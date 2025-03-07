BoJack Horseman is a surreal, dark comedy that follows BoJack (Will Arnett), a washed-up actor living with a substance-use disorder. The series primarily focuses on BoJack's efforts to revive his career, and has a darkly comedic tone throughout. What sets this Netflix series apart is how it explores difficult themes with these characters who are deeply flawed yet charming in their own way.

There are movies that explore themes similar to those introduced in BoJack Horseman. Some movies, like A Single Man, feature protagonists like BoJack who are struggling with their identity. Other movies, like Anomalisa, explore the human psyche and how it impacts how characters see the world. The movies that are most similar to BoJack Horseman feature characters that are just as complex and easy to relate to even at their worst.