HBO's Boardwalk Empire transported audiences back in time to Atlantic City at the dawn of Prohibition and captivated audiences with its fictional take on historical figures and events. Created by The Sopranos writer, Terence Winter, the series follows the life and career of Atlantic City treasurer and amateur gangster, Enoch "Nucky" Thompson, played by Steve Buscemi, who tries to maintain a double life as a public servant and a wealthy bootlegger.

For those who were and still are avid fans of the show, there are plenty of movies such as Once Upon a Time in America, Miller's Crossing, and The Public Enemy, that align almost perfectly with the premise, tone, and timeframe of Boardwalk Empire. If you're looking missing the excitement of the Atlantic City boardwalk and want some mafioso nostalgia, these are ten movies to watch if you love Boardwalk Empire.