When viewers think of iconic franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, The Lord of the Rings, and James Bond, one that is synonymous with the theme is Back to the Future. The tale of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) on their time-traveling adventure in a modified DeLorean car remains a staple in the science fiction genre for its innovative and original narrative. Audiences fell in love with the bumbling leads who somehow managed to balance the other out. While it's impossible to recreate the magic of witnessing its grandeur for the first time, there is a selection of films that mirror the comedy, science, and underlying themes of Back to the Future.

No film will be able to replicate the most beloved cinema-defining movies of the 1980s (please don't reboot this one); however, Back to the Future shares a similar vein with multiple movies that harness the power to entertain using similar strategies as director and co-writer Robert Zemeckis. From friendship-fueled adventures to multiverse madness, and some innovative takes on technology, audiences who love Back to the Future can find familiar entertainment with a curated selection of films.

10 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' (2005)

Directed by Garth Jennings

For another sci-fi film featuring a lead who has yet to grasp the magnitude of what he got himself into, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy hits the mark. Based on the novel of the same name, Martin Freeman stars as Arthur Dent, a man who thought his biggest problem was keeping his house from getting bulldozed, that is until he's whisked away to outer space by his researcher friend, Ford Prefect (Mos Def), mere moments before alien construction crews demolish Earth. Arthur accompanies Ford and his eclectic group of otherworldly friends as they cross the galaxy in search of life's meaning.

While Back to the Future's central conflict is much more down-to-earth than Hitchhiker's is, Marty is way out of his element in the beginning acts of the movie, stunned at what he stumbled into, struggling to grasp and find the meaning of it all like Arthur. Hitchhiker's may stretch the imagination a bit far compared to Back to the Future, but both films are feel-good movies featuring the wonder of technology.

9 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The multiverse phenomenon that dominated the Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a "just trust me" movie that Back to the Future fans should consider. The Best Picture winner stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, an unhappy laundromat owner who is just trying to finish her taxes when she's swept up into a multiverse adventure where she must save the universe by exploring the other lives she could have lived. The genre-bending film is a wild ride that appeals to those fascinated with destiny and the power of choice.

These themes are displayed with more comedy and less dramatic emotional journeys in Back to the Future. The two share a continuity of the protagonists entangling with a different version of the same antagonist at every turn. In both EEAAO and Back to the Future, choices from the past impact the present and the future as both heroes fight to save their families.

8 'Pleasantville' (1998)

Directed by Gary Ross

These teens may be jumping from the 1990s to the 1950s, but their time travel influences the outcomes of the world they find themselves in, much like Marty does. Pleasantville stars Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon star as David and Jennifer, siblings transported into a black-and-white series after David's fascination with a 1950s sitcom peaks a TV repairman's (Don Knotts) interest. David takes their environment at face value, while Jennifer strives to make changes that begin to make colorful changes to their world.

The narratives of Pleasantville and Back to the Future harness the power of change, as the teens ultimately alter their 1950s and future realities for the better. The 1950s becomes a binary for audiences viewing both, as one film depicts the uncolored and scripted style of a sitcom while the other is an in-color culture shock where the current event chronology is known, strictly black-and-white on paper.