The horror genre is chock-full of every possible tonal hodgepodge you can imagine. From comedy, to romance, to drama-- nowadays the genre is no stranger to even the oddest combinations of tone and theme. This wasn’t always the case, though. In fact, at one point, it was rare for any blockbuster horror movie to be anything other than strictly...well, horror. That is, until one film changed the way popular horror was defined forever. That movie? The 1981 classic, An American Werewolf in London.

While of course not the first horror-comedy hybrid, director John Landis’ werewolf film does hold a great legacy for inspiring some of the most well-known works of the horror genre. Such works include Shaun of the Dead, Beetlejuice, Gremlins, and even Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller music video. Adored for its brilliant makeup work and balance between thrills and comedy, An American Werewolf in London is one of horror’s most beloved features. August 21st marks the 40th anniversary of the movie and to celebrate, we’ve prepared a list of the best follow-ups to any American Werewolf in London rewatch.

RELATED: The 13 Best Werewolf Movies of All Time

Re-Animator

Image via Empire International Pictures

In the wake of American Werewolf’s release came a beautiful wave of comedy-horror movies. One of the best of these inspired creations is the brilliantly silly Re-Animator. Jeffrey Combs stars as Herbert West, a med student who has invented a concoction able to bring corpses back to life. His great invention comes with consequences, though, as his subjects are revived in a zombie-like state and his supervisor wishes to claim West’s creation for himself.

What We Do in the Shadows

Image via The Orchard

Before Taika Waititi found worldwide fame from his work on Thor: Ragnorak, the director/actor gained a cult following for his and fellow New Zealander Jemaine Clement’s What We Do in the Shadows. The movie, a vampire-themed mockumentary, prides itself on its complete and utterly ridiculous premise: what do vampires get up to when they are alone? The answer is obvious of course: Get into fights with a gang of werewolves, argue with their undead roommates, and learn the ins-and-outs of modern technology. Just typical vampire stuff. What We Do in the Shadows' perfect balance between absurdity and gore makes it a great match for fans of American Werewolf’s quirkiness.

After you’ve finished with the film, try out the TV show sequel of the same name.

The Howling

Image via Embassy Pictures

The Howling is basically an American Werewolf in London’s grittier cousin. Released in the same year, The Howling is consistently compared to the film due to their similar lycanthrope subject matter. The Howling follows Karen (Dee Wallace), a reporter fleeing to a luxurious resort after a traumatic experience with a serial killer. Unknown to the newscaster, the mountain getaway is inhabited by a colony of sexually charged werewolves. As the description may suggest, The Howling is a bit more… promiscuous than its cousin. Still, the film has its own fair share of comedic moments to break you away from the terror of a werewolf-filled vacation.

If you are in the search for a more modern flick, a reboot of The Howling is in the works from It director Andy Muschietti.

Fright Night

Image via Columbia Pictures

Another comedy-horror, Fright Night stars William Ragsdale as Charley Brewster, a teen who discovers that his neighbor (Chris Sarandon) is actually a vampire. With this revelation, Charley does what any teenager would do and researches through his favorite TV show: Fright Night. Along with legendary movie vampire hunter Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall), Charley must defend his neighborhood from its vampiric invader. Like American Werewolf in London, Fright Night doesn’t take itself too seriously. Though the movie does feature its own fair share of startles, it shines in its humorous tone, making it a perfect film for those looking for their next feature.

Evil Dead

Probably the most famous of the movies on this list, The Evil Dead is the definition of a cult classic. While it doesn’t have the same overtly comedic quality as American Werewolf (that spot is reserved for the legendary Evil Dead II), both movies are notable for uniquely portraying their own ideas of the supernatural. Bruce Campbell stars as the iconic Ash Williams, a college student vacationing in the woods with his classmates. When the gang finds (and plays) a cursed audiotape, absolute hell is released upon the students. With his friends possessed and demons hunting him, Ash must defeat the dead and survive the night.

Somewhat rare in the realm of horror remakes, The Evil Dead (2013) is also worth a watch.

Ginger Snaps

Image via Motion International

Another werewolf flick! Starring horror frequenters Emily Perkins (Stephen King’s It, Supernatural) and Katharine Isabelle (American Mary, Hannibal), Ginger Snaps is truly a tale of sisterhood...with a bit of a supernatural twist. Perkins and Isabelle respectively star as Brigette and Ginger, two teenage sisters sharing a fascination with death and a suicide pact. When Ginger is infected by a werewolf, Brigette must fight to cure her sister, no matter the consequences. Ginger Snaps has gained a notable following due to its creepy portrayal of adolescence and distinctive approach to lycanthropy as a metaphor for coming-of-age. If you are looking for your next werewolf-filled watch, this is certainly one to look out for.

Werewolves Within

Image via IFC Films

Recently-premiered whodunit Werewolves Within is definitely more comedy than horror, but nails the same outlandish tone that makes American Werewolf in London so great. The movie follows a snowed-in Vermont town thrown into paranoia after suspicion that one of its residents is a werewolf. The film is actually based on a 2016 video game of the same name. Though it falls into the category of video game remakes, a genre that is infamous for its poor reviews, Werewolves Within is actually the highest-rated video game movie of all time.

The Lost Boys

Image via Warner Bros.

A classic teen horror romp, The Lost Boys is the story of brotherhood, first love, adolescence, and vampires. What more could a horror fan ask for? This cult-favorite follows brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) as they try to take down a gang of vampires living in their new hometown. Along the way Michael finds himself falling for the mysterious Star (Jami Gertz) and Sam must protect his brother from the vampire-filled love triangle he has found himself in. Much like An American Werewolf in London, The Lost Boys is peak 80’s horror. Filled with nostalgia, style, and just a hint of laughs, it's a perfect light-hearted horror flick.

Share Share Tweet Email

Idris Elba Says He Never Wanted to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in 'The Suicide Squad' In spite of rumors to the contrary, replacing Will Smith was never discussed.

Read Next