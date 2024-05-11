Baby Reindeer is a recently popular limited series on Netflix, starring and produced by Richard Gadd based on his own personal experience of being stalked by a middle-aged woman. At first, everything seems normal, at least until he accidentally eggs her on, causing her to stalk him, to the point where he fears the consequences of rejecting her. However, she seems determined to be a part of every piece of his life. Richard Gadd’s character, Donny, finds himself stuck between enabling his stalker or reporting her to the police. While the latter seems like the best solution, Donny will have to look deep within himself, reconcile with his past, and get control over his own life again. Doing so won’t be easy, and everything becomes a huge risk.

Baby Reindeer is a well-told story that uses humor to convey the main character and his life: That, to him, life is a bit of a joke, and as a result, it has gotten him into serious trouble. Although Martha (Jessica Gunning) had been hooked on him from the start, the joke he makes about “hanging her curtains” is what causes her obsession with him. It’s his jokes and humor that allowed him to network with Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill), and it’s what led to the next series of events that would forever change him. Stalking, obsession, trauma, and a little bit of humor: these are the other things that make Baby Reindeer what it is.

10 'Alone' (2020)

Directed by John Hyams

Image via Mill House Motion Pictures

In a fit of road rage, recent widower Jessica Swanson (Jules Willcox) is followed on the road by a psychopath who tails her throughout her journey. She sees him at various locations, such as the gas station and motel, and eventually, he drugs and kidnaps her when she is stranded due to a slashed tire. Jessica attempts to get help through various means, though her chances of escaping seem slim.

Alone is a thriller that encapsulates the fear of being followed by someone who could be a real psychopath. It reveals the obsessive behavior behind stalking; the real, imminent fear of someone knowing every location, every detail, every person of their life, which is reminiscent of Martha's all-knowing mind about Donny's life. Although it maintains a serious tone throughout the film, Alone is worth the watch for the tension alone.

Alone Release Date September 10, 2020 Director John Hyams Cast Jules Willcox , Marc Menchaca , Anthony Heald , Jonathan Rosenthal , Laura Duyn , Nico Floresca Runtime 100 Main Genre Thriller Writers Mattias Olsson Studio Magnet Tagline What are you running from?

Alone can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

9 'The Tinder Swindler' (2022)

Directed by Felicity Morris

Image via Netflix

The Tinder Swindler is a documentary that tells the story of women who were victims of the dating app when they were all played and swindled out of millions by the same man. It tells each of the women's stories and how a single man swindled women out of their money through romantic gestures that were ultimately a scam.

Although it focuses primarily on women who were deceived on a dating app, it plays into similar themes of catfishing and lying to obtain what feels like the unattainable. In this case, several women were catfished and lost millions, revealing the life-long trauma that stems from a place of distrust due to prior experiences.

The Tinder Swindler can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Miller’s Girl' (2024)

Directed by Jade Bartlett

Image via Lionsgate

Miller’s Girl is a film that follows the split perspectives of high school student and English professor. Cairo (Jenna Ortega) is an 18-year-old student whose family has loads of wealth. Then she meets Professor Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman), her English teacher. The two hit it off immediately, and the two form an adulterous relationship.

Miller’s Girl examines the obsession of a teenage girl’s mind who is of barely legal consenting age. It observes the vindictive nature that comes out from sudden rejection when previously both parties shared an interest in one another and an intimate secret. Jenna Ortega plays the role of an obsessed and spiteful student who has her professor around her fingertips. Meanwhile, Martin Freeman’s role as Jonathan Miller showcases the vulnerability of a man who knows he has made mistakes and fears the consequences that may follow should he not give in to the other party’s desires.

Miller's Girl 8 10 Release Date January 26, 2024 Director Jade Halley Bartlett Cast Martin Freeman , Jenna Ortega , Bashir Salahuddin , Gideon Adlon Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Jade Halley Bartlett

Miller's Girl can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Tutor' (2023)

Directed by Jordan Ross

Image via Vertical

Renowned Ethan Campbell (Garrett Hedlund) is hired by a wealthy family to tutor their son, Jackson (Noah Schnapp). Ethan learns quickly that Jackson has stalker-like tendencies, which causes tension between Ethan and his wife Annie (Victoria Justice) when Ethan attempts to expose Jackson.

The Tutor is another thriller involving stalker-like behavior that delves into deeper trauma for the party—Ethan, in this case—being stalked, which includes humiliation, intense fear, and immense distrust, which is common for victims of stalking. However, this thriller is more intricate than others in terms of all the twists in the plot. There's a lot to unpack in The Tutor that it's worth several rewatches.

The Tutor can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

6 'It's Kind of a Funny Story' (2010)

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Image Via Focus Features

It's Kind of a Funny Story is a film about a 16-year-old teen named Craig (Keir Gilchrist) who checks himself into a mental health ward under the concern of potentially feeling suicidal. He admits to experiencing a bit of depression, though he remains uncertain if he needs to be there or if he is simply just stressed out about life. However, after checking himself in, Craig is encouraged to stay for a minimum of five days, so he can be examined and determine what the next steps are. There he meets a man named Bobby (Zach Galifianakis), who teaches him the ropes of the ward.

Although not quite exactly like Baby Reindeer, it, in essence, shares a similar sense of humor when it comes to talking about serious or deeper topics. It's Kind of a Funny Story never delves too deep into personal issues, but it examines the protagonist's inner feelings towards himself, his family, his friends, and life itself. Carrying more of a lighthearted tone, It's Kind of a Funny Story provides thoughtful insight into life.

It's Kind of a Funny Story Release Date October 8, 2010 Director Anna Boden , Ryan Fleck Cast Keir Gilchrist , Dana DeVestern , Lauren Graham Jim Gaffigan , Karen Chilton , Zach Galifianakis Runtime 91 Main Genre Comedy Writers Anna Boden , Ryan Fleck , Ned Vizzini

It's Kind of a Funny Story can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

5 'What Jennifer Did' (2024)

Directed by Jenny Popplewell

Image via Netflix

What Jennifer Did is a crime documentary that uncovers the homicide of Jennifer Pan’s mother and the hospitalization of her father one night. Their only witness and key to the investigation is Jennifer herself, and she seems open to helping investigators. But things don’t add up, and then Jennifer’s father wakes up to reveal crucial details that shock even the investigators.

What Jennifer Did is an interesting documentary that examines the hardships that parents may give to their children unintentionally and the psychology of a young woman who wants her parents dead. It also examines Jennifer's obsessive infatuation and love for a man whom her parents have banned her from seeing and the actions she was willing to take in order to be with him.

What Jennifer Did (2024) Release Date April 10, 2024 Director Jenny Popplewell Runtime 87 Minutes Main Genre Documentary Writers Jenny Popplewell Distributor(s) Netflix

What Jennifer Did can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Public Figure' (2019)

Directed by Brian Corso

Image via Red Button Films

Public Figure is a documentary looking at the impact of social media and social networking on regular, day-to-day usage. It also examines the impact it has on popular influencers and how they navigate the social media world.

This documentary brings to light social media usage and how influencers deal with the hecticness that is social media. It's an interesting documentary, and it really puts into perspective how social media have an impact on general psychology. Although Public Figure doesn't deal with deep topics of personal trauma like Baby Reindeer, Public Figure delves deeper into the social media side of things, including dealing with obsession and hate. It also includes an in-depth look back on the obsession that people have with social media, up to the point that it can be detrimental when in the wrong or irresponsible hands.

Public Figure can be streamed on Fubo in the U.S.

Watch on Fubo

3 'Lover, Stalker, Killer' (2024)

Directed by Sam Hobkinson

Image via Netflix

Lover, Stalker, Killer is a Netflix documentary that follows a single mechanic Dave Kroupa looking for fun times and quick hookups. Eventually, he meets Cari Farver, and they hit it off extremely well. Almost too well, until one day Cari snaps after a text exchange with Dave, and she begins sending him threatening messages. Then, her anger turns towards Dave's ex, Liz. But things are not what they seem, as Cari's disappearance turns up more questions than answers.

Lover, Stalker, Killer is another documentary examining an obsessive love that only brings more pain and death to a single father's doorstep. It delves into the trauma such an infatuation can cause not only to the victim but to those who are directly involved in the victim's life. A good watch for those interested in serious-presenting documentaries.

Lover, Stalker, Killer Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Sam Hobkinson Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Documentary

Lover, Stalker, Killer can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

2 The Tale (2018)

Directed by Jennifer Fox

Image via Max

The Tale is a film based on director Jennifer Fox's life and her experiences. Jennifer (Laura Dern) is a famous filmmaker who one day receives a series of voicemails from her mother, who discovered a story she wrote for English class at a young age. However, despite this journal's existence, Jennifer's life is somewhat perfect, at least, it seems so until she starts to recall her traumatic past involved with sexual abuse from her past running coaches.

The Tale deals heavily with the trauma of one's past, where Jennifer was unable to fully reconcile with the events and the truth of the past. At first, Jennifer is doubtful of the past's events, but bit by bit, the truth unveils itself to her. It is a sad story, one of intense, repressed memory, and one that viewers will come to appreciate for its undeniable honesty.

The Tale can be streamed on Max in the U.S. Watch on MAX

1 'May December' (2023)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Image via Netflix

Following television actress Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), this movie examines the harrowing story of Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton), a couple whose past comes to light in an independent film. Elizabeth visits the two frequently, spending time with both parties to get their real-life story accurate, a relationship which began when Joe was barely a teenager and Gracie was a full-fledged adult who received jail time.

May December is based loosely on a true story of a teacher who was jailed for the statutory rape of a student. It reveals the power behind an older figure—who was supposed to be a mentor of some kind—over a younger subordinate. It also examines the victimhood of the student who was groomed into marriage and the now-adult man who lost out on so many experiences by becoming a father at a young age.

May December can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

KEEP READING: Why Does Martha Call Donny 'Baby Reindeer'?