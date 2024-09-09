Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the sequel audiences have waited over three decades for. With hilarious comedy, endless creativity, and abundant memorable characters, it pays tribute to the original while never forgetting to set itself apart. It’s the perfect kickoff to the Halloween season, and several films released over the last 36 years since the original share a tonal, directorial, or casting connection to both Beetlejuice movies.

They can have a spooky tone, take inspiration from Tim Burton’s trademark gothic aesthetic, or have a decidedly comedic approach to the supernatural. Films that have neon lighting, garish architecture, and visuals that resemble a live-action cartoon all fit the bill. They can be serious, funny, and can even be macabre without having any explicitly supernatural elements. While not many films could be compared with the original Beetlejuice at the time of its release, more than a few have come along since then and paved the way for its long-awaited sequel.

10 ‘Scream’ (2022)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett

While Jenna Ortega has gone on to great success with the likes of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, X, and Wednesday, Scream (also known as Scream 5) was the horror film that made her a scream queen. In the opening scene, Ortega's character is put in the Drew Barrymore role as a girl who gets a mysterious caller on the phone who subjects her to a game of movie trivia with deadly consequences. While she survives the attack and takes a back seat before the climax, it kicks off the rest of the story involving her family’s connections to the events of the first film and a new Ghostface trying to make a new version of a Stab movie.

Scream is easily the best of the sequels, a thrilling slasher mystery that helps evolve the franchise’s discussions of horror films. In this case, it applies its commentary to the state of soft reboots that double as legacy sequels, new characters that are impacted by their original counterparts, and even toxic fandom. While less lighthearted than other horror comedies, Scream never forgets to have fun with its story, and Ortega’s performance paved the way for more to come.

9 ‘Ghost’ (1990)

Directed by Jerry Zucker

Ghost certainly isn’t afraid to play around with the supernatural, but it has a far more melancholic tone than other ghost stories. Sam Wheat's (Patrick Swayze) night out with his girlfriend Molly (Demi Moore) is brought to a tragic end when he is murdered. Now he’s stuck as a ghost, unable to be seen or heard by the living, and other ghosts are not helpful to him. When he discovers Molly is in danger from the same man who killed him, he teams up with not-so-phony psychic Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg) to warn her and find closure.

Ghost is a deeply bittersweet film that has become even more heartfelt since the real-life death of Swayze. While it is dark and tragic, it ultimately paints a comforting picture of death for those who have lost loved ones far too early. While Beetlejuice reminds audiences that in death, there is still humor, Ghost reminds us that in death, there is still love.

8 ‘Heathers’ (1988)

Directed by Michael Lehmann

While not dealing with any supernatural elements, Heathers is another comedy where a character played by Winona Ryder deals with more death than the average teenage girl. Ryder plays Veronica Sawyer, a cynical girl who’s found herself aligned with the most popular girls at Westerburg High, the Heathers. While dealing with their bullying behavior, she gets the attention of new arrival JD (Christian Slater). Together, they form a relationship that will test each other's boundaries and result in a few dead bodies.

Heathers is a black comedy that can be best described as Mean Girls if it were directed by Wes Craven. Dark, over the top, and very, very '80s, it takes the John Hughes films of the era and flips them on their head, taking the disenfranchisement of the era’s youth and pushing it to dark extremes. Heathers has a cynical approach to the teenage experience but ends on something of a hopeful note, even if it involves a character dying in a bomb explosion outside the school.

7 ‘The Frighteners’ (1996)

Directed by Peter Jackson

After experiencing a car accident and the death of his wife, architect Frank Bannister (Michael J. Fox) suddenly finds he can see dead people. Deciding to take advantage of this new ability, he chooses to befriend the ghosts and send them to haunt a few homes so he can charge the owners large fees to exorcise them. But when a mysterious serial killing ghost that looks like the Grim Reaper starts killing both living people and ghosts, Frank may be the only person capable of stopping this creature.

Directed by a pre-Lord of the Rings Peter Jackson, The Frighteners is a horror comedy that has creative visuals, a funny premise, and genuinely scary moments. Frank is a remarkably self-centered protagonist who still has sympathetic qualities, and the ghosts he befriends are fun characters who are often the voice of reason in their unusual dynamic. Much like Beetlejuice, the design of several ghosts is genuinely menacing but also appear like they came from a cartoon. The Frighteners is a funny comedy that also knows when to give a genuine fright to its audience.

6 ‘Little Monsters’ (1989)

Directed by Richard Alan Greenburg

Several characters in the '90s were inspired by Michael Keaton's wild, eccentric performance as Beetlejuice, and Maurice in Little Monsters is no exception. Young Brian Stevenson’s (Fred Savage) new best friend is Maurice (Howie Mandel), a trouble-making monster who lives in a world full of similar creatures under the beds of kids around the world. While the two bond over pranks, eating junk food, and playing video games, Maurice’s wild behavior starts to get on Brian’s nerves and leads them to far less friendly creatures.

Having more of a mean attitude than other '90s kids' films, Little Monsters is a juvenile yet fun ride. Much like Beetlejuice, Maurice is a mischievous, uncouth supernatural creature whose antics still leave a positive impression on most young audiences. But since Maurice is an altogether friendlier character, on top of having a different color scheme and wardrobe, the experience is still different enough that it’s not a cheap imitation. Little Monsters may not be a Halloween masterpiece, but it's still a spooky fun time.

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ (2024)

Directed by Zelda Williams

It’s 1989, and Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) is not doing great. Her mother was recently murdered, her new stepmother (Carla Gugino) is a nightmare, and her father (Joe Chrest) and stepsister (Liza Soberano) seem indifferent to her suffering. Lisa's only solace is the tombstone of a mysterious bachelor (Cole Sprouse) from the 19th century who is resurrected after lighting strikes his grave. This makeshift couple begins to work on their relationship (and the creature’s decomposing body) through romance, mutual care, and occasional murder.

With a biting script from Diablo Cody, the writer of Juno and Jennifer’s Body, Lisa Frankenstein is an utter delight. Balancing a tone and visual aesthetic that crosses between John Hughes and Tim Burton, Lisa Frankenstein has an extremely campy storyline but never loses a genuine sense of melancholia and sympathy for its characters. Tales of romance between a woman and a supernatural creature are as old as time itself, but the love between Lisa and the creature is unapologetically deranged and murderous, yet unexpectedly lovely.

Watch on Prime

4 ‘Casper’ (1995)

Directed by Brad Silberling

Spoiled rich woman Carrigan (Cathy Moriarty) and her attorney Dibs (Eric Idle) have just inherited Whipstaff Manor, a home said to have a special kind of treasure inside. The only catch? The home is haunted by a nice ghost named Casper (Malachi Pearson & Devon Sawa) and his three mean uncles. After trying several means to get them out (even trying a literal Ghostbuster), they decide to bring in paranormal therapist James Harvey (Bill Pullman) and his daughter Kat (Christina Ricci) to get the ghosts to pass on. But what happens when a ghost boy and a living girl become best friends?

Casper is a lighthearted haunt for the whole family, with ghosts that can be as mean as Beetlejuice but also as kind as the Maitlands. Casper and Kat make a great pair, and Ricci’s performance brings a different flavor of spooky compared to Wednesday Addams. The production design and overall visual aesthetic, while not as outlandish as Burton's, is still creative and provides just the right amount of Halloween spirit.

3 ‘We Have a Ghost’ (2023)

Directed by Christopher Landon

We Have a Ghost begins with a familiar setup: a family looking for a fresh start moves into a new house only to find it haunted. But rather than being scared out of the house, the family quickly befriends the mute and amnesiac ghost, dubbed Ernest (David Harbour), and decides to upload videos of him online, turning him into a viral celebrity. While the youngest of the family, Kevin (Jahi Winston), tries his best to investigate the truth behind Ernest’s death, government agents and paranormal investigators prepare to hunt the ghost down.

A delightful ghost comedy, We Have a Ghost wears several of its influences on its sleeve, with a plot that can be seen as a cross between E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Poltergeist. While it has a fairly predictable story, it more than makes up for it thanks to a fun tone and a committed performance from Harbour, making it an entertaining film for viewers seeking a lighter kind of ghost story.

2 'Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’ (1991)

Directed by Pete Hewitt

While Excellent Adventure and Face the Music are both great sci-fi comedies that travel to the past, future and alternate timelines, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey goes all around the ultimate destination: the afterlife. Seeking to prevent the future where Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) lead humanity into a harmonious utopia, terrorist Chuck De Nomolos (Joss Ackland) sends evil robot duplicates to kill the Wyld Stallyns.

In a macabre setup for a comedy film, they succeed. Bill and Ted die and spend most of the movie trying to get back to life and save the future. First, they become ghosts, then experience their worst fears in Hell, battle the Grim Reaper (William Sadler), and get a good word in with God in Heaven. It’s a literal divine comedy that goes to creative and dark places, but Bill and Ted’s lighthearted attitudes keep things fun and silly even when facing the likes of death and Satan. Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey is a great sequel; it might not be the most profound of spiritual adventures, but it’s one of the most triumphant and creative.

1 ‘Addams Family Values’ (1993)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld