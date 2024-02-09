Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards, the critically acclaimed American Fiction is a satirical film based on the novel Erasure by PercivalEverett: a social satire that sheds light on the stereotypes that black people often have to face. At the center of the film is a professor-author, wonderfully played by Jeffrey Wright, who writes a satire of those same stereotypes. However, his novel is mistakenly taken for serious literature by liberals.

Cord Jefferson's satirical movie is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies of 2023, especially considering how it blends humor and drama while providing audiences with an intriguing and provocative perspective on these issues. Although American Fiction is one of the greats of its genre, other features that deal with similar themes are certainly worth checking. From CB4 to Sorry to Bother You, these are the best movies to watch next if you loved American Fiction.

10 'CB4' (1993)

Director: Tamra Davis

Image via Universal Pictures

This Tamra Davis 1993 black comedy mockumentary follows a guy (Chris Rock) who makes a documentary about the titular rap band by following them around. The thing is, CB4 got popular by stealing said guy's name, background, and image. And so, it is only natural that he wants them dead.

While the film primarily parodies gangster rap and the rap group N.W.A, as well as taking inspiration from the famous This Is Spinal Tap (which also mocks the behavior of bands, particularly rock ones), CB4 also offers a message about the struggle to make it in the entertainment industry, much like American Fiction. Though flawed, the film is overall an enjoyable, goofy satire that will provide audiences with a good time.

Watch on Apple TV

9 'Adaptation.' (2002)

Director: Spike Jonze

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Directed by Spike Jonze and written by Charlie Kaufman, Adaptation. sees Nicolas Cage as a cynical screenwriter who finds himself becoming desperate as he tries to make a faithful adaptation of the non-fiction book The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean for the big screen. At the same time, he undergoes other issues in his personal life, including not being able to act upon his feelings for Amelia Kavan (Cara Seymour).

As is expected in movies written by the talented Kaufman, psychological comedy movieAdaptation. is a bizarre, surrealist piece of work that probably does not fit everyone's liking. However, it is undeniably funny and sharp, with a satirical tone that simultaneously addresses self-obsession and self-doubt while one is attempting to create an original work. Although its plot and themes differentiate a bit from American Fiction, both movies have messy outcomes and explore writing.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Dear White People' (2014)

Director: Justin Simien

Image via Lionsgate Films

Even though there is a Netflix series of the same name, Justin Simien's critically acclaimed movie is arguably an even better pick. Starring Tessa Thompson, Tyler James Williams, and Teyonah Parris, among other talented stars, Dear White People chronicles the lives of four black students at an Ivy League college, relating the racial tensions at the prestigious school from their perspectives.

This well-directed and well-acted satirical dark comedy-drama is an obvious pick on this list, as it straightforwardly deals with American race, identity, privilege, prejudice, and beliefs. Despite leaving out a bit to be desired, Dear White People is guaranteed to appeal to those who found themselves touched by American Fiction's comedic but touching narrative.

Watch on Amazon Prime

7 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on the global bestseller of the same name written by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians is widely regarded as one of the best romantic comedies of the 2010s. The movie follows our heroine, the native New Yorker named Rachel, played by Constance Wu, who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's (the charming Henry Golding) family.

This Golden Globe-nominated social satire by John M. Chu was a huge commercial success when it was released, grossing over $238 million on a budget of $30 million. Such a thing is not to wonder, given how utterly entertaining the movie is. Still, like in American Fiction, one of the strongest aspects of Crazy Rich Asians is how it sheds light on what it feels like to be an outsider and not quite fit in certain stereotypes (while also mocking them). Both films are severely different, but the poignant themes they deal with are similar.

6 Watch on Hulu 'Get Out' (2017)

Director: Jordan Peele

Image via Universal Studios

Daniel Kaluuya delivers a masterclass, Oscar-nominated performance in Jordan Peele's satirical horror movie following a young black man who heads on a trip, alongside his white girlfriend (Allison Williams), to visit and stay with her parents for the weekend. However, Chris' stay quickly turns into something far more sinister than he could've ever expected.

Nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year at the Academy Awards and taking home the Best Original Screenplay Award, Get Out is an impressive achievement in Peele's career, especially considering that it was the actor-turned-director feature film debut. Although certainly not as humorous and lightweight as other movies on this list, Peele's movie, just like Cord Jefferson's, makes a powerful statement about racism and endures as a fan favorite.

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Director: Mel Brooks

Image via Warner Bros.

This postmodernist satirical Western provides viewers with an unconventional take on the so much beloved American film genre. The story centers around a corrupt politician (Gene Wilder) who appoints a black Sheriff (Cleavon Little), who later becomes his adversary, in order to ruin a western town.

The controversial Blazing Saddles — which some argue couldn't have been made today due to the way it handles sensitive topics (though in reality, it would be because laugh-out-loud comedies rarely exist nowadays) — looks down upon the overall ridiculousness of the concept of racism and offers audiences an engaging time in front of the screen. Mel Brooks' groundbreaking film is certainly not for everyone, but it will probably appeal to those who like American Fiction's comedy elements.

Blazing Saddles Release Date February 7, 1974 Cast Cleavon Little , gene wilder , Slim Pickens , Harvey Korman , Madeline Kahn , Mel Brooks Runtime 93

Watch on Netflix

4 'Network' (1976)

Director: Sidney Lumet

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The critically acclaimed Network introduces audiences to the Union Broadcasting System, which is situated as the fourth television network after NBC, CBS, and ABC. It focuses on the network's struggles with poor ratings. When news anchor Howard Beale (PeterFinch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, he threatens to shoot himself live. However, to everyone's surprise, this only increases the ratings for the UBS network. As such, producer Diana (Faye Dunaway) goes to great lengths to develop an even more shocking programming.

Now, while Sidney Lumet's movie doesn't have anything to do with race, Network's razor-sharp satire on the power of mass media and how it depicts a corporation motivated by profit does resemble the plot of American Fiction a bit. It is essentially a film about corruption (especially in the television industry) that arguably takes a place among the best screenplays in the history of cinema.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'BlacKkKlansman' (2018)

Director: Spike Lee

Image via Focus Features

One can always count on Spike Lee to deliver a solid satire, and BlackKKlansman did not disappoint either. Based on real-life events, the movie is set in the late 1970s and centers around an African American police officer named Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan branch, undergoing a dangerous mission that will take down the extremist hate group.

This layered film features impeccable performances and a thoroughly engaging narrative. Despite its hilarious, dark comedy bits, Lee's movie mediates on poignant themes like sexism, racism, the patriarchy, and the dangers of supremacist ideologies. Like 2023's comedy film, BlackKKlansman is a must-see for anyone keen on race, politics, and cinema. Furthermore, it received six Oscar noms, including Best Picture.

Watch on DirecTV

2 'Bamboozled' (2000)

Director: Spike Lee

Image via New Line Cinema

Next up is Bamboozled, also written and directed by the one and only Spike Lee. The film centers around an African-American TV writer, the Harvard-educated Pierre Delacroix (Damon Wayans), who is the only person of color writing for an upstart network with low ratings. When he proposes a blackface minstrel show in protest, it accidentally becomes a hit.

American Fiction and Bamboozled are similar films in that both shed light on stereotypes and the misrepresentation of black people in the creative industry. It is certainly one of Lee's most memorable — though, sadly, underrated — works so far, resulting in an audacious and bold satire. On top of shedding light on these themes, the film also highlights how black people are underrepresented in corporate offices.

Rent on Apple TV

1 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Director: Boots Riley

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Boots Riley's surrealist allegory Sorry to Bother You had to make it to the list. Starring Tessa Thompson and LaKeith Stanfield and set in a futuristic, alternate universe, it combines comedy, drama, and fantasy elements by telling the story of a telemarketer named Cassius Green who discovers a magical key to professional success: using his "white voice" to sell.

Similar to American Fiction, the must-see Sorry to Bother You is a fantastic satire on race, featuring a deeply original screenplay and striking visuals. What's more, the dark fantasy film also criticizes capitalism and power in social hierarchies. Despite its serious themes, it still manages to be an incredibly funny movie that will likely leave a strong impression on anyone who decides to watch it.

Watch on Roku

NEXT: The 10 Best Biting Thrillers With Social Commentary