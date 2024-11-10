If you’re a fan of Blue Bloods, you know it’s more than just a police procedural. It's a family drama that dives deep into the personal and professional lives of a multigenerational law enforcement family. The show captures the tension between loyalty and duty, family and career, and right and wrong, all while delivering intense crime-solving drama.

Unfortunately, the series is set to bow out in December, meaning there's soon to be a Frank Reagan-shaped whole in many viewers' watch lists. Fortunately, there are a number of cop movies out there that may scratch a similar itch. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the best crime films that dissect the personal costs of the job. They vary in tone but, like Blue Bloods, all explore the moral and psychological conflicts faced by officers, detectives, and even families connected by law enforcement.

10 'Heat' (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

Close

"I do what I do best. I take scores. You do what you do best. Try to stop guys like me." In this Michael Mann classic, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino face off as master thief Neil McCauly and relentless LAPD detective Vincent Hannah. McCauley’s team plans one final big heist, but Hanna’s unyielding determination threatens to bring them both down. While it's much grittier and meaner than Blue Bloods, Heat features a similar examination of the toll that law enforcement takes on cops.

On top of that, it's simply entertaining, with an intricate plot and nuanced characters. Mann's direction gives Heat a tense and moody atmosphere, where every detail and interaction builds toward a monumental showdown between these two driven men. The film's nearly three-hour runtime is a testament to the director's skillful pacing; despite its length, Heat maintains a momentum that rarely falters, showcasing a well-crafted script that prioritizes substance over filler.

RENT ON APPLE TV

9 'The French Connection' (1971)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via 20th Century Fox

"Do you pick your feet in Poughkeepsie?" The French Connection stars Gene Hackman as "Popeye" Doyle, a tough-as-nails New York City detective on the trail of a massive heroin-smuggling operation, leading to an intense chase through the gritty streets of New York. As he and his partner Buddy Russo (Roy Scheider) close in on the French drug kingpin, Alain Charnier (Fernando Rey), the lines between right and wrong blur, revealing the lengths Doyle will go to achieve his goals.

Director William Friedkin (The Exorcist, Sorcerer) uses this premise to delve deep into the psychological and social implications of policing. What follows is an intense and frantic crime thriller, told with grit and energy. This is most evident in the movie's famous car chase, shot in gonzo, guerrilla, law-breaking style. Overall, with its authentic performances and nuanced themes, The French Connection transcends its genre, earning a spot among the best movies of the 1970s.

The French Connection A pair of NYPD detectives in the Narcotics Bureau stumble onto a heroin smuggling ring based in Marseilles, but stopping them and capturing their leaders proves an elusive goal. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Cast Gene Hackman , Fernando Rey , Roy Scheider , Tony Lo Bianco , Marcel Bozzuffi , Frédéric de Pasquale Runtime 104 minutes Writers Ernest Tidyman , Robin Moore , Howard Hawks , Edward M. Keyes

8 'Cop Land' (1997)

Directed by James Mangold

Image by Annamaria Ward

"I look out for everybody. I’m the sheriff." Cop Land centers on Freddy Heflin (Sylvester Stallone), a small-town sheriff in a community where many NYPD officers reside. He's a soft-spoken man who has always admired the police force. But when he uncovers corruption among the officers in his town, Freddy must decide whether to remain loyal or expose the truth. It's the kind of 'loyalty versus duty' story that should appeal to Blue Bloods fans.

Stallone shines here, stepping away from his usual larger-than-life roles and playing Heflin with a welcome dose of vulnerability. He's assisted by a stacked supporting cast, including Harvey Keitel, Robert De Niro, and Ray Liotta. Some of the plot points are a little simplistic, too neatly dividing some characters into good and evil, but the movie is still fundamentally entertaining. In particular, the exploration of the darker side of law enforcement offers a dramatic backdrop that keeps the audience invested.

RENT ON APPLE TV

7 'Pride and Glory' (2008)

Directed by Gavin O’Connor

Image via Warner Bros.

"You don't pick your family. But you love them." Edward Norton leads this one as Ray Tierney, a detective in a family of law enforcement officers, who is tasked with investigating a case that implicates his own brother-in-law (Colin Farrell). The investigation reveals unsettling truths that put Ray’s family and career in jeopardy. Ray must navigate the murky waters of family ties and corruption, torn between protecting his family and upholding his sense of justice.

This is all very much Blue Bloods territory, though delivered in a meaner, grittier package. Pride and Glory received lukewarm reviews, with some calling the plot formulaic and the dialogue clichéd, but it boasts more than enough twists and turns and tense confrontations to charm fans of this subgenre. Despite these issues, the climax of the film is solid and packed with drama. Most of all, the talented stars do a lot to elevate the admittedly generic script.