The rip-roaring success of the irreverent A24 film Bodies Bodies Bodies reaffirmed the following: some movie templates never die. Classic mystery tomes have helped shape screenplays for decades and the premise for Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None is among those often used - a tale wherein 10 unconnected strangers are lured by an enigmatic stranger to an idyllic setting to attend a lavish dinner party. The gullible ensemble arrives in high spirits, smugly expecting a weekend of frivolity and casual merrymaking. They are wrong. The group is picked off one by one, as it occurs to them all that they are in fact connected somehow. Sins from each individual's past begin to bubble to the surface as the daylight fritters away.

A cornerstone of the whodunit genre, the aforementioned story has been subject to straight-up adaptations, spiritual re-imaginings, and stabs at comedic satire to varying degrees of success and fun. In short, Hollywood has cranked out an impressive number of films that either replicate or pay tribute to, if not the aforementioned tome, similar entries in the Christie canon. What's allowed the core idea to thrive and gain significant cinematic mileage over the course of several decades is the fact that it's been put in the tumble dryer many times by filmmakers looking to wring fresh results out of the source material. And some interesting thematic directions have been travailed by directors using the premise as a narrative shadow.

There are boundless movies that owe some skerrick of debt to the Christie oeuvre - for the late author's penchant for crafting alluring mysteries translates to perfect fodder for genre vehicles. See How They Runis a recent testament to the enduring powers of that influence. Here is a selection of films that in some way shape or form pay homage to the And then There Were None template (or a similar whodunit format) and use it to their advantage to either explore genre mashups or wander down new tonal pathways or both.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

A runaway success, and devilishly clever spin on the well-worn yarn, A24's 2022 film ensures beyond doubt the conceit is nowhere near the morgue yet. Bodies Bodies Bodies pits a group of Gen Z partiers against a storm and an unknown assailant while trapped in a hip manse in New York State. Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) is recently out of rehab for substance abuse, and her reemergence from the social abyss with a new girlfriend in tow (Maria Bakalova) immediately stirs up a maelstrom of gossip. In the midst of the chaos, our group begins to turn, plot the demise of each other's relationships and wreak general havoc even before the first body is found unblinking in a crimson pool. The characters are fleshed out in this effort from director Halina Reijn, and the cast carries each and every beat perfectly.

Myha'la Herrold andRachel Sennottare especially committed to their roles essaying confrontational and innocuous ignorant parts respectively, andLee Pace's slyly humorous turn as one of the surprise attendees is also a great counterpoint. Bodies throws a fresh spin on things through its deconstruction of what audiences have come to expect. Later on, when the group is reduced to four - an enormously dramatic sequence unfurls in candlelight as the conniving sides of each character are revealed. The backstabbing proclivities are unmasked in the flickering atmosphere - the psychological underbelly of being stuck in such a situation aerated with aplomb.

And Then There Were None (1945)

This straight-up adaptation of the novel is the best one of its type in its simple, old-fashioned stylings. Set in a gloomy mansion on an island in rural England - it's the most straightforward version of the original novel and it is laced with wit and choice barbs in the dialogue. While the first three hapless guests are done away with quite quickly, the movie dives into more tense territory as the story's drawn out to accommodate the remaining seven (each played very well by the likes of Walter Huston). Taking a cue from some noir/gothic-tinged flicks of the time, this version is quite stage-ish, but its conversation scenes and spare cinematography create an environment of hostility and intrigue. And it has a rainstorm as well!

Identity (2003)

James Mangold's thriller contains an abundance of twists and its serpentine tale of 10 strangers at a Nevada motel in the midst of, you guessed it, a torrential downpour makes for quintessential early 2000s viewing. A more obvious homage than others, Identity plays for unabashed thrills and Mangold's skill for visceral cinema prevails with skillful editing to link two concurrent stories, with strong casting (John Cusack, Amanda Peet, Ray Liotta) afoot. With more than a nod and a wink to that other Southwest-set motel horror film from 1960 (Psycho) - it's a film that uses a macabre calling card (numbered motel keys) as a kind of perverse reverse countdown as each new victim is discovered. The film is a patchwork of surprises and the revelation that the film's series of events at the hotel may actually be unfolding within the mental landscape of a death row inmate (introduced in another story arc) is both shocking and original. A far less linear re-working of the original template that works.

Clue (1986)

Released to a mixed reception upon release, Clue has since found a devoted group of fans. Inspired loosely by the Parker Brothers game, Clue contains many classic genre hallmarks (including the off-screen presence of a wealthy stranger who sends inexplicable invites to unsuspecting guests-to-be). Tim Curry is the butler overseeing the night's madcap silliness as each of his dinner attendees arrives at a New England mansion and discovers they all share government connections. Also, they're being blackmailed by an arrogant opportunist (who is promptly shot and then clobbered over the head).

A stylized and relatively refreshing take on the original idea that shoots fairly squarely for gallows humor, Clue still boasts a series of unexplained deaths and a zealous if bumbling attempt to unmask the killer as everyone present is armed with a motive. Skepticism and political squabbles ensue - rendering it a diversion from other iterations. The movie's major asset is its cast and an inspired triple-barrelled ending - where the hero and perpetrator remain as blurred as the rain-slicked windows that surround the house.

April Fool's Day (1986)

Aprils Fool's Day is undoubtedly one of the most biting and fun slashers of the 80s and easily the most obvious example of such a film inspired by the Christie classic. It's a vastly underrated example of how to bash a new approach into something that's been reproduced many times. Bearing a chilly atmosphere, classically 80s, synth-laden score sure to induce mass-fist-bumping among Stranger Things diehards and a cast including the legendary Thomas F Wilson (Biff Tannen from Back to the Future), Fools Day was one of the great horror surprise packets whose innovation and satire perhaps preempted Scream. A group of college friends heads off to the island home of Buffy (Deborah Foreman) for the weekend to raise glasses to impending graduation. The stylish party-goers witness a couple of disturbing events en route to their temporary island home, but soon settle in quickly before they each start to seemingly meet various demises.

Corpses show up underneath jetties and at the bottom of wells, and their once-bubbly host has now turned sour. Is Buffy orchestrating the bloodbath? Is the other girl in the family photos actually her satanic twin sister who has taken her place and gone on a murder spree? By the end, the whole saga is revealed to be an elaborate ruse - a murder-themed party simulator of sorts being trialed for use on thrill-seeking vacationers. The third act is gonzo and genuinely surprising. Some audiences felt cheated at the time by a slasher whose body count totaled 0, but April Fools Day has aged well and remains a marvelously well-executed and economical flick in its own light. A top-tier revival of some of And Then There Were None's more tired aspects.

Mindhunters (2004)

Mindhunters was helmed by Renny Harlin (who is renowned for more straight-up actioners), and it serves as a curiously brooding departure for the director — a dark thriller with a procedural bent. Seven young FBI trainees are sent to a remote island off the coast of North Carolina to solve the fictitious crimes of a made-up killer called the Puppeteer. They are joined by a mysterious government agent (LL Cool J) and are overseen by a supervisor played by Val Kilmer. Emboldened but naive in their collective pursuit of becoming the next set of elite profilers, the agents (comprised of Christian Slater, CSI veteran Kathryn Morris, and Clifton Collins Jr) begin to perish at the hands of some intricately rigged traps that target their character traits.

Skill sets are put to the test, all in keeping with the most heavily used plot devices to prop up the narrative framework. The film deserves credit for essentially taking the scenario and giving it a forensic thriller/cop makeover - an undeniably new approach to the source material - but it is also at times implausible and contains fairly heavy-handed dialogue. Technically sound and containing some impressive set pieces, Mindhunters is nonetheless fun in spite of its flaws, as it paints its mysterious attacker as an unseen force of nature intent on turning the tables on its ill-fated criminologists in what amounts to a slick genre mashup.

Spiritual Mention: See How They Run (2022)

While focusing on another of Christie's works, See How They Run is a well-paced, brisk whodunit with wide appeal that admirably takes the viewer back to the era of classics, and throws further weight behind the notion that there remains a strong appetite for flicks of this ilk. With a kind of hard-boiled noir-inspired narration kicking proceedings off, this play on The Mousetrap is comic and enlivened by its talented actors: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan (as the cops), Adrien Brody (as the arrogant film director who is murdered first) and David Oyelowo (as the movie adaptation's high-strung writer).

While not fixing itself to any one location, everyone within the universe is, in a way, trapped within an endless loop of the same show being played at the same venue eternally, as those involved with the production begin to fear for their lives. Motives pile up, and no one is above suspicion, including phlegmatic Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell). Farcical and lightweight, it's a comic spin that works a treat.