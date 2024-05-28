Despite its star-studded cast, Atlas demonstrated a rotten outing with critics. Netflix's latest original effort stars the one and only Jennifer Lopez as the titular Atlas Shepherd, a scientific analyst who might be the key to winning the war. Her intimate knowledge about the creation and operating system of Harlan (Simu Liu), an AI soldier gone rogue determined to wipe out humanity, makes her invaluable to humanity.

The film co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, and Gregory James Cohan. Lopez’s performance is admirable alongside her co-stars, who make a great effort to elevate the film and make it enjoyable. Directed by Brad Peyton, Atlas is one of many recent big-budget flicks tackling artificial intelligence and its fragile relationship with humanity. Audiences who liked Atlas will surely enjoy this selection of films that feature similar themes, characters, and thought-provoking ethical questions surrounding AI.

10 ‘Chappie’ (2015)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

While Atlas and this film share common robotic themes, they also share a rotten first impression with critics. Set in a technology-forward future, humans are uprising against a police force that utilizes robots to patrol and enforce the law. A lone police droid, Chappie (Sharlto Copley), is stolen and, through reprogramming, develops the ability to think for himself and is quickly viewed as a threat needing elimination.

Chappie explores giving autonomy to robots programmed and existing in a society that would prefer the alternative. The idea of independent thinking is critical in Atlas for both humans and AI, and then discovering where the boundary blurs. Chappie’s newfound free-thinking makes for a unique arc that, with more narrative development, could have been a successful cinematic metaphor for autonomy and oppression in the modern world. Audiences who liked Atlas will enjoy this precursor story that could exist in multiple universes from other related movies.

9 ‘I, Robot’ (2004)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Image via 20th Century Studios

A memorable installment in the humans versus robots genre, 2004's I, Robot features a star-studded cast led by Will Smith. Set in a robot-integrated society of 2035, Detective Del Spooner (Smith) investigates what he believes is a robot-committed murder of the U.S. Robotics founder, a death presented as a suicide. The sci-fi thriller co-stars Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, Alan Tudyk, and James Cromwell.

While it lacks the glitz and glamour of a space-themed action flick, I, Robot is a blockbuster that is a foundational character study for the study of the relationship between humans and AI. Spooner and Sonny (Tudyk) form a dynamic built on buddy-cop archetypes for the sci-fi genre that inspired countless similar movies, including but not limited to Atlas.

8 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Studios

For audiences seeking more badass sci-fi heroine arcs, look no further than 1979's Alien and its many sequels and prequels. After investigating a mysterious distress transmission, the deep space crew aboard the Nostromo brings back a terrifying lifeform aboard the ship. Sigourney Weaver stars as the iconic Ellen Ripley, a crew member who becomes the central figure in the fight for survival.

Ripley is one of the best female protagonists of all time, not just within the sci-fi genre. Although inferior to Ripley, Atlas undergoes obvious physical and emotional changes by the time her movie ends, even if her transition from desk analyst into survival mode field ranger wiping out AI soldiers is underwhelming. On the contrary, Alien presents a heroine who plausibly undergoes a shift in behavior. Audiences who wanted more from Atlas and her place as a sci-fi heroine will find it with Ellen Ripley.

Watch on Hulu

7 ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014)

Directed by Doug Liman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Viewers who either liked or needed significantly more from Atlas’s action sequences will find satisfaction with Edge of Tomorrow. In one of Tom Cruise's best action movies, the three-time Oscar nominee stars as Major William Cage, a man who is killed almost instantly in combat during a war between man and aliens. However, Cage is thrust into a time loop, returning to life and dying repeatedly. With each death, his combat improves as he teams up with a fellow soldier, Rita (Emily Blunt), to increase their odds against the aliens.

A blockbuster hit, Edge of Tomorrow entices Atlas audiences with beefed-up action featuring robotic suits and non-human antagonists. Both films also feature a unified team that functions exponentially better when working together despite their differences. Edge of Tomorrow lacks the artificial intelligence focal point of its streaming counterpart but entertains audiences looking for more out-of-this-world action.

6 ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Leaving all reservations and opinions about the current state of the MCU, there’s no denying the correlation between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Atlas. Phase II’s Avengers film featured the original six characters as they battle the newest villain, Ultron (James Spader), an AI peacekeeping program gone rogue and determined to wipe out humanity. In this early MCU installment, audiences also witness the evolution of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) AI sidekick Jarvis (Paul Bettany) into Vision.

Spader is unflinchingly brilliant as Ultron, making the villain’s mission all the more terrifying. Once Ultron understands the havoc mankind is capable of and all that it destroys, he vows to eliminate the threat, just like Atlas' Harlan. However, Harlan isn’t given nearly enough screen time to convince audiences that he has a surface-level point to his plan. Age of Ultron and Atlas mimic each other by featuring brilliant scientific minds, ethical artificial intelligence dilemmas, and blockbuster space action.

5 ‘Ex Machina’ (2014)

Directed by Alex Garland

Image via A24

This Oscar-winning feature presents more cerebral AI and less action for all those searching for more sci-fi after Atlas. After winning a contest, programmer Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) spends a week with CEO Nathan (Oscar Isaac) to participate as the human element in a Turing test and evaluate Ava (Alicia Vikander), a human-like robot who is incredibly self-aware.

Although a much slower burn, Ex Machina provides a richer premise of the ethical implications of highly intelligent AI beings. Ava is incredibly advanced and manipulative, using Caleb’s growing attachment to her advantage. The implications of Ava’s intelligence and adaptive understanding of man’s pitfalls provide a chillingly believable indication of where technology could lead, and Vikander's eerie performance drives the point home.

4 ‘Upgrade’ (2018)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

Image via Blumhouse

A questionable division of where technology meets brainpower, Upgrade is a much more violent installation in the AI genre for audiences looking to up the ante. Logan Marshall-Green stars as Grey Trace, a now-widowed man paralyzed after a mugging. A technophobe, Trace accepts his only option to walk again and get revenge is STEM, an AI implant that transforms his body with unprecedented strength and physical ability.

Let’s consider Atlas as a stepping-stone film to the underrated Upgrade. Atlas features mild AI physical integration with the neuro-links connecting the characters with their robot counterparts. Upgrade goes ten steps further with its brain implant and full, bloody autopilot. The two films exist in different spaces of the sci-fi genre but share a common AI thread that engages similar audiences.

Upgrade Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date June 1, 2018 Cast Logan Marshall-Green , Rosco Campbell , Richard Cawthorne , Michael M. Foster , Betty Gabriel , Harrison Gilbertson Runtime 96 mins Writers Leigh Whannell

3 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Warner Bros.

Harrison Ford was hunting alien robots long before Netflix existed. One of the most prolific science fiction films of all time, Blade Runner takes place in an 80’s depiction of what 2019 might have looked like. Policeman Deckard (Ford) returns to his post as a Blade Runner, tracking down four replicants — bioengineered humans outlawed from Earth — who have returned in search of their creator.

Both Deckard and Atlas begin their stories believing strongly in their ideologies about AI and its coexistence with humans. As the films progress, their opinions shift based on experiences with their technology-rooted counterparts, examining where the boundary blurs between humans and AI. Audiences who enjoyed Atlas (or needed more) will find more of what they’re looking for with Blade Runner and its 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049.

2 ‘I Am Mother’ (2019)

Directed by Grant Sputore

Image via Netflix

This Netflix original pairs artificial intelligence with motherhood, evolution, and psychological warfare. I Am Mother takes place during what appears to be human extinction, where a lone droid, Mother (voiced by Rose Byrne), raises a human Daughter (Clara Rugaard). Their life and research into repopulating the Earth is interrupted when a mysterious stranger (Hilary Swank) arrives and changes everything the girl thought she knew about the world.

Successful in its ambition to tackle the emotional capacity of AI, I Am Mother thrives on its stars’ performances and a well-executed script. Mother’s driving purpose is to protect Daughter, like Smith’s determination to keep Atlas safe. Both I Am Mother and Atlas explore the emotional ties and bonds between humans and machines in a broken world.

I Am Mother Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date July 7, 2019 Cast Clara Rugaard , Rose Byrne Hilary Swank , Luke Hawker Runtime 113 Minutes Writers Michael Lloyd Green

1 ‘The Creator’ (2023)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Oscar-nominated The Creator is an obvious and upgraded version of Atlas. Set in a dystopian era, humans wage war against their AI counterparts following a terrorist attack, presumably at the hands of the robots. On a mission to recover the robot’s most powerful weapon, former soldier Joshua (John David Washington) shifts his perspective on the war after traveling with Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), a childlike AI who will shift the tides.

With a twisting narrative and memorable ending, The Creator outpaces Atlas predominately with its development of humans versus AI. Both rely on the backbone of scientific advancement and testing the limits as a catalyst for each premise; however, Atlas only fleshes out the true nature of Harlan’s motive of stopping human destruction of the planet in the final scenes. These two modern sci-fi pieces cater to audiences in this real-life era of AI integration and provide dramatized predictions of what the world could look like.

NEXT: The 10 Most Atmospheric Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked