As Army of Thieves remains within the top ten most-watched films on Netflix after its release on October 29, it’s not surprising that viewers still can’t get enough of its charismatic criminals, wisecracks, and of course, nail-biting heists. A prequel to the apocalyptic zombie film Army of the Dead, Matthias Schweighöfer reprises his role as the master safecracker, Ludwig Dieter. He’s sucked into a chaotic world of crime after a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) recruits him to pull off some of the most ambitious safe-cracks of all time, and the result is a fun, fast-paced action comedy with zombies scattered on the sidelines.

Army of Thieves functions like a well-oiled machine and steals many classic tropes from beloved heist movies with pickpockets, getaway drivers, hackers, and gunmen all vying for a chance to become rich before the end of the world. If you want more exhilarating heists with colorful grifters and extravagant thieves seeking everything from money to revenge, here are 13 movies like Army of Thieves to watch.

Jackie Brown (1997)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Pam Grier is Jackie Brown, an underpaid flight attendant who gets busted by ATF agent Ray Nicolette (Michael Keaton) and detective Mark Dugus (Michael Bowen) after smuggling money into the country for a cold-blooded arms dealer, Ordell Robbie, played by a gleefully wicked Samuel L. Jackson. The agents convince Jackie to help them catch Robbie in exchange that she won’t go to jail, and she seeks out the help of a bail bondsman, Max Cherry, portrayed by Robert Forster in an Academy Award-nominated role. Jackie and Max band together to pull off a dangerous heist that involves conning everyone from the cops to Robbie, and from there Jackie Brown is a vibrant, thrilling ride with old-timers and newcomers all trying to stiff one another out of a large sum of money.

The follow-up to Quentin Taratino’s massively successful film, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown was not as prosperous at the box office and is often overlooked when compared to other Tarantino films. Based upon the 1992 novel Rum Punch written by Elmore Leonard, Tarantino wrote the screenplay with Grier in mind and she’s at the top of her game as a cunning and fearless con artist on the rise. Also featuring supporting performances by Robert De Niro as an aimless criminal and Bridget Fonda as a valley girl who fills her days smoking weed, Jackie Brown is a gritty crime story set against the sunny California sky that will have you guessing till the end.

Logan Lucky (2017)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver star as two down on their luck, West Virginian brothers in the criminally underrated heist movie, Logan Lucky. Tatum plays the unlucky Jimmy Logan, a recently laid-off coal miner planning to rob the biggest NASCAR racing event of the season so he can provide for his daughter. Driver co-stars as Jimmy’s equally unlucky brother Clyde Logan, a one-armed bartender with few aspirations in life. Along with the help of their sister Mellie Logan (Riley Keough), who serves as the getaway driver, the Logans recruit various thieves and crooks throughout town to help them embark on their heist, including Jack Quaid and Brian Gleeson as two hilariously inept criminals that bring delightful elements of screwball comedy to the film.

But it’s Daniel Craig who gives a knockout performance as the wild southern outlaw, Joe Bang, an inmate at the local prison who happens to be a chemistry wiz and specializes in making bombs. Also featuring Katie Holmes as Jimmy’s ex-wife and Seth MacFarlane as a diva-like race car driver, Logan Lucky is the ultimate underdog story about societal outcasts who’ve been overlooked for too long, and use it to their advantage as they pull off an unforgettable heist.

Heat (1995)

Director: Michael Mann

One last job leads to all the glory in Heat, a movie that contains some of the greatest action showdowns ever put to film, with spraying bullets and raging criminals running loose on the streets of Los Angeles. Starring Robert De Niro as a sophisticated criminal looking to pull off one last job and Al Pacino as the tortured detective hard on his heels, Heat is three hours of non-stop entertainment and action. Written and directed by Michael Mann, the film also features Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Danny Trejo, and Kevin Gage as members of De Niro’s crew, and together they aim to pull off their biggest bank robbery to date before getting out of the game for good. Pacino is in top shape as the ruthless Vincent Hanna, and he hams it up with fiery monologues that are passionately delivered with his trademark yells and gestures. Fast-paced and exhilarating to watch, Heat is more than just a movie, it’s an event.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Director: Derek Cianfrance

In The Place Beyond the Pines, Ryan Gosling stars as a professional motorcyclist that begins robbing banks in dreary upstate New York to provide for his newborn child and ex-girlfriend Romina, played by Eva Mendes. With elements of The Godfather and Goodfellas, The Place Beyond the Pines examines the sometimes-damaging ties between fathers and sons while also telling a sprawling crime saga amidst corrupt politicians and policemen with not one honest person insight.

Packed with petty thefts and thugs, the film is scarce with redeemable characters, and Ray Liotta delivers a disturbing performance as a corrupt cop in town who goes up against a naive newcomer to the force, played by Bradley Cooper. Divided into three acts, every scene is unwavering in its depictions of broken families doing whatever they have to do in order to survive, while also dealing with scars inflicted from the past.

American Animals (2018)

Director: Bart Layton

The true-crime film American Animals is based on actual events that occurred in 2004 when four college students, Warren Lipka (Evan Peters), Spencer Reinhard (Barry Keoghan), Chas Allen III (Blake Jenner), and Eric Borsuk (Jared Abrahamson), decided to steal extremely valuable books and art from the library at Transylvania University located in Kentucky. Peters stars as the unhinged mastermind of the robbery, Warren, and he’s riveting and scary as he manipulates his friends to go along with the risky heist.

Interspersed with interviews of the actual four men who committed the crime, the film administers a heavy dose of reality as they all try to reckon with the crimes they committed and what led them to do it. An anxiety-filled rollercoaster that slowly leads up to the day of the robbery, American Animals violently tailspins into a nerve-racking third act that details the events that took place on that fateful day, leaving all four men and a librarian changed for life. If you’ve binged through all the latest true crime podcasts and docuseries, this should be your next crime fix.

The Perfect Score (2004)

Director: Brian Robbins

A burnout, a jock, the girl next door, a loner, a slacker, and an average American teen all band together to steal the answers to the SAT exam so they can get into the college of their dreams. Before they were Captain America and The Black Widow, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson were just two, stressed-out teens planning a ridiculous heist that promised them a better future in the 2004 comedy-heist film, The Perfect Score. Evans stars as Kyle, a high school senior terrified of failing the SAT, so he decides it’d be easier to just steal the answers instead. He recruits a wild bunch of his fellow classmates who are all desperate to pass as well, including the loner Francesca (Scarlett Johansson), his aimless best friend Matty (Brian Greenberg), star athlete Desmond (Darius Miles), straight-A student Anna (Erika Christensen), and a stoner named Roy (Leonardo Nam). A quirkier version of The Breakfast Club, The Perfect Score is a good time, and has fun parodying the various caper movie tropes as it follows the band of misfit teens hunting down success.

Thief (1981)

Director: Michael Mann

Michael Mann made his directorial debut with Thief, a neo-noir thriller set in Chicago starring James Caan as Frank, a safecracker who becomes tired of his criminal lifestyle. As Frank searches for a way out of his current situation, he finds his answer when he falls in love with a kindhearted waitress named Jessie (Tuesday Weld). Trying to reach the ever-elusive American dream, they get married with the hopes of starting a family in a nice suburban home, but Frank’s past life comes calling and he must do one last job before bidding farewell to being a thief for good.

Pulsing with paranoia, Thief fully utilizes trademarks of the neo-noir genre with slimy crime bosses, smart-talking criminals, and late-night conversations under neon lights at Chicago diners. Caan gives one of his best performances as the hot-headed Frank, and the film foreshadowed the successful career Mann would embark on, including future crime films like Heat and Manhunter.

The Sting (1973)

Director: George Roy Hill

After the major success of the buddy adventure film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Paul Newman and Robert Redford reunited once more for the iconic crime drama, The Sting. A story of two grifters living in Chicago during the depression, Newman and Redford play Henry Gondroff and Johnny Hooker, two meandering partners in crime seeking to pull off an incredibly risky con that entails stealing from a vicious crime boss, Doyle Lonnegan (Robert Shaw).

The film garnered critical acclaim and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for George Roy Hill. Hill had previously directed Newman and Redford in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and he struck gold once again as the pair have an undeniable chemistry as two mischievous conmen always on the prowl for their next big score.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Based on the shocking true story, The Bling Ring follows a gang of bored teenagers living in Los Angeles who begin robbing celebrities’ houses after becoming obsessed with the rich and famous. Referred to as the Hollywood Hills burglaries, the gang was named the Bling Ring in the media and robbed homes belonging to Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox, and more. Adapted from a Vanity Fair article that reported on the events, Katie Chang stars as the ringleader, Rebecca Ahn, with Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien co-starring as the other deviant, hard-partying gang members.

Watson had just finished her final Harry Potter film when she appeared in The Bling Ring, and she’s a silent but deadly shark as the deceptively clueless Nickie, a spoiled valley girl who feels no remorse for her actions. Caked with jewels, handbags, and drugs, this satirical take on youth in revolt features memorable cameos from actress Kirsten Dunst and Paris Hilton herself.

Baby Driver (2017)

Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright’s stylish action-crime film Baby Driver features a killer soundtrack accompanied by killer wheels. Ansel Elgort stars as Baby, a getaway driver for a dangerous crew of criminals who commit bank robberies. When he makes the mistake of falling in love with a local waitress named Debra (Lily James), they plot to run away and escape their small-town lives while the heat breathes down their necks. Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, and Elza González play the scheming bank robbers, and they all prove to be obstacles in Baby’s way as he plans on working one last job before driving off with Debra.

Wright choreographed the various car chases and bank robberies to the songs played within the scenes, and it adds a musical-like quality to the sleek, high-stakes drama. There may also be more fast-speed action down the road, as Wright has stated that he’s already written a script for a sequel to Baby Driver.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Director: David Mackenzie

Two brothers in Texas set out on a treacherous path of revenge by committing several bank robberies against the bank that’s about to foreclose on their family ranch in the neo-western, Hell or High Water. Chris Pine and Ben Forster star as Toby and Tanner Howard, and together they attempt to build a better future for their children while also seeking redemption for past misdeeds. They’re followed in hot pursuit by two Texas rangers played by Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham, and they track the Howard brothers across the state as they continue their crime spree. Written by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and directed by David Mackenzie (Outlaw King), Hell of High Water was nominated for four Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Bridges. Including elements of classic westerns with hardened cowboys and old-school style shootouts, while also breathing new life into the genre with great performances by Pine and Forster, Hell or High Water is a searing portrait of two Robin Hood-esque vigilantes seeking justice on their own terms.

Oceans Trilogy (2001, 2004, 2007)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

George Clooney. Brad Pitt. Matt Damon. The dream team got together to make magic in Oceans Eleven, the wildly entertaining heist movie that was then followed by the equally entertaining sequels, Oceans Twelve and Oceans Thirteen.

Bursting with comedic dynamite and smooth criminals, Bernie Mac, Don Cheadle, Elliot Gould, Carl Reiner, Scott Caan, Casey Affleck, Shaobo Qin, and Eddie Jemison round out the eleven conmen in the first film. With Clooney in the lead as criminal mastermind Danny Ocean, he plans out an elaborate heist that entails robbing the Bellagio, the Mirage and MGM Grand casinos in Las Vegas. Andy Garcia plays the sleezy owner of all three casinos, Terry Benedict, and he also happens to be dating Danny’s ex-wife Tess, played by Julia Roberts. Out for revenge and money, Danny and his crew attempt to pull off one of the biggest heists in history. Watching the trilogy is a time capsule, with all three movies featuring the biggest stars in Hollywood during the 2000s at the top of their game, including one memorable scene of Clooney and Pitt sharing a glass of wine and a cry while watching Oprah.

Set It Off (1996)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise star as four, fed up friends in the 1996 action-crime thriller, Set it Off. After suffering various injustices and tragedies, Cleo, Stony, Frankie, and T.T decide enough is enough and they venture out to seek their own slice of the American dream by robbing banks in Los Angeles. Hardened by what life has dealt them, they trek down a rocky road as they go on a violent rampage to take back what’s theirs unapologetically.

Set it Off is a nerve-racking, action-packed thriller from the very first scene, and refuses to let you settle in and get comfortable before the next punch or bullet flies. With fantastic performances laid down by all four leading ladies, it’s an empowering film as Cleo, Stony, Frankie, and T.T refuse to put up with getting mistreated after years of following the rules, and finally seize some control over their lives.

