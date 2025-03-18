Black Hawk Down is a 2001 war movie directed by Ridley Scott set during 1993's Battle of Modadishu, one of the largest American military losses in recent memory. At the peak of the Somali Civil War, an American task force is sent in to apprehend the advisors of Somali warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid. However, Aidid is prepared for the Americans, and plans to shoot down a chopper before collapsing all of his forces around the crash site.

Aidid's plan is a success--once the chopper is shot down, all Hell breaks loose, and what should have been a quick in-and-out smash-and-grab turns into a bloody nightmare lasting almost 24 hours. It's a critically-acclaimed movie rife with action and intense violence. Many find it exciting, and may be looking for something that's similar. Look no further, because there are loads of films that bear some similarities that fans of Black Hawk Down will be sure to enjoy.