more, both feature eerie and whimsical ambiance and female antagonists who are master manipulators with their motives being their own personal gain. Even if Agatha All Along is more humorous and lighthearted, both narratives share some similarities, including the way that they predominantly tackle deception.

8 'Bell, Book and Candle' (1958)

Director: Richard Quine

Image via Columbia Pictures

This underrated Golden Age screwball romantic comedy stars Kim Novak and James Stewart. The plot centers around a modern-day witch that enchants her neighbor, with whom she becomes infatuated (and is married to her old college rival), to love her.

With witchcraft and an independent and strong witch that uses her powers for personal gain (while hiding her true nature from those around her) as central themes, Bell, Book and Candle is in many ways similar to Agatha All Along. Although the story is different in tone, fans of the show who would like to dip their toes into witty and stylish old Hollywood cinema may want to give this entertaining, whimsical movie a watch.

Bell, Book and Candle (1958) Release Date December 25, 1958 Cast James Stewart , Kim Novak , Jack Lemmon , Ernie Kovacs , Hermione Gingold , Elsa Lanchester , Janice Rule , Philippe Clay , Bek Nelson , Howard McNear , Fred Aldrich , Leon Alton , Monty Ash Runtime 106 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

7 'The Witches' (1990)

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on Roald Dahl's dark fantasy novel, Nicolas Roeg's The Witches stars The Addams Family's Anjelica Huston and centers around a young boy named Luke (Jasen Fisher) who lives with his grandmother. When he stumbles onto a witch convention, he embarks on a journey to stop them, even after being turned into a mouse.

Evil but stylish witches who use dark magic to control or harm others are shared themes in both The Witches and Agatha All Along, so it is not surprising that fans of the show's wickedness would find themselves intrigued by the movie. Although this child traumatizing 1990s flick is undoubtedly more scary than the campy MCU series, fans who appreciate a nice blend of dark humor, magic, and villains with sinister goals are probably going to enjoy Roeg's movie.

The Witches Release Date February 16, 1990 Cast Angelica Huston Runtime 91

Watch on Criterion

6 'Maleficent' (2014)

Director: Robert Stromberg

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Angelina Jolie steps foot into one of her most popular roles in Robert Stromberg's 2014 movie. Maleficent is a dark fantasy fairytale that centers around the titular character and how she is driven to curse an infant princess (Elle Fanning), only to realize that the child could be the only person to restore peace to her land.

Among many things that Maleficent and Agatha All Along have in common is the way that they both illustrate powerful, somewhat misunderstood female villains in a complex and intriguing light. They are painted as antagonists but reveal their motives, with magic also playing a part in their narrative. However, while Maleficent transforms throughout, Agatha remains her self-serving self. As such, Maleficent is a much more dramatic and emotional story than the playful Disney show.

5 'Practical Magic' (1998)

Director: Griffin Dunne

Image via Warner Bros.

Practical Magic is a must-see whimsy film for anyone who enjoys 1990s witchy, supernatural fantasy and romantic comedies. It stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as two sisters raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town as they face prejudice and a curse that threatens to prevent them from finding true and lasting love.

Fans of Agatha All Along looking for something witchy but a bit more touching will likely appreciate Griffin Dunne's movie, which features some similarities with the television series, such as strong female protagonists and magical elements but with different tones. Practical Magic is generally considered an entertaining film, whether for its strong cast or the enchanting atmosphere that makes it a must-see Halloween watch.

Practical Magic Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 16, 1998 Cast Sandra Bullock , Nicole Kidman Dianne Wiest , Stockard Channing , Aidan Quinn Runtime 104 minutes

4 'The Witches of Eastwick' (1987)

Director: George Miller

Image via Warner Bros.

Both the Marvel show and The Witches of Eastwick share similar themes of witchcraft and empowerment, exploring female dynamics in the meantime. George Miller's movie starring Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer focuses on three women in a village who have their wishes granted at a cost when a mysterious man arrives in their lives.

The Witches of Eastwick may be a darker and more sinister movie than Agatha All Along (though a dark comedy at its core). However, both these projects provide viewers with an equally entertaining time in front of the screen with magical elements and layered characters. It's not for no reason that Miller's film has gathered a cult following over the years, becoming a fan-favorite for the witty way it meditates about female empowerment.

3 'Death Becomes Her' (1992)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Image via Universal Pictures

This body horror that inspired the music video of rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter's song "Taste" is anchored by two strong comedic performances from Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. The story centers around a fading actress who learns of an immortality treatment and sees it as a way to outdo her rival.

Celebrated for its innovative special effects and iconic performances, Death Becomes Her takes a satirical look at immortality, contrasting quite well with Agatha All Along's mischievous tone, with both exploring themes of dark humor and magic as well as rivalry. Additionally, it is clear that Robert Zemeckis' movie also features powerful female characters who resort to supernatural magic to manipulate the circumstances they find themselves in.

2 'The Craft' (1996)

Director: Andrew Fleming

Image via Peacock

Exploring female friendship dynamics and empowerment, Andrew Fleming's movie is definitely worth checking. The story follows a newcomer to a Catholic prep high school who falls into a trio of rebellious teens who practice witchcraft. After bonding, they all conjure up many spells and curses against anyone who wrongs them.

Meditating on themes of identity and self-discovery, The Craft is a way darker and more complex project than Agatha All Along. However, both atmospheric projects feature strong character arcs and magical elements. Fleming's film, which is more grounded and believable, has captured the attention of many over the years, becoming a cult classic that resonates with many viewers for its exploration of friendship and belonging.

1 'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

Director: Kenny Ortega

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Kenny Ortega's fan-favorite Hocus Pocus is one of the most replayed films during Halloween time, and it's not difficult to understand why. This supernatural dark fantasy sees a teenage boy and his sister (Omri Katz and Thora Birch) move to Salem and find themselves victims of the trio of diabolical witches (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler) executed in the 17th century.

Hocus Pocus' timeless appeal is not surprising, especially when it perfectly captures the essence of Halloween, making it a film worth revisiting every year by audiences of all ages. Like Agatha All Along, it provides viewers with an engaging, playful plot and strong performances featuring a whimsy ambiance and memorable central female characters.