As Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) rightfully said in season 3's first letter to her beloved Ton, "Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long." It's true; it has been far too long without a Bridgerton romance gracing TV screens, and this time, it's all about Polin. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finally got together with her crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), and things got extremely passionate between them, especially during that carriage scene.

Yes, things are just heating up with Polin, but the second part of Season 3 doesn't drop on Netflix until June 13. So, what is a Bridgerton fan supposed to do until then? Rewatching the first part of Season 3 is always an option, but a better one might be to take in a movie (or two) that will satisfy the Polin void. These movies are perfect for all those who loved Bridgerton season 3, featuring plenty of romance, drama, and period luxury.

10 'The Duellists' (1977)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Adapted from Joseph Conrad's short story The Duel, The Duellists, a British historical drama, is Ridley Scott's directorial debut and his first movie in Napoleonic France. In this film, two French officers, Armand d'Hubert (Keith Carradine) and Gabriel Feraud (Harvey Keitel), challenge each other to duel over twenty years. These duels start due to Feraud nearly murdering the Mayor of Strasbourg's nephew. d'Hubert is ordered to put Feraud under house arrest, and this conflict makes them enemies.

The Duellists is a classic film set around the same time as Bridgerton. The duels between Feraud and d'Hubert create this heavy tension throughout the film, and the action-packed scenes get bloody and messy while retaining a gentlemanly air to them. Although the movie sounds like it is only about two good-looking actors dueling with each other, there is romance as well, as d'Hubert is quite the ladies' man. Blending action and romance, The Duellists is a near-perfect period drama.

9 'That Hamilton Woman' (1941)

Directed by Alexander Korda

Bridgerton fans might not be familiar with That Hamilton Woman, a romantic drama set during the Napoleonic era, but Winston Churchill certainly was. This film was one of Churchill's favorites, supposedly seeing it over eighty times. This black-and-white classic stars Vivien Leigh as Emma Hart, Alan Mowbray as Sir William Hamilton, and Laurence Olivier as Horatio Nelson. It is based on one of the greatest affairs in British history and follows young Emma, who is making a living as a courtesan before marrying Lord Hamilton, becoming quite taken with the glamour of being in British society. The war with Napoleon brings Lord and Lady Hamilton into contact with Lord Nelson, a British naval officer. Emma falls in love with Horatio, and the two start a passionate affair.

Emma Hart's rise into the world of British ladies and lords is like the young ladies of the Ton being introduced into high society.

Secrets and scandals drive Bridgerton, and affairs are definitely something of interest to the show's fans. After all, romantic affairs really turn up the drama and create dynamic tensions between lovers. That Hamilton Woman features a fiery chemistry between Leigh and Olivier, who were married at the time. Besides the big affair, Emma's rise into the world of British ladies and lords is like the young ladies of the Ton being introduced into high society.

8 'Mary Shelley' (2017)

Directed by Haifaa al-Mansour

Elle Fanning plays Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein, in this romantic period drama centered on her romance with Percy Bysshe Shelley (Douglas Booth). 16-year-old Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin meets Percy, a poet, in Scotland, and they fall in love. Mary runs away from home to marry Percy, and the two live happily along with Mary's stepsister, Claire Clairmont (Bel Powley). However, tragedy sets in as the Shelleys struggle with debt and the death of their child. These events, as well as her childhood, inspire Mary to write Frankenstein.

Penelope and Colin are both writers, so it only makes sense that a film about the whirlwind romance between two other writers during the Regency era would appeal to their fans. Indeed, Bridgerton fans will love the romantic aspects of Mary Shelley, but they might also be interested in the sense of gothic tragedy that permeates throughout the film. The love between the Shelleys wasn't easy, as they encountered many obstacles before and during their marriage.

7 'A Room with a View' (1985)

Directed by James Ivory

In A Room with a View, based on the novel by E.M. Forster, Lucy Honeychurch (Helen Bonham Carter) goes on an Italian holiday with her cousin, Charlotte Barlett (Maggie Smith). While in Italy, Lucy meets George Emerson (Julian Sands), becoming infatuated and sharing a kiss in a field, much to Charlotte's disapproval. Lucy returns home to Surrey, England, and tries to forget about her fascination with George by getting engaged to the wealthy Cecil Vyse (Daniel Day-Lewis). George appears in Surrey, and she starts to realize her feelings for him.

Bridgerton fans will be really enthusiastic about this film. A Room with A View is all about two people who are destined to be together, even though society might think otherwise. George and Lucy start as acquaintances, and their time apart only makes their love grow and their reunion even sweeter. This film is an interesting commentary on British society during the Edwardian period when women were still under strict rules on who they could marry. Also, George is one of Julian Sands' greatest roles, and a young Helen Bonham Carter does an excellent job depicting Lucy.

6 'Bright Star' (2009)

Directed by Jane Campion

John Keats is one of the most well-known poets from the Romantic movement. Bright Star puts Keats (Ben Whishaw) in the spotlight not just as a poet but also as a young man enamored with Fanny Brawne (Abbi Cornish), his muse. Fanny is outgoing, while Keats prefers the company of poetry, and they become closer as Keats gives Fanny poetry lessons. Even when they are separated during Keats' travels, they continue to write passionate letters to each other. As their love grows, they take the next step and get secretly engaged, but fate has other plans for this newly formed couple.

Bridgerton fans will need to get tissues ready because Bright Star is beautiful but very sad, as an illness causes tragedy between the two lovers. Cornish and Whishaw's chemistry is remarkable, as it reflects the intensity of two young people falling in love. Although their time together is short, it's easy to become invested in the love between John and Fanny. The cinematography by Greig Fraser is poetic in capturing the radiating love onscreen.

5 'Vanity Fair' (2004)

Directed by Mira Nair

Based on William Makepeace Thackeray's novel, Vanity Fair is the story of Becky Sharp (Reese Witherspoon) and her friend, Amelia Sedley (Romola Garai), as they climb up the social ladder of British society. Becky becomes a governess to the Crawleys and meets Rawdon Crawley (James Purefoy), falling in love and secretly getting married. Amelia and George Osborne (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) get married as well, even though George's father is against it. Rawdon's mother disinherits him, and the newly married Crawleys find themselves struggling financially.

There isn't any lack of drama within Vanity Fair, which makes it a good watch for Bridgerton fans. Becky Sharp is an intriguing character, driven by her desire to get money through a good marriage. Sharp's desires for marriage reflect what many young women in Bridgerton's Ton, like Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), must go through. The society in Vanity Fair is tough to navigate, like the Ton in Bridgerton; some rules must be followed, whether people like them or not.

4 'Beloved Sisters' (2014)

Directed by Dominik Graf

Beloved Sisters, written and directed by Dominik Graf, follows the German poet Friedrich Schiller (Florian Stetter) and his relationship with Charlotte (Henriette Confurius) and Caroline (Hannah Herzsprung). The von Lengefeld sisters madly love him. Friedrich marries Caroline, but this doesn't deter the love triangle from forming and thriving until jealousy causes tension.

Beloved Sisters is an even more complicated, dramatic, and scandalous love story, which Bridgerton fans will definitely enjoy.

In a way, Season 3 of Bridgerton has a love triangle going on, at least in the first part. Penelope is kind of like Friedrich Schiller because she attracts the attention of two potential lovers: Colin and Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). However, unlike Friedrich, she isn't married. This aspect makes Beloved Sisters an even more complicated, dramatic, and scandalous love story, which Bridgerton fans will definitely enjoy. Watching this romantic drama unfold provides the perfect blend of scandal and romantic longing.

3 'Belle' (2013)

Directed by Amma Asante

Inspired by the 1779 painting of Dido Elizabeth Belle and Lady Elizabeth Murray, Belle is set around the time of the Zong massacre. Dido (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is the illegitimate daughter of Marie Belle, an enslaved African woman, and Captain Sir John Lindsay. Sent to live with her relatives, the Murrays, at Kenwood House after the death of her mother, Dido grows to marry age, but the Murrays only see her as a spinster due to her race and focus on getting their daughter, Elizabeth, a suitor. However, Dido meets John Davinier (Sam Reid), a lawyer, and they fall in love.

Belle is a very powerful romantic drama based on the true story of Dido Elizabeth Belle. The acting is phenomenal, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw portrays Belle beautifully. Belle is definitely worth watching for fans of period romance because the relationship between Dido and John is so sweet. Mbatha-Raw's chemistry with Reid is on point, as it is easy to ship them as a couple right away.

2 'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan

Colin and Penelope started as friends before becoming lovers. Always Be My Maybe is a modern tale of friends-to-lovers. Ali Wong plays Sasha, a successful chef who returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant. She runs into her ex-friend and former crush, Marcus Kim (Randall Park), a plumber and musician. The two haven't seen each other in years, and at first, Sasha is hesitant to reconnect. Despite their different lifestyles, they fall in love.

While Always Be My Maybe isn't a period drama, Bridgerton fans will enjoy watching Sasha and Marcus falling in love romantic-comedy style. This movie is definitely a modern rom-com gem that shouldn't be missed. Wong and Park's chemistry is charming, especially with their back-and-forth banter. What's even better is that it takes them a while to finally realize they should be together, much like Colin and Penelope. Sasha and Marcus date other people and even go on a double date together, which results in a very iconic dinner date with an appearance by Keanu Reeves.

1 'Mr. Malcolm's List' (2022)

Directed by Emma Holly Jones

Mr. Malcolm's List is a Jane Austen-like romantic period drama based on the book by Suzanne Allain. Mr. Malcolm (Sope Dìrísù) is looking for a wife, courting different ladies and making sure they meet the requirements on his list. Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) goes on a date with Mr. Malcolm to the opera, but it ends in disaster as she violates one of his requirements. Julia decides to get her revenge by getting Mr. Malcolm interested in her childhood friend, Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto). However, the setup between Malcolm and Selina doesn't work out as Julia planned, as Mr. Malcolm falls for Selina.

Charming and heartwarming, Mr. Malcolm's List is a romantic Regency-era film at its best. The characters are compelling, the costumes are beautifully done, and the romance is smoldering. Mr. Malcolm and Selina's love grows, even though Julia is pulling the strings to try to humiliate Malcolm. Similarly, Colin has a list of his own, and at first, it doesn't include having a best friend who is also his lover. However, this changes as Colin realizes, with a bit of guidance from his mother, Violet, that best friends make for great spouses.

