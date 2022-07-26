Big Trouble in Little China defies genre labels. Is it a comedy? An action spectacle? An elevated satire? A fun bit of schlock? The answer to all of those questions is ”yes.” John Carpenter’s run of success is pretty much unparalleled, but Big Trouble in Little China is one of his most beloved projects. Although it sadly underperformed when it debuted in theaters (one of the problems of releasing a competing film during the summer of Aliens), Big Trouble in Little China retained a cult following that has turned it into a more established classic.

Jack Burton is an odd protagonist. One of the greatest things about Kurt Russell is that he’s not the self-serious action star that Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme were during the same period. Russell wasn’t afraid to get wacky, and Big Trouble in Little China is a perfect union of action and comedy. Burton is the butt of the joke more often than he is the hero.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

Big Trouble in Little China was somewhat inspired by John Carpenter’s love of classic westerns. A few years prior, Carpenter created a loose remake of Howard Hawks’ western classic Rio Bravo within a modern context. Austin Stoker stars as the Jack Burton-esque hero, Lieutenant Ethan Bishop, who uses the help of the convicted murderer, Napoleon Wilson (Darwin Joston), to defend his police precinct from a particularly evil criminal gang. Although it's much darker than Big Trouble in Little China, Carpenter does include some comedic beats as Ethan and Napoleon grow to respect each other.

The Warriors (1979)

Alongside Big Trouble in Little China, 1979’s The Warriors is one of the greatest cult movies of all time. The film follows the conflict between rival street gangs in the slums of New York. Walter Hill didn’t shy away from the violent nature of the story, which prompted major controversy during its initial release. Thankfully, the film’s dedicated fan base has restored its legacy as a pulp classic in the decades that have passed.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Big Trouble in Little China used its western influences within the fantasy genre, and the Mad Max franchise took the idea of the western into the post-apocalypse. 1979’s Mad Max was a hit in Australia, but since most American audiences weren’t familiar with it, Mad Max 2 became primarily known as The Road Warrior. The Road Warrior essentially invented the relentless chaotic action spectacle that George Miller would perfect with Fury Road. The Road Warrior’s brutal chase sequences still hold up over four decades later.

Nighthawks (1981)

Although Stallone is best known for his more crowd-pleasing roles, the Rocky star showed his dramatic range in the criminally underrated 1981 buddy cop film Nighthawks. Like Big Trouble in Little China, Nighthawks bravely indulges in its pulp influence. The gritty crime story follows detectives Deke DaSilva (Stallone) and Matthew Fox (Billy Dee Williams) as they search for the elusive European terrorist, Wulfgar (Rutger Hauer). Hauer gets a little campy at times, but for the most part, he’s utterly terrifying.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

If Big Trouble in Little China was Kurt Russell doing something a little more comedic than usual, then Beverly Hills Cop proved that Eddie Murphy could be an action star. While Beverly Hills Cop is one of the funniest movies ever made, Axel Foley actually spends time solving the case and proving his merit. Murphy’s charisma carries the film, but Beverly Hills Cop doesn’t just rely on its star; screenwriters Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie Jr. received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Streets of Fire (1984)

Just like Big Trouble in Little China, Streets of Fire is a film that can’t be pinned down by just one genre. The film includes elements of neo-noir, adventure, romance, satire, and musical genres. Reclaimed as a cult favorite, Walter Hill’s bizarre thriller never states exactly when it takes place. It appears to resemble the 1950s, but it also feels distinctly post-apocalyptic. If your kids are a little too young for Big Trouble in Little China, Streets of Fire might be a better option. The film was originally rated PG, although this is PG by the standards of the 1980s.

Police Story (1985)

If you want to jump into Jackie Chan's expansive filmography, then Police Story is a good place to start. Although Russell did his best at kung fu in Big Trouble In Little China, he was working in the shadow of Chan at the height of his power. Chan’s character, Chan Ka-Kui, would go on to star in several sequels and spinoffs. The opening double-decker bus escape sequence alone contains more action than most modern films do in their entire runtimes.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

Rambo: First Blood Part II is pretty much the polar opposite of its predecessor. While First Blood is a heartbreaking drama about post-traumatic stress disorder and the mistreatment of veterans, First Blood Part II is a plotless, trashy thriller. That doesn’t mean it’s not entertaining! Stallone ditched the dramatic meandering and turned the titular character into a remorseless guerrilla warrior. First Blood Part II almost feels like the type of movie that Big Trouble in Little China is lampooning.

Highlander (1986)

If you are waiting for the supposed reboot starring Henry Cavill, make sure that you watch the original Highlander first. The fantasy epic mixes genres in the same way that Big Trouble in Little China does and combines historical drama with eye-popping action sequences. The film is best known for its incredible soundtrack by Queen, who debuted iconic songs such as “Princes of the Universe” and “Who Wants To Live Forever” for the original soundtrack. Hopefully, Cavill’s take on the franchise will bring something fresh, because Highlander was followed by Highlander II: The Quickening, one of the worst movie sequels ever made.

They Live (1988)

Any Carpenter completionist needs to make sure that they’ve seen They Live. It’s a little startling how relevant They Live is today. Carpenter created a story about a world that is being secretly controlled by a powerful alien race that uses capitalism and subliminal messaging to influence the human population. The subtext is there if you’re looking for it, but otherwise, you can’t go wrong with the film’s incredible six-minute alley fight between Roddy Piper and Keith David.

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last Boy Scout is the union of two creative voices that fit into the same mold as Carpenter. The film is directed by action maestro Tony Scott and written by the comedic genius Shane Black. It's one of the signature buddy cop films of the 1990s and proved why there’s nobody like Bruce Willis. Willis stars as the former Secret Service agent Joe Hallenbeck, who teams up with the ex-quarterback Jimmy Dix (Damon Wayans) to solve a murder. Similar to Russell, Willis showed that he could be romantic, funny, and awesome all at once.

Army of Darkness (1992)

The Evil Dead franchise has an interesting history of getting wackier as it went along. 1981’s The Evil Dead is a pretty terrifying, bare-boned horror film, but 1987’s Evil Dead II added a touch of comedy to the madness. 1992’s Army of Darkness is a bonkers medieval satire on the level of Big Trouble in Little China. After Ash (Bruce Campbell) is transported to the Middle Ages at the end of Evil Dead II, he’s forced to lead a village of civilians in order to defeat the Deadites for good and return home. Campbell sustained many injuries due to Sam Raimi’s love of torturing his favorite leading man.

Darkman (1992)

Liam Neeson didn’t really become an action star until Taken, but he took a chance on this pulp genre vehicle a year before his acclaimed role in Schindler’s List. Sam Raimi had originally wanted to make The Shadow, but after he was unable to secure the rights, he created his own superhero instead and gave us Darkman. Dr. Peyton Westlake (Neeson) is disfigured and abandoned by Robert Durant’s (Larry Drake) cruel criminal gang. Covering his face in a mask, Westlake becomes “The Darkman” when he tracks down the men who tormented him.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn is a film that’s best enjoyed knowing as little about the plot as possible. What starts off as a pulpy neo-western becomes something entirely different once the bank-robbing brothers, Seth (George Clooney) and Richie (Quentin Tarantino), escape their police pursuers to a mysterious saloon in Mexico. Like Carpenter, Robert Rodriguez has a rather demented sense of humor. The fact that Richie is a complete sociopath is played for laughs.