Assassin's Creed is an immensely popular series of open-world action-adventure games that has been going on for a solid 17 years now. With the recent announcement of its next major installment, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, it certainly doesn't look like it will be slowing down any time soon. The series explores multiple historical settings and eras, throwing fiction and fantasy into the mix, too. Fans have longed for an Assassin's Creed movie and were given one in 2016.

Despite this movie being canon, it wasn't very good and did little to enrich or enhance the overarching story of the franchise. Unfortunately, fans looking for an actual good Assassin's Creed may be out of luck, as no plans have been made to create one. However, there are a lot of movies that explore similar settings and revolve around a lot of the same themes, meaning there are plenty of flicks to choose from that should satisfy even the most picky fan, depending on which one is their favorite.

10 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

For fans of 'Assassin's Creed' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The very first Assassin's Creed game takes place in the Levant region of the Middle East, where players assume the role of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad, an Assassin fighting back against the invading Templars during the Crusades. The game establishes itself quite well, showcasing the feud between the Templars and the Order of Assassins, who, by the way, were also real and active during the Crusades.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade follows the titular adventure hero, played by Harrison Ford, as he travels to the Levant in search of an ancient artifact that has been hidden away by the Templars. During the first act of the movie, Indy also travels to Venice, which is a major location in the second game in the franchise. It's a movie with all the great action and adventure that Assassin's Creed is known for, so if you're a classic gamer who loved the series as it was during its conception, this is a movie you should definitely watch.

9 'The Da Vinci Code' (2006)

For fans of 'Assassin's Creed II' (2009) and 'Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood' (2010)

Close

Famed artist Leonardo da Vinci is a prominent character in Assassin's Creed II, which takes place during the Italian Renaissance. Da Vinci makes a smaller reappearance in the sequel, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood. In the latter, there is a DLC pack in which one of the missions sees protagonist Ezio Auditore da Firenze searching Da Vinci's paintings for hidden clues. Da Vinci's paintings containing hidden clues are one of the main plot points of The Da Vinci Code, which is based on the bestselling novel by Dan Brown.

The movie was very poorly received by critics; however, audience reviews were generally more forgiving, leaning more into the mixed or average. Besides, just because something is bad in a technical sense, that doesn't mean you won't enjoy it. The Da Vinci Code stars Tom Hanks as he is led through history to decipher the hidden messages behind Da Vinci's paintings, which inevitably lead him to secret societies and the Knights Templar. Both of these are also common themes in Assassin's Creed II, which makes this movie a good fit for fans of the franchise.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 'Mohawk' (2017)

For fans of 'Assassin's Creed III' (2012)

Close

Mohawk is an action/war/horror movie about the Indigenous Mohawk tribe, also known as the Kanien'kehá:ka. During the War of 1812, the Mohawk elders are torn over whether to side with the British or remain neutral. However, after a brutal attack, Mohawk warrior Okwaho decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back against her aggressors. Mohawk happens to be perfect for fans of Assassin's Creed III, which stars Mohawk protagonist Ratonhnhaké:ton, also known as Connor, fighting back against colonialism during the American Revolutionary War.

It should be noted that Okwaho in Mohawk is played by Indigenous actress Kaniehtiio Horn, who actually lent her voice to a character in Assassin's Creed III. In the game, she plays Kaniehtí:io, Connor's mother. However, she is a bit of an underused character in the game, so if you want to see the actress shine in her own way, Mohawk is an excellent choice, as it features many of the same themes but with a slasher-esque twist.

WATCH ON PLEX

7 'Harriet' (2019)

For fans of 'Assassin's Creed: Liberation' (2012) and 'Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry' (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures

Harriet is a biopic about militant abolitionist Harriet Tubman, a former slave who escaped and spent the rest of her life freeing slaves on plantations in the American South, often using violence when necessary. As it happens, freeing slaves is a very common theme in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Players first get a taste of this during 2012's spin-off title Assassin's Creed: Liberation, which stars Aveline de Grandpré, a Black assassin whose mother was a former slave. Aveline spends much of the game freeing slaves in Louisiana, using violence when needed, and supporting them in a hidden enclave after they have been liberated. The Assassins, after all, stand for freedom from tyranny, so liberating slaves lines up quite nicely with their ideals.

Players then got to play as former slave Adéwalé in Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry, another spin-off title that functions as a stand-alone DLC to Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. Adéwalé is an assassin and the first mate of Edward Kenway, the protagonist of Black Flag. However, in Freedom Cry, he gets the spotlight all to himself as he takes command of a pirate ship and liberates slaves around the Caribbean by way of violent attacks on slave traders. Harriet features a lot of similar themes as these two side entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise; it's clear that the real Harriet Tubman represented all that the Assassins stand for, as she performed the same duties that many fictional Assassins did.

6 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

For fans of 'Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag' (2013)

Image via Walt Disney

Pirates of the Caribbean is the go-to pirate movie franchise for a lot of people in the 21st century, thanks to its memorable characters and high seas adventures. The first movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, is widely regarded as the best in the series, but it's also a good movie to watch if you love all the pirate action that Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag has to offer. The Curse of the Black Pearl features a few locations that are also visitable in Black Flag, such as Tortuga and Port Royal.

The Curse of the Black Pearl also features ancient treasure with magical effects, and plenty of swashbuckling action, perfect for fans of Black Flag. Truth be told, the first Pirates of the Caribbean film is just a superb movie all-around. With its comedy, adventure, and naval action, it is the quintessential pirate flick that is great for any lover of cinema, not just Assassin's Creed fans.