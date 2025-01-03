Black Doves is a recent spy thriller released on Netflix, and it's an interesting blend of thrills, action, romance, and comedy. It has every element to make it interesting - spy operatives in deep cover, government conspiracies, and several plots converging into one. Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw head the series as best friends and covert operatives. Keira Knightley plays Helen, who is deep undercover, married to the Ministry of Defense. Ben Whishaw plays Sam, an assassin who comes back from hiding to help Helen get out of trouble when her cover threatens to be blown.

Besides the thrills, Black Doves has some unexpected elements: the characters riff off of each other with witty conversations, injecting some dark comedy into the series. There are also moments of warmth and love juxtaposed with the coldness of a spy's work, to emphasize that these are also people needing love and affection. If you liked Black Doves and all of these elements, there are similar movies that can help make the blues of finishing a season go away (at least before you decide to rewatch it or before season 2 comes out).

11 'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Directed by David Leitch

Atomic Blonde is about covert spies and revealing secret identities, but it also has a lot more action and creative fight scenes than Black Doves. This doesn't make it worse - or better - but it depends on what the audiences are looking for after the Netflix series. Atomic Blonde was an expected hit in 2017, right after Charlize Theron awed as an action hero in Mad Max: Fury Road. In Atomic Blonde, she's special MI6 agent, Lorraine Broughton, tasked to find a stolen list of sleeper agents in Berlin. Her visit to the city is soon marked by fighting with the KGB and suspecting every single person she comes in contact with.

Though things are less subtle in Atomic Blonde compared to Black Doves, the movie seems to have wanted a style over substance approach, adding more visual appeal with Theron's looks and the cinematography. The story is full of plot twists and surprises, but it's most of all full of impressive and deliriously entertaining fight scenes. Director David Leitch skillfully included a ten-minute single-take fight that looks exhausting for Theron, but amazing to the audience. The movie evokes the Cold War era and Berlin's vibes perfectly, including the song 99 Luftballons in the soundtrack.

10 'Allied' (2016)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis