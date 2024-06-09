The darkly entertaining Castlevania and its spinoff, Castlevania: Nocturne, rank among the best of Neftlix's animated offerings of the last few years. The series is based on the beloved Japanese videogame series, which itself draws heavily on vampire lore and films. Part of the appeal of Castlevania is the way it filters bloodsucking tropes through a quirky perspective elevated by gorgeous animation.

Netflix has confirmed that Nocturne will return for a second season, but the company hasn't yet set a release date for it. While they wait, Castlevania fans should take a look at some of the movies that may scratch a similar itch. Like Castlevania, the following movies feature supernatural action, intense brutality, black comedy, and/or more sympathetic depictions of Count Dracula. They lean toward the bloodier, grittier side; no sparkling vampires are to be found here. Lovers of things that go bump in the night ought to give them a try.

10 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979)

Directed by Werner Herzog

"Time is an abyss, profound as a thousand nights." One of the strengths of Castlevania is that its version of Dracula is a layered, complex character rather than a stock villain. The same is true for Werner Herzog's reimagining of Bram Stoker's novel, which also adds depth to the bloodsucker. Specifically, Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre portrays Dracula (played by frequent Herzog collaborator Klaus Kinski) as a tragic figure longing for an end to his immortal suffering.

It's a clever spin on the Count's immortality, as he's usually fighting to prolong his immortal life at any cost. While not very action-packed, Nosferatu the Vampyre boasts atmospheric cinematography and a chilling score that perfectly complements its eerie, melancholy tone. Kinski is great in the role, as are Bruno Ganz and Isabelle Adjani as his beleaguered lovers. Fortunately, there is still a lot of horror and many deaths, so the story is not entirely de-fanged. When it comes to smart movies that take vampire tropes seriously, Nosferatu the Vampyre is tough to beat.

9 'Solomon Kane' (2009)

Directed by Michael J. Bassett

"If I kill you, I am bound for hell. It is a price I shall gladly pay." Viewers looking for something a little more pulpy and fast-paced should check out Solomon Kane, the film adaptation of the Weird Tales character dating back to the 1920s. Kane (James Purefoy) is a brutal soldier who encounters demonic forces during a raid in North Africa, leading him to vow to abandon violence and seek redemption for his past sins. However, his resolve is tested when he returns to England and finds the land terrorized by the sorcerer Malachi (Jason Flemyng).

Solomon Kane still works as a respectably grim sword-and-sorcery film that should please Castlevania's fans.

It's a little formulaic, but Solomon Kane understands the appeal of its subgenre and serves up an enjoyable, straightforward story. It strives to be a mix of Witchfinder General and Lord of the Rings, updating '70s action-horror with superior effects. It also benefits greatly from a committed cast, particularly the ever-reliable Pete Postlewhite. While it falls short of its ambitions, Solomon Kane still works as a respectably grim sword-and-sorcery film that should please Castlevania's fans.

8 'Ladyhawke' (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner

"Sir, the truth is, I talk to God all the time, and, no offense, but He never mentioned you." Ladyhawke is a somewhat underrated fantasy film from Richard Donner, the director of The Omen and The Goonies. It's about two lovers, Etienne Navarre (Rutger Hauer) and Isabeau d'Anjou (Michelle Pfeiffer), who are cursed by a jealous bishop (John Wood). By day, Isabeau transforms into a hawk, and by night, Navarre becomes a wolf, preventing them from ever being together in human form. Their only hope lies in breaking the curse by confronting the bishop.

The premise is not especially groundbreaking, but Donner handles it well, emphasizing the grim medieval elements rather than the fantastical ones. Thus, the locations, sets, and costumes look a lot more authentic than they do in most '80s fantasy movies. The main characters are also well-developed, giving the movie an appeal beyond just the action and magic. There are some pacing issues, but overall, Ladyhawke is charming enough to warrant a viewing.

7 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' (2012)

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov

"For whatever else I am — a husband, a lawyer, a president — I shall always think of myself first and foremost as a hunter." This zany flick depicts an alternate reality where Honest Abe (Benjamin Walker) was also a slayer of the undead. As Lincoln rises in political power, he uses his position to combat the vampire threat, which he discovers is deeply intertwined with the institution of slavery. It's thoroughly ridiculous, but that's also the movie's charm.

Indeed, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter is a comedy-horror-action hybrid of the kind audiences don't see much of these days. The story stumbles at times, and it wastes some of its madcap potential, but a sense of anarchic glee permeates the whole affair, and it can't help but be infectious. The battle scenes are nicely done, Rufus Sewell is reliably solid as the 5000-year-old arch-vampire Adam, and the climax is fittingly over-the-top, with the Underground Rail being used to smuggle the nation's much-needed silver supply. It's nothing if not creative.

6 'Dracula Untold' (2014)

Directed by Gary Shore

"Lord, if you've not yet forsaken me, grant me your strength that I might resist the darkness." Luke Evans leads this Dracula origin story, playing real-life figure Vlad the Impaler, who starts as a human prince fighting to protect his kingdom and family from the invading Ottoman army. To gain the power necessary to defeat his enemies, Vlad makes a pact with an ancient vampire, acquiring superhuman strength and abilities, along with unquenchable blood-thirst.

Dracula Untold is admittedly not great, with flaws in the pacing, characterization, and, at times, a lack of tension. However, it does have some interesting elements to it, chiefly its more unusually heroic depiction of Dracula. He's monstrous, but he's also a devoted husband, father, and leader willing to make sacrifices for his family and his people. Overall, Dracula Untold is better than expected. Plus, Charles Dance makes a wonderful (but all too brief) appearance as the dreaded Master Vampire.

5 'Flesh + Blood' (1985)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

"Let's see if this angel bleeds!" Flesh + Blood is a gritty medieval adventure from the mind of Paul Verhoeven, director of Starship Troopers and Basic Instinct. It stars Rutger Hauer as Martin, a mercenary who is betrayed by his employers and seeks revenge by kidnapping the noble Agnes (Jennifer Jason Leigh). As Martin and his band of outlaws hold Agnes for ransom, a complex relationship develops between them, marked by brutality and unexpected moments of tenderness.

Flesh + Blood has developed a cult following in the decades since and influenced later storytellers like Quentin Tarantino and Kentaro Miura.

Flesh + Blood is characteristically extravagant and intense, as one would expect from a Verhoeven movie. Rather than romanticizing the Middle Ages, it presents a raw epic filled with sex and brutality, religious fanaticism, treachery, and even the bubonic plague. Unfortunately, this recipe didn't resonate with audiences at the time, and Flesh + Blood bombed at the box office. However, it has developed a cult following in the decades since and influenced later storytellers like Quentin Tarantino and Berserk manga artist Kentaro Miura.

4 'Dracula: Prince of Darkness' (1966)

Directed by Terence Fisher