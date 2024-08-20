Starting with Ridley Scott's legendary 1979 classic, the Alien franchise has become perhaps the most iconic sci-fi horror movie series ever. It has had many sequels and spin-offs over the years — of varying levels of quality — and its newest is the best Alien has been since James Cameron's Aliens in 1986. Alien: Romulus sees a group of young space colonists facing the most terrifying life form in the universe while scavenging a derelict space station headed for an asteroid ring.

Terrifying, creative, and capable of feeling fresh while still treading territory that Alien fans will find satisfyingly familiar, Romulus is an incredible horror thriller that's masterfully directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Álvarez. Of course, it's easy to say that those who loved the movie and still haven't seen the other installments in the franchise should give themselves the treat of checking them out. But what other movies share enough similarities with Romulus to make them recommendable for those who loved the film? From other horror films like When Evil Lurks to other sci-fi legacy sequels like Blade Runner 2049, plenty of films should be right up the alley of Alien: Romulus fans.

Alien: Romulus Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett

10 'Event Horizon' (1997)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson

Heavily inspired by Alien, Event Horizon is one of the most underrated sci-fi movies of the '90s. It's about a rescue crew tasked with investigating the mysterious reappearance of a spaceship that had been lost for seven years. Though critics panned the film for its favoring of dark, gory style over substance, audiences enjoyed it for what it was — and still do, all these years later.

Those who loved Alien: Romulus's creative set design, awesome special effects, and well-employed gore will surely find a lot to enjoy about Event Horizon. Its use of sci-fi tropes and concepts is really strong, but it's its horror elements that work best. It's a really atmospheric movie whose fear factor has aged extremely well, and the exceptional cast, featuring the likes of Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill, is just the cherry on top.

9 'THX 1138' (1971)

Directed by George Lucas

Even before he shook the world and became a household name in 1977 with Star Wars, critics and audiences already knew George Lucas would be a name to look out for in Hollywood. How did they know that? Thanks to his impressive debut, of course. THX 1138 is set in a future when people have designations instead of names. A man, THX 1138, and a woman, LUH 3417, rebel against this rigid society.

One of the main themes of Alien: Romulus is rebellion against an oppressive society. Evidently, it has this in common with Lucas's very first smash hit. THX 1138 is immersive, unapologetically grim, and even a fair bit creepy. Its world might be a little challenging to get into (in a very rare George Lucas move, there's very little exposition here), but viewers willing to be patient will be treated to a film that's a true spectacle visually, narratively, and thematically.

THX 1138 Release Date March 11, 1971 Cast Robert Duvall , Donald Pleasence , Don Pedro Colley , Maggie McOmie , Ian Wolfe , Marshall Efron , Sid Haig , John Pearce Runtime 86 Minutes Writers George Lucas , Walter Murch

8 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Directed by Alex Garland

Alex Garland originally made a name for himself as a novelist and screenwriter, but later in his career, he turned to the director's chair, and audiences are lucky that he did. Garland's made four films, and many would argue that his best is still his directing debut: Ex Machina, a sci-fi thriller where a young programmer is selected to participate in a groundbreaking experiment by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced AI humanoid.

With the prominent presence of synthetics — biomechanical humanoids with a given core directive — the Alien franchise has always dealt with the question of what separates humanity from artificiality. Romulus explores this topic in a particularly deep and rich fashion, an exploration that's potently complemented by Ex Machina's pondering on what it means to be human. There are plenty of movies focused on asking what makes A.I. humanoids different from humans, and this is one of the best. No wonder Ex Machina remains Garland's favorite!

7 'Huesera: The Bone Woman' (2022)

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera

He may have made his feature debut in Hollywood, but it's worth remembering that Fede Álvarez started working in Latin America, which has a rich and genuinely terrifying horror filmmaking scene. There are many exceptional Latin American horror movies, and one of the best from recent years is the Mexican body horror drama Huesera: The Bone Woman. It's the story of Valeria, who has long dreamed of being a mother; however, after she learns that she's pregnant, she starts to feel a little off.

Academia has for many years theorized that Alien is a representation of the subconscious male fear of assault and penetration. Romulus gives that Freudian analysis a female spin, dealing with the female fear of pregnancy and the mysteries that come with it — a theme that culminates in one of the most horrifying sequences the franchise has so far offered. Those interested in watching more movies that deal with similar concerns ought to watch Huesera, a bone-chilling movie about post-partum depression and how domestic expectations have oppressed women and queer people in Mexico for years.

buy *Availability in US Release Date February 16, 2023 Cast Natalia Solián , Alfonso Dosal , Mayra Batalla , Mercedes Hernández Runtime 97 minutes

6 'When Evil Lurks' (2023)

Directed by Demián Rugna

Yet another Latin American horror movie that will have audiences biting their nails in fear, When Evil Lurks is an Argentinian-American co-production directed by Demián Rugna, one of Argentina's best horror movie directors. It's set in a remote village where two brothers find a man infected by a demon. They decide to get rid of the body, only to accidentally end up spreading murderous, supernatural chaos.

Álvarez has talked about how Romulus is heavily inspired by third-world experiences, by the reality of living in deplorable conditions and feeling like there's no way out, which certainly comes across in his artistic voice. As such, those who enjoyed the tone and atmosphere that Álvarez achieved in Romulus will want to check out what Latin American horror has to offer, and When Evil Lurks is one of the bloodiest, scariest, all-around best movies they'll be able to find in the region.

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 6, 2023 Cast Ezequiel Rodríguez , Demián Salomón , Luis Ziembrowski Runtime 90 minutes Writers Demián Rugna

5 'The Creator' (2023)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

Directed by Gareth Edwards, The Creator is one of the best sci-fi war movies of recent years. It's an action epic set against the backdrop of a war between humans and Artificial Intelligence centering on a former soldier who finds the key to ending the war: a robot with the appearance of a child. The Creator doesn't deliver on every front that it promised to excel in, but it's more than good enough to satisfy anyone's sci-fi epic craving.

Like Alien: Romulus, The Creator is visually striking beyond measure, entirely convincing in its mixture of CGI and practical effects, and satisfyingly profound in its exploration of themes related to A.I. and humanity. Those who particularly enjoyed the explosive flashes of action in Fede Álvarez's newest film will find in The Creator some of the strongest sci-fi action set pieces they'll see in any contemporary blockbuster, all with a strong emotional core.

4 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Craving more deep explorations of what it means to be human? More legacy sequels that generally cover the same structural territory as their original but add plenty of new spice? People who would answer "yes" to such questions should check out Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to Ridley Scott's iconic Blade Runner. It follows a young Blade Runner named K, whose string of uncovered secrets leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.

Blade Runner 2049 is one of the best sci-fi mystery movies, adding to the already-fascinating world of Scott's Blade Runner in the most interesting ways. The art of making a legacy sequel that's fresh and worthwhile is tricky, but filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Fede Álvarez have proved that it's certainly not impossible.

3 'Tigers Are Not Afraid' (2017)

Directed by Issa López

Probably the best Mexican horror movie of the 21st century so far, Tigers Are Not Afraid is a dark fairy tale about five children trying to survive the horrific violence of the cartels and the ghosts created every day by the drug war. Its social messages are potent, its heartbreaking narrative is thoroughly effective, and its horror elements work frighteningly well.

Both Alien: Romulus and Tigers Are Not Afraid are movies about displacement, violence of all sorts, and the horrors of the seeming impossibility of finding a better life. Horror is incredible when it's atmospheric and, of course, scary, but it's at its best when it mixes those elements with a strong thematic thread that makes sense of all the fear that audiences are being put through.

Tigers Are Not Afraid Release Date November 2, 2017 Cast Tenoch Huerta , Rodrigo Cortés Runtime 83 minutes Writers Issa López

2 'Evil Dead' (2013)

Directed by Fede Álvarez

Fede Álvarez's introduction to feature filmmaking also happened to be his introduction to Hollywood and horror franchise fare. Evil Dead, a remake of Sam Raimi's iconic The Evil Dead (one of the best horror movies of all time), is about five friends who head into a remote cabin. There, they discover the Book of the Dead and accidentally summon the demons living in the nearby woods.

Horror remakes don't often work, so the fact that Álvarez's Evil Dead works so well is a terrifying miracle. It may not have a lot of the campy humor that makes the original movie such a beloved classic, but it makes up for that with even more effective horror, convincing gore, and a directorial voice that those who watched Alien: Romulus will know is one of the most exciting in the game right now.

1 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Frankly, John Carpenter's legendary The Thing is easy to recommend to absolutely anyone and everyone who enjoys good horror movies. It's one of the most intense films about paranoia, following a research team in Antarctica being hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims. The Thing is a masterpiece by one of horror's best and most influential directors and a must-see for all those who consider themselves cinephiles.

The special effects have aged like fine wine, the performances are really strong, and the cold atmosphere makes sure that viewers are enveloped by the movie's chilling story at all times. It's safe to assume that pretty much every horror movie about being hunted by a monster has been influenced as much by The Thing as it has been by Alien, making this an essential watch for all those who enjoyed the xenomorphs' latest killing spree.