Blink Twice is Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, which she has been working on the screenplay of with E.T. Feigenbaum since 2017. The movie stars Naomi Ackie as Frida, a cocktail waitress who thinks she has struck gold when a tech billionaire (Channing Tatum) invites her and her friends on a dream vacation to his private island. However, when Frida arrives at the island, strange things start happening.

Blink Twice is not a light movie, as it contains a lot of violence, especially sexual violence against women. However, Kravitz depicts it in a way that doesn't feel exploitative but instead representative of the violence women face in real life. Other similar movies similarly explore power, manipulation, survival and female solidarity, sharing elements and themes that might have made audiences like Blink Twice.

10 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Goofy private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Initially, Blanc is not working when he is invited to a murder mystery party on tech billionaire Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) private Greek island. When one of the guests ends up dead, Benoit Blanc is put on the case to solve his murder.

The tone of Glass Onion is so much different than Blink Twice: it is lighter and more fun, thanks to Benoit Blanc's quirky nature. Glass Onion can serve as a funnier follow-up to Blink Twice. Both films involve a group of people secluded on a tech billionaire's private island, enhancing the tension and mystery. Deception is a crucial element in both movies, as the guests on both islands have ulterior motives that they hide.

9 'Don't Worry Darling' (2022)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

There isn't a movie more eclipsed by its behind-the-scenes drama than Don't Worry Darling. It follows a young couple, Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles), who seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, California, where men work in the desert while women are expected to be homemakers, upholding the 1950s ideal domestic life. However, when Alice notices strange occurrences and inconsistencies in the town, she becomes determined to uncover the truth.

While Don't Worry Darling suffers from multiple plot holes, it is worth a watch for those who liked Blink Twice. In Don't Worry Darling and Blink Twice, both female protagonists must uncover the reality underneath the lies. In Blink Twice, at first, the island is the perfect vacation destination, but it quickly turns into a theater of horror. Similarly, in Don't Worry Darling, Victory appears as a perfect place to live, only to reveal a disturbing reality. Both movies offer social commentary on gender dynamics and power imbalances.

8 'Old' (2021)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Old starts with the Cappa family arriving at a tropical resort for vacation. The next day, the family is invited to a secluded private beach with a group of other tourists by the resort staff. At the beach, the group discovers that every half hour they spend there ages them by one year. The present children quickly grow into teenagers and eventually adults, while the adults start experiencing age-related conditions and even die. The group tries to escape but fails, resulting in blackouts and unconsciousness.

The characters in both Old and Blink Twice think they are going on the perfect vacation, only for them to meet horrors they didn't anticipate. While those horrors are of different natures, both movies still share similarities. Both movies explore time manipulation. In Old, time is accelerated, which highlights the urgency to find a solution and the inevitable doom. In Blink Twice, time is slipping away from Frida and Jess (Alia Shawkat), who are experiencing memory lapses and don't know how long they have been on the island.

7 'Cuckoo' (2024)

Directed by Tilman Singer

Cuckoo follows Gretchen (Hunter Schafer), a 17-year-old who reluctantly agrees to relocate from the United States to a resort town in the Bavarian Alps to live with her father, mother, and half-sister after the death of her mother. When Gretchen arrives, she is introduced to her father's boss, Herr König (Dan Stevens), who gives her a job to help her adjust. However, Gretchen is haunted by unsettling noises and disturbing visions, which leads her to discover a dark family secret.

In Blink Twice and Cuckoo, both characters are cut from the outside world. Gretchen is at a secluded resort in the German Alps, while Frida is on a secluded private island, leaving them to face the horrors alone. In both movies, men in powerful positions are manipulating women and girls. In Cuckoo, Herr König shows a strange interest in Gretchen's sister, Alma (Mila Lieu), hiding dark intentions. Similarly, in Blink Twice, rich men exert their dominance and power by manipulating Frida and the other women on the island.

6 'The Menu' (2022)

Directed by Mark Mylod

The Menu is every server's dream revenge fantasy. The movie follows a young couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), as they travel to a remote island to dine at an exclusive restaurant with other elite guests selected by Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). As the evening progresses, the guests quickly realize that Slowik has planned something sinister for them and that they are trapped on the island.

Both The Menu and Blink Twice offer social commentary on class. The Menu uses satire to criticize the privilege wealthy people get. Blink Twice highlights how wealthy, powerful men exploit women of other classes. Both protagonists, Margot and Frida, go through horrific events they didn't sign up for, making the best out of their dangerous situations. Finally, both movies take place on isolated islands, making it harder for the protagonists to seek help.

5 'The Invitation' (2022)

Directed by Jessica M. Thompson