Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for multiple movies.If you’ve just seen Captain America: Brave New World and found yourself not getting enough of Sam Wilson’s Captain America being thrust into a world of political intrigue, you must be looking for more movies in the same vein. While the film blends Marvel spectacle with themes of corruption, trust, and power struggles, it’s part of a long tradition of thrillers that explore conspiracies and moral dilemmas on a grand scale.

We’ve rounded up ten movies that capture the same spirit as the latest Marvel film. They provide a fascinating look at conspiracies and governmental power plays that feel just as relevant today. Sharp-eyed audiences may identify some elements from these movies that served as inspiration for Anthony Mackie's first big-screen outing as an MCU leading man.

10 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), now adjusting to modern life, finds himself in a web of conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D. when an assassin known as the Winter Soldier targets him. Joined by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Sam Wilson (Mackie), Rogers uncovers a sinister plot orchestrated by HYDRA, hidden within S.H.I.E.L.D. itself, as well as the truth that the Winter Soldier is his childhood friend, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Chances are, if you're watching the new Sam Wilson adventure, you must have seen this film. This film is practically the blueprint for Captain America: Brave New World, and it remains a high point in the MCU, balancing political intrigue with thrilling action sequences. The introduction of Steve and Sam's partnership mirrors the dynamic between Sam and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) in the new film. Much like Brave New World, it dives into the murky waters of corruption and conspiracy. Where Sam Wilson grapples with taking on Steve's mantle in Brave New World, The Winter Soldier explores Steve questioning his faith in seemingly trusted institutions and his role as a soldier.