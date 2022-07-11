Avatar was a sensation when it debuted in 2009. The science fiction film was not only nominated for nine Academy Awards, but it was a box office smash, earning over $2 billion during its theatrical run. The film is set over 100 years in the future where humans have begun to colonize a moon named Pandora in order to mine its valuable minerals. While the film's story of humans destroying another planet for its resources wasn't groundbreaking, its visual effects and world-building were (not to mention reigniting the 3D craze). Director James Cameron utilized groundbreaking motion capture techniques to create photorealistic characters and a complete ecosystem for the setting of Pandora.

It's been over a decade since the film's premiere, but the long-promised sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally set to be released on December 16, with the untitled Avatar 3 hitting theaters on December 20, 2024. Though plot details are still scarce, Cameron has plans to return to the lush world of Pandora for two additional films, though he might not direct any past the third or fourth installments.

Now that Avatar: The Way of Water is only months away, it's the perfect time to take a look back at some other films reminiscent of Cameron's biggest blockbuster. Whether they match Avatar's visuals, immersive world-building, sci-fi elements, or storytelling, here are 7 movies to watch if you're eager to recapture the feeling of exploring Pandora.

Prometheus (2012)

Like Avatar, Prometheus takes place in the future on a faraway moon as explorers from Earth seek to investigate it for their own gain (in Avatar, they're after a valuable mineral; in Prometheus, answers to humanity's origins). The Alien prequel may have stirred up more questions than answers, but it's undeniable that its visuals are breathtaking and just as important to the film as the plot. After a stunning prologue featuring crisp and beautifully shot natural environments (waterfalls, mountains, dense clouds), the film also boasts a beautiful mix of practical effects and CGI sci-fi spectacle, whether in the ominous landscape of LV-223, the Engineers, or their spacecrafts. (Scenes involving an alien "birth" and the Engineers' ship crashing are particular standouts.) Like Avatar, it's clear that a great deal of time and attention was dedicated to bringing the film's visuals to life and making them as realistic as possible.

Dune (2021)

Whereas Avatar's color palette is bright and colorful, Dune's is more muted (though the visuals are no less stunning). The best example of this is in its depiction of the fictional planet Arrakis. The desert planet is filled with landscapes of seemingly endless sand, rocky outcroppings, and unpredictable weather that make you feel completely immersed in the film's futuristic story. Its visuals and special effects go a long way to breathing life into the setting and making the planet feel like a real place, both ominous and inhospitable. Like Pandora in Avatar, danger is possible around any corner of Arrakis — threats from natives, sandworms, and "spice" storms. The believability of Dune's plot and setting is 100% dependent on its visuals, and cinematographer Greig Fraser and production designer Patrice Vermette work wonders to make it as captivating and awe-inspiring as possible. It's a reasonable bet that the same will be true when Dune: Part Two hits theaters next year.

Interstellar (2014)

The visuals in Christopher Nolan's time travel film are remarkable because they're a mix of CGI, practical sets, and real-world locations. From wormholes to distant planets with varied ecosystems, the numerous locations give the film an otherworldly feel. Just like Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) in Avatar, Interstellar features characters who are striving to build a better world for their descendants, complete with the sense of wonder and awe that comes from exploring a brand new and visually impressive environment.

Annihilation (2018)

In addition to its heavy themes, Annihilation features some pretty spectacular visuals and world-building. The story follows a group of explorers who investigate a mysterious area of land ("The Shimmer") that has been quarantined by the U.S. government due to its mysterious properties and creatures (especially a particularly horrifying mutant bear). The unique rendering of The Shimmer and its mutated environment of swamps, jungles, and deserts gives the film a surreal, dream-like quality that solidifies it as a must-see for visual effects aficionados.

Dances with Wolves (1990)

While the Western tendencies of Dances with Wolves might not match Avatar's setting or sci-fi spectacle, both films share similar storytelling DNA. Dances with Wolves is the story of John Dunbar (Kevin Costner), a Union Army Lieutenant and his interactions with a tribe of Lakota on the American frontier. He's considered an immediate and untrustworthy outsider, though the Lakota begin to warm up to him the longer he's around and the more opportunities they're given to see that he's a decent and good-hearted person. It's an arc that's incredibly similar to that of Jake in Avatar as he, too, is first regarded as an outsider and threat to the Na'vi people. Both characters build strong and lasting relationships with the indigenous people, especially after sympathizing with their plight of having their sacred land disrespected by others. Dances with Wolves may not feature heavy CGI or motion capture performances, but its pathos is incredibly similar.

Independence Day (1996)

Plot-wise, Independence Day is an interesting inverse of Avatar in that it sees aliens coming to Earth instead of humans traveling to space. It's also often considered one of the most visually groundbreaking blockbusters of all time, not to mention being responsible for the resurgence of disaster films in the 1990s. It's notable for its Oscar-winning visual effects and destruction sequences, but even more for the way it achieved them. The production team built miniatures of buildings, spaceships, and prominent U.S. landmarks and filmed their destruction using forced perspective (like that iconic White House scene). The result is creative and features realistic visuals that stand up over twenty-five years later.

Blade Runner (1982)

The visuals in Blade Runner are unique and eye-popping largely due to their cyberpunk aesthetic that features a society of high technological advancement juxtaposed with a decaying cityscape. Set in a futuristic (at least in 1982) Los Angeles, the visuals do wonders to make the film's world feel both believable and fully realized. Scores of neon advertisements and interesting lighting techniques punctuate LA's crowded city streets while the consistent visuals of rain and shadow evoke strong emotions of ominousness and oppression. In the world of Blade Runner, the visuals announce that danger lurks around every corner. When added to the film's use of flying cars, crumbling cityscapes, and the replicants themselves, Blade Runner is a feast for the eyes.