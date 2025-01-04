The 2000 survival classic Cast Away stars Tom Hanks as Chuck Noland, a FedEx systems analyst who is out on a routine trip to Malaysia when his plane crashes over the Pacific. He is the sole survivor of the wreck, washing up on a remote and uninhabited island, where he remains for years before finally making his way back home to the United States.

The movie is a testament to the unwavering human spirit and the will to survive in the face of apparent hopelessness, as well as what it's like to reassimilate into society following many years of absence. It has become a critically-acclaimed legend, featuring one of Hanks' finest performances, which is really saying something. If you're a fan of Cast Away, and are looking for something with a lot of similar themes, there are, fortunately, a ton of movies out there that offer stories of ocean and island survival, some with different twists on the classic formula.

10 'Lifeboat' (1944)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Lifeboat comes from the film director Alfred Hitchcock, more commonly known for his mystery or horror films. Though this is a serious departure from his usual style, make no mistake—it is still just as brilliant as pretty near everything else he directed. Set and released during World War II, the plot centers on a group of survivors who become confined to a lifeboat following the destruction of their ship at the hands of a German U-boat.

The movie is set almost entirely on the boat, and is more about the human relationships between the survivors and how they try to keep their spirit and their sanity intact. Though its setting is limited and it's far from a varied film, it easily leaves a profound impact on audiences, diving deep into the intricacies of dialogue and the power of unity that is needed in order to survive at sea. It's also a reminder that it is important to keep said dialogue in motion, as without it, people can start to lose it, which is why Chuck Noland in Cast Away resorts to talking to a volleyball to maintain his sanity.

9 'The Shallows' (2016)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

The Shallows stars Blake Lively as medical student Nancy Adams, who is grieving the recent death of her mother. To take some time off and reflect, she takes a vacation to a secluded part of Mexico for a surfing trip, where she is attacked by a shark. This shark is absolutely determined to eat her, forcing her onto a small rock in the middle of the ocean, after which it begins to circle her, never giving her an opportunity to escape.

All alone, Nancy must use what limited resources she has to heal her wounds and find a way off the tiny rock before the shark grows tired of waiting and decides to attack. One of the most thrilling shark movies since Jaws, The Shallows retains some of the broader strokes of Cast Away, namely about being alone on a small, isolated piece of land and being at the mercy of the ocean, as well as being resourceful and using what is on hand to tackle some pretty major problems.

8 'Unbroken' (2014)

Directed by Angelina Jolie

Unbroken is another World War II movie, coming as the third film directed by A-list actress Angelina Jolie. Written by the Coen Brothers, Unbroken was received better by audiences than it was by critics, though that doesn't mean it's not worth watching. The movie is about a crew of a United States bomber, who is executing a routine mission over the Japanese-held nation of Nauru, when they are shot down over the Pacific Ocean. Crash-landing in the water, the crew is confined to a life raft and must learn to survive in the harsh conditions of the unforgiving sea.

The movie did utilize a lot of clichés and kind of suffers in this regard, but Unbroken's depiction of the true story behind it is honestly pretty exciting, showing that sometimes the most dangerous thing during wartime is nature itself rather than the enemy soldiers. And of course, like Cast Away, it is about survival at sea, specifically in the Pacific, along with all the dangers and challenges associated with it.

7 'Swiss Army Man' (2016)

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Swiss Army Man is a surrealist comedy/survival film starring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano, in a bizarre Weekend at Bernie's-esque adventure in the most remote regions of the ocean. Dano stars as Hank, a man who has been marooned on an island for an untold amount of time, who is unexpectedly visited by a washed-up corpse, played by Radcliffe.

Hank begins using this corpse as a means of survival, finding all sorts of unconventional (not to mention impossible) uses for the dead body. It's never made clear if what Hank is experiencing is real or if this is all some kind of bizarre hallucination, but its unapologetic absurdity and tongue-in-cheek humor help it feel really unique and interesting. Its style of comedy may not be for everyone, but fans of Cast Away may grow to like it if they need a film that is a little less tragic and more lighthearted.

6 'The Reef' (2010)

Directed by Andrew Traucki

On a casual sailing excursion, a boat belonging to a group of friends strikes the reef, capsizing in the middle of nowhere. As if that weren't bad enough, they then find themselves the interest of a hungry shark, who is absolutely intent on eating them. This is a movie that knows how to use what it's got, utilizing the less-is-more approach and creating a brilliant and tense atmosphere.

5 'Adrift' (2018)

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur

Adrift takes place in French Polynesia, near the island of Tahiti in the Pacific. This true story sees an American sailor fall in love with a British sailor, and the two express their love by sailing from Tahiti to San Diego, California, which is quite a long trip. Unfortunately for them, they find themselves at the mercy of the Pacific Hurricane Raymond, one of the most destructive and deadly hurricanes in recorded history.

Their sailboat miraculously survives, and by the time the storm passes over, the two lovers and their boat are still in one piece. There's just one tiny problem: while the boat isn't sinking, it has been entirely disabled, and will not move. Fans of Cast Away will be sure to love this movie for its small cast, story of love in the most unexpected places, and of survival in the middle of the ocean.