Netflix's Carry-On is an exciting, thrilling, action-packed film poised to create a new series of arguments in the "Christmas films" debate. Led by Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, Carry-On is a cat-and-mouse thriller set on LAX on Christmas Eve. Taron Egerton stars as a TSA agent who is blackmailed by a mysterious voice to let through a potentially disastrous package.

Carry-On is the latest in a long line of similarly themed cat-and-mouse films. Eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed the fingerprints of earlier thrillers, ranging from the location to the film's claustrophobic tone to the villain's MO. For audiences just coming off their Carry-On high and eager to remain in the feel and thrill of the world, these are some films that perfectly evoke similar excitement.

10 'The Negotiator' (1998)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

Image via Warner Brothers

Samuel L. Jackson boasts so many rewatchable films that a lot were inevitably going to fall through the cracks. One such film that has been lost to history is the 1998 F. Gary Gray-directed The Negotiator. Samuel L. Jackson stars as Danny Roman, a top police hostage negotiator in Chicago. When he is accused of embezzlement and murder, he takes an Internal Affairs investigator hostage to prove his innocence. Another negotiator arrives to hear his demands, and the film becomes a stand-off between the experienced negotiators.

The Negotiator is a very good, albeit talkier, version of the genre. While it still has the action and thrills in Carry-On's vein, it focuses more on the interactions between the two negotiators and unravels the criminal conspiracy. It's a pulpy, twisty thriller that keeps audiences engaged, mostly due to the excellent performances at its center.

9 'Panic Room' (2002)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via Columbia Pictures

In David Fincher's Panic Room, Jodie Foster plays a single mother who must protect her daughter when armed burglars break into their new home. Jodie Foster's Meg Altman and her daughter, played by a young Kristen Stewart, have to fend off the burglars who are seemingly one step ahead of them for most of the film's runtime. Panic Room is an entertaining and highly rewatchable thriller and was a box office success.

While Panic Room and Carry-On don't share any immediately obvious story connections, they are linked by their similarly intense and paranoid feel. Like Taron Egerton's TSA Agent, Meg is on the back foot from the start of the ordeal and must use her intelligence and some quick thinking to outsmart the burglars. Both films also boast sleek and efficient directing that contributes to their thrilling nature.

8 'Air Force One' (1997)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

"Get off my plane". Perhaps the most memorable airplane film, or certainly, the one with the most memorable line, Wolfgang Petersen's Air Force One sees Harrison Ford as President of the United States, a reasonable jump for one of cinema's most charismatic leading men. When Air Force One is hijacked by neo-Soviet terrorists, Ford's President James Marshall has to retake control of the plane.

More of a straightforward action film than Carry-On's cat-and-mouse game, Air Force One still provides many of the same thrills that Carry-One excels at. Taron Egerton's character may not be President, but in the end, both he and Ford's President are idealistic family men trying their best to protect everyone around them. Air Force One's plane setting helps to accentuate its similarities to the Netflix film.

Air Force One Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 25, 1997 Cast Glenn Close , Harrison Ford , Liesel Matthews , Gary Oldman , Wendy Crewson Runtime 124 minutes Writers Andrew W. Marlowe

7 'Unknown' (2011)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Image Via Warner Bros.

In 2011's Unknown, a professor (Liam Neeson) has to prove his identity after he wakes up from a four-day coma and no one recognizes him, including his wife. To make things worse, another man is pretending to be him. The film was the first of four collaborations between Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Collet-Serra, who also directed Carry-On, is an excellent action director, and in Unknown, he moves the story along with efficient pacing. Like Carry-On, Unknown asks the most important action film question, "What would you do in this situation?" Most of Carry-On's success relies on the fact that the situation can happen to an average TSA worker, helping the audience empathize with the lead character. Similarly, in Unknown, we believe that Liam Neeson's professor character is an average person caught in the middle of a conspiracy bigger than him.

Unknown Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 16, 2011 Runtime 113 minutes Writers Oliver Butcher

6 'Red Eye' (2005)

Directed by Wes Craven

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Planes, a murder plot and blackmail. Red Eye has all the makings for a perfect Carry-On follow-up. In one of the late, great Wes Craven's final films, Cillian Murphy plays a domestic terrorist who charms and blackmails a fellow traveler, Lisa (Rachel McAdams). Just as Taron Egerton's Ethan is blackmailed because of his unique job allocation, Lisa is blackmailed because of her job as a hotel manager and her access to a Government official's room.

Red Eye is a thrilling and nerve-wracking film that may have more on its mind than it initially lets on. It shares a lot of the characteristics that made Carry-On an excellent watch, including using its built-in time constraint to its advantage. Like most films of its ilk, it isn't a mystery as to whether the protagonist will get one over their blackmailer, but the fun is in how they do it.