Decades after its release, Blade Runner remains a sci-fi classic, hailed as one of the best ever made, with a story about identity and what makes us human. Set in 2019—the not-too-distant future at the time of its 1982 release—the film follows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a hunter known as a blade runner given the job of tracking down four escaped humanoid androids called replicants who are searching for their creator. The movie was directed by Ridley Scott, whose multiple cuts of the film can drastically change its implications, especially the ending, with alternate versions open to interpretation. It was based on the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick, and a sequel series, Blade Runner 2099, is expected to arrive on Prime in 2025.

There's a lot to love in Blade Runner, and a lot of those elements are present in a number of other films, especially in sci-fi and especially when it comes to the film's story and themes. Fans in search of something similar will enjoy other stories dealing with humanity and identity, including ones with a gritty noir setting. Above all, the best of them present compelling questions about our not-too-distant future and remain relevant years later.

10 'Elysium' (2013)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp

In Elysium, set in 2154, Earth’s wealthy elites have escaped to live on a man-made space station—the titular Elysium—leaving everyone else to struggle on the overpopulated and ruined planet, patrolled by a robotic police force. After Max (Matt Damon) is exposed to lethal amounts of radiation, giving him just days left to live, he decides to try to make his way to Elysium, along with his childhood friend Frey (Alice Braga) and her daughter, who has leukemia.

Elysium is a flawed film—it has an interesting setting and themes but falls flat in execution. But those themes, which are still relevant now, make it worth a watch. Plus, it boasts incredible visual styling. Although it largely deals with immigration and class warfare, it also touches on the superhuman elements of the replicants in Blade Runner. Although Max is dying, he’s given an exoskeleton to help him, giving him added strength and speed.

9 'Repo Men' (2010)

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik

In the future setting of Repo Men, medical technology is so advanced, people are able to buy artificial organs on credit to treat their ailments and extend their lives—but if someone defaults on their payments, repo men from an organization called the Union are sent to repossess it. Among the best of the repo men is Remy (Jude Law)—but when he receives an artificial heart and defaults, he’s the one in danger.

Both Repo Men and Blade Runner center around bounty hunters, only in the case of Repo Men, they’re looking for people who have defaulted on payments. Repo Men is also similar to Blade Runner in that the protagonists of both movies end up in the same situation as the people they’re hunting—Deckard is revealed to be a replicant, depending on which version one watches, while Remy receives an artificial heart he can’t pay off.

8 'I, Robot' (2004)

Directed by Alex Proyas

I, Robot presents a vision of 2035 in which robots occupy public-service positions and operate under three rules designed to keep humans safe. After U.S. Robotics founder Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell) apparently commits suicide, Detective Del Spooner (Will Smith) takes charge of the investigation and suspects a human-like robot named Sonny (Alan Tudyk) actually murdered Lanning. The movie was loosely based on the work of sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov.

As in Blade Runner, I, Robot deals with the ways robots can be very human-like and what makes them different from humans themselves—and it also presents them as a possible threat. I, Robot also deals with the theme of free will with the rules dictating robots’ behavior. It’s a movie that has aged well, despite some egregious product placement, and some of its ideas of what the future might look like have already panned out.