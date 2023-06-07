American Psycho has steadily grown in popularity and acclaim since its 2000 release, becoming one of the century's most notable cult movies in the process. It's a psychological horror, crime, and dark comedy movie all rolled into one, following the life of a man named Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), who works as an investment banker in New York City during the 1980s. He also harbors incredibly dark thoughts, and by night, murders — or imagines murdering - scores of people.

It's a confronting, strange, yet undeniably memorable film, and though it dials back much of the content from the novel on which it's based, it still feels provocative and daring. It may ultimately feel distinctive, but that doesn't mean there aren't other movies out there — belonging to the crime, dark comedy, or horror genres — that scratch the same itch American Psycho does. The following titles demonstrate this well; all have a good deal to offer for those who enjoyed American Psycho.

10 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street may not involve horror elements or a character who literally kills people, but it's set within the same kind of world as American Psycho and features comparable themes and satirical elements. It follows Jordan Belfort and showcases his debaucherous lifestyle because of the wealth he amasses through scamming people on Wall Street during the 1980s and '90s.

Of the various director/actor collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street is arguably their best. Despite the lack of murder, the film still shows the extensive damage caused by greed and corruption in the business world, and in doing so, manages to have a serious and thought-provoking message while also having plenty of comedy and entertainment value.

9 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

The same year that the legendary crime/thriller Pulp Fiction came out, so too did another film Quentin Tarantino was involved with: Natural Born Killers. Granted, he only wrote the initial screenplay for it, and Oliver Stone directed it: the script itself was changed to the point where the end product was quite different from what Tarantino had intended.

Instead of one serial killer, like in American Psycho, Natural Born Killers follows two: Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory (Juliette Lewis), who are in love with each other and engage in a violent crime spree throughout the film. Like American Psycho, this film can be shocking while also feeling darkly comedic and satirical, thanks to a key part of its narrative being the way the mass media glorifies (and profits from) the violent crimes Mickey and Mallory commit.

8 'Man Bites Dog' (1992)

An uncompromising French film that still feels daring and grisly over 30 years later, Man Bites Dog is another crime movie with some very dark humor. It's about a documentary crew that follows a brutal serial killer (Benoît Poelvoorde) as he goes about life, with the members of the film crew slowly becoming more involved with his violent activities.

Its mockumentary approach makes it feel extra believable and stomach-churning, and there's every chance the comedy will be too dark for some viewers. But those who like American Psycho may appreciate what Man Bites Dog is trying to do, and its themes remain relevant in an age of reality TV and attention-seeking users on social media.

7 'After Hours' (1985)

For those who want a slightly more light-hearted and broadly comedic psychological thriller than something like American Psycho, After Hours is easy to recommend. It follows an exceedingly unlucky man (Griffin Dunne) as he has the worst night of his life, finding himself unable to get home safely after a late-night date in New York City.

Given it was made in the 1980s and is set in New York City, it already has some broad similarities to American Psycho. It goes further because even though it's not really a horror or crime movie After Hours does have a surreal, dreamlike (or sometimes nightmarish) feel to it, and combines comedy with psychological thriller elements comparably to that other movie about madness, danger, and (possible) nightmares in New York City.

6 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986)

Few movie characters are as terrifying as Patrick Bateman, but the titular Henry (Michael Rooker) from Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is arguably even worse. While some may take a small amount of comfort in the fact that Bateman's murders (or at least some of them) probably didn't really happen in-universe, there's little doubt that what Henry does really happens.

And the movie does show him doing some absolutely horrifying things, with various murders shown in gruesome detail, ensuring this isn't a film for the faint-hearted. Even more disturbing is how Henry can hide his darker side around certain people, which Bateman does (or at least attempts to do) throughout American Psycho.

5 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

A controversial dystopian crime film with a terrifying lead character and some very bold music choices, A Clockwork Orange deservedly stands as one of the most disturbing wide-release movies of all time. It centers on Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) and his criminal gang and how the State resorts to an experimental procedure to rid him of his violent thoughts.

It looks at the eternal struggle between crime and justice and uses its sci-fi setting to explore the limits of what could be done under the pretense of "reforming" people. This gives it a satirical edge, with its thought-provoking themes and confronting subject matter ensuring it retains a similar level of notoriety and controversy to something like American Psycho.

4 'The House That Jack Built' (2018)

Lars von Trier isn't afraid to let his films go to some dark and twisted places, with The House That Jack Built easily being one of his most harrowing. It follows the titular Jack (Matt Dillon) as he kills multiple people while conversing with/battling personal demons and attempting to construct a piece of art that will summarize and present the various crimes he's committed.

It feels like it's trying to shock and provoke, and it's safe to say that it's successful in doing just that. It's also biting and intelligently made film, and admirably bold, with it in many ways pushing even further than many of the Lars von Trier movies that came before. It looks at horrific violence in an unflinching and thought-provoking way, giving it some similar qualities to American Psycho.

3 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have made some fantastic movies together, 1976's Taxi Driver included. It's a psychological crime/drama film that follows a Vietnam War veteran who suffers from insomnia while living in New York City and decides to take on a job driving a taxi late at night to pass the time.

It gets into the head-space of a disturbed individual. It shows how his thoughts become progressively more dangerous and violent as he lives in isolation and spends time in and around some of the bleakest areas of the city. Thanks to the setting, some eerie, dreamlike visuals, and the fact it's a character study of a dangerous individual, Taxi Driver shares some common ground with American Psycho, though it is admittedly without comedy (even dark humor, really).

2 'Falling Down' (1993)

Falling Down has a very simple premise that hooks you in as a viewer pretty quickly, remaining entertaining even if it's ultimately not a particularly deep movie. It follows a middle-aged man who seems, on the surface, pretty ordinary. However, a series of events on one particular day makes him snap, and he begins to lash out against society and all the various annoyances that come with everyday life.

It's an engaging film that might make some people feel uneasy, depending on how they interpret the narrative and what the filmmakers are asking the audience to feel regarding the protagonist. Still, for its dark comedy and the committed central performance from Michael Douglas, it's worth a watch, especially for fans of contemporary, satirical psychological thrillers (it has a great poster, too).

1 'Funny Games' (1997)

There's not much about Funny Games that's genuinely funny, but it is brutally satirical, and satire doesn't always have to be hilarious to be effective. It's a critique of home invasion thrillers and aims to challenge those who find enjoyment in them, with the film depicting two young men who invade a family's vacation house and torment them.

In the process, they also torment the audience, with one of the young men breaking the fourth wall and talking to the viewer, effectively asking them why they're continuing to watch. It's a unique and uncomfortable watch, and as a work of satire and critique, it's arguably even more hard-hitting than American Psycho and its other comparable movies.

