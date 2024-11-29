Mostly known for his work in the Oscar-nominated The Florida Project, Sean Baker has put out a few compelling works so far. Anora, which follows Mikey Madison’s Ani, a young sex worker who impulsively marries the son of an oligarch, has captured the attention of global viewers. Whether we’re talking about its rawness, realistic visuals and humorous but touching narrative, or its exploration of marginalized communities, it’s not remotely difficult to grasp what makes this a captivating watch — one which is among the best of the year so far and that many believe to be a strong Oscar contender.

Viewers who have enjoyed Anora — whether for the topics it deals with or its cinematic essence and visual aesthetics — may be wondering what to watch next. Like Baker’s latest, these movies, ranging from Pretty Woman to Tangerine, shed light on characters often overshadowed in mainstream cinema, providing audiences with powerful and compelling self-discovery journeys that have resulted in resonating character studies. Without further ado, these are the best movies like Anora.

10 'Like Crazy' (2011)

Director: Drake Doremus

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although a bit quieter and more reflective than Anora, Drake Doremus' slice-of-life film also deals with relationships and the importance of personal choices. Starring Felicity Jones and Anton Yelchin, Like Crazy follows a British college student who falls for an American student only to be separated from him when she's banned from the U.S. after overstaying her visa.

Despite also highlighting emotional vulnerability, Like Crazy is not as gritty and raw as Sean Baker's latest film. However, it explores similar themes, including the complexities of love and relationships, with the two characters eventually being separated. Both its lead characters undergo self-discovery journeys that are deeply influenced by their relationship with other characters, delivering touching narratives that may or may not resonate with viewers.

9 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

Director: Joachim Trier

Image via SF Studios

This 2021 Oscar-nominated "coming-of-age drama for grownups"​​​​​​ chronicles four years in the life of a young woman named Julie (Renate Reinsve). As time goes by, Julie navigates her love life and struggles to find her career path; this eventually marks the start of an intriguing self-discovery journey.

Despite their different contexts, Anora shares some interesting similarities with Joachim Trier's fan-favorite: it focuses on its lead protagonist, a young woman, as she navigates her identity and the challenges of adulthood. Like Julie, Anora attempts to make sense of her life and journey, navigating complicated personal relationships, which catalyze change, and trying to find herself along the way. Furthermore, fans of Anora's realism will probably appreciate The Worst Person in the World's tone and style.

8 'Belle de Jour' (1967)

Director: Luis Buñuel

Image via Valoria

Those in the mood for a great non-English classic should consider giving the Catherine Deneuve essential a watch. This Luis Buñuel picture follows a young housewife who decides to spend her midweek as a sex worker, exploring her desires and fantasies, which contrast with her conventional life.

Although Anora is quite a different film, especially when it comes to its narrative and the circumstances each young woman finds herself in (with Belle de Jour being grounded in fantasy and surrealism, while Baker's movie has a more realistic approach), they still share some similarities. Both films deal with themes of sexual liberation and self-expression, challenging societal views of sexuality. Their protagonists undergo self-discovery journeys, too, with their psychological turmoil being a crucial aspect of each narrative. Despite their different storylines, these films are great watches on a few similar topics; their enjoyability depends on whether the viewer favors abstract and symbolic or straightforward and gritty films.

7 'Spring Breakers' (2013)

Director: Harmony Korine

Image via A24

Harmony Korine's A24 dark comedy and coming-of-age picture centers around four college girls (Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine), who hold up a restaurant to fund their spring break vacation. Eventually, as they party, drink, and experiment with drugs, they are arrested but bailed out by a dealer (James Franco).

Although Anora offers a more realistic illustration of marginalization and is more focused on survival, both these movies explore themes of freedom and the quest to escape from oppressive environments. They also tackle sexual exploitation, power dynamics, and the differences between the two genders while following their characters on journeys of self-exploration. Overall, Anora is undoubtedly the most intense and touching film out of the two (though it also features reckless fun), but Spring Breakers is worth a watch if audiences are looking for something more stylized and over-the-top.

6 'Hustlers' (2019)

Director: Lorene Scafaria

Image via Lionsgate

Like Anora, Lorene Scafaria's movie delves into sexuality and female empowerment. Hustlers is inspired by the real-life viral New York Magazine article and follows a crew of former strip club employees who join forces to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. It counts on Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart, among other stars.

Even though their narratives are significantly different, Hustlers and Anora resort to themes of sexuality like survival and female empowerment in different ways. While Hustlers is a more entertaining and satisfying watch, Anora is personal, focusing on the weight of living in an environment that lacks opportunity. With that being said, those who enjoyed Baker's movie but would appreciate a more energetic, glamorous, and stylized watch should consider giving Scafaria's film a try.

5 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Director: Garry Marshall

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Considering Anora's central love story and the similarities it shares with Garry Marshall's movie, Pretty Woman deserves a mention on this list. The 1990 film stars the dynamic duo Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, following the relationship between the sex worker Vivian and the wealthy entrepreneur Edward, who hires her to accompany him to a few social events.

Unlike the heavily romanticized Pretty Woman, though, things do not end well for Anora's lead protagonist, with her Cinderella story going down the drain. Additionally, Anora offers a more realistic and darker depiction of sex work and survival, while the 1990 film mostly focuses on the romantic narrative between the two leads. However, despite their differences, both movies share the same themes and depict transformation through relationships, with romance being a huge plot device. Baker himself has addressed the similarities the two features share, though he also admitted he did not pick up on them until halfway through production.