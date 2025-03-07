Even if you don’t do a whole lot of reading, there’s a good chance you’ve at least heard of Blood Meridian. It’s the most well-known Cormac McCarthy novel that’s yet to have a movie adaptation, partly because it’s especially harrowing, violent, grim, nightmarish, and abstract. There have been attempts at making a movie, but as of 2025 (the year the book itself turns 40), nothing’s come to fruition.

But there are already existing movies you can watch if you really want something visual that scratches the same nightmarish itch Blood Meridian does. The following movies (most, though not all, being Westerns) aren’t afraid to get dark, surreal, and violent. All make for disquieting, challenging, and compelling viewing experiences, should one be willing – and sufficiently prepared – to watch such things.

1 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Directed by S. Craig Zahler