For the viewer moved by dramatic tales of journalism and truth-seeking, captivated by the atrocities of war, or gripped by flawless execution of every technical aspect, Civil War is a must-see. Set in a war-torn dystopian America, a group of journalists makes the trek across the East Coast seeking to capture the president's first interview in over a year or to witness his surrender; whichever happens first. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, every frame is an edge-of-your-seat experience.

The cinematography is stunning, the editing is jarring in all the right moments, and the premise is thought-provoking and terrifying. Civil War is a film that stands among the greatest multi-genre dramas and the best of 2024. Whether audiences caught the Alex Garland-directed feature opening weekend at the theater or plan to save it for the watchlist for its streaming debut, there's a selection of movies just like it to satisfy the craving for hard-hitting storytelling.

10 'Minamata' (2020)

Directed by Andrew Levitas

Minamata demonstrates the power of photography as told through the lens of real-life war photographer W. Eugene Smith as he documented the environmental disaster in Japan. Johnny Depp stars as the celebrated photojournalist in 1971 when he travels to the Japanese city of Minamata on one final assignment for Life Magazine to capture the damaging effects of mercury poisoning plaguing the locals.

While the feature succumbs to the added melodramatic nature of an "inspired by true events" label, Minamata introduces a unique binary of Smith's internal story. A remarkable war photographer, Smith photographed the events of World War II in Japan, the feature depicting him as a recluse until returning to capture the atrocities of post-war Japan. Like Civil War's character arcs with its photographers, Minamata details who's behind the lens and the visual impact of what they've seen, making it a worthy stream for any audience member captivated by Civil War.

9 'Beasts of No Nation' (2015)

Directed by Cary Fukunaga

This Netflix original depicts the unfiltered human cost paid during war and the impressionable minds of the youth fighting it. Beast of No Nation tells the story of a boy, Agu (Abraham Attah), as he is trained to be a guerrilla soldier by the unforgiving Commandant (Idris Elba) in a West African country. The war drama is based on the novel by Uzodinma Iweala, inspired by the use of child soldiers in various conflicts throughout the world.

Under the careful eye of director Cary Fukunaga, the camera engrosses audiences as almost a character participant in the carnage of the film's setting. The masterful camera work allows audiences to go deeper into the story and Agu's fall from innocence into an active force in the war. Beasts of No Nation uses the cruel reality of war to tell a disturbing coming-of-age story.

Beasts of No Nation Release Date September 11, 2015 Director Cary Fukunaga Main Genre Drama

8 'Wind River' (2017)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, Wind River leaves the viewers stunned in silence from the opening scene until the closing credits. In the unforgiving winter of the Wyoming wilderness, a young woman is found dead on the Wind River Reservation. Local wildlife officer and expert tracker Cory Lambert (Jeremey Renner) assists FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) in her investigation into the woman's death.

From the heart-pounding shoot-outs to the haunting silence of the brutal landscape in which it's set, Wind River is an investigative thriller that leaves the viewer staggering. The masterful performances paired with the devastating narrative and reality of crimes committed on the reservation place this film in company with Civil War and its search to document the truth.

7 'Blow-Up' (1966)

Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni

An obscure crime thriller set against the backdrop of 1960s London and fashion photography, Blow-Up visualizes the power of a lens and the truth it captures. The Oscar-nominated film follows Thomas (David Hemmings), a photographer who believes he may have captured evidence of a murder after taking pictures in a park.

Where does Blow-Up meet with Civil War? Both features rely on the power of the photo and the version of the truth captured within, taking audiences on an immersive experience and asking them, what do you think? These films, while opposite in genre, are on a quest to find meaning in the images captured, with both directors demonstrating a mastery of the craft through their technical expertise.

Blow-Up Release Date September 26, 1967 Director Michelangelo Antonioni Main Genre Drama

6 'Spotlight' (2015)

Directed by Tom McCarthy

A Best Picture-winning ode to investigative journalism, Spotlight is one of the many modern films that cleared a path for the quest-for-truth genre. Centered around the true investigation of the Boston Globe Spotlight Team, a group of journalists uncovered dozens of cases of child molestation within the Catholic Church, a scandal that forever changed the way in which the church is viewed.

With an A-list cast including Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Liev Schreiber, and so many more, the impact of this based-on-true-events feature cannot be understated. Where Spotlight rocks viewers is in its dramatic storytelling of something that actually happened. Moviegoers escape reality by sitting in that theater seat or searching for streaming titles; however, this film places reality—dramatized for effect, but reality nonetheless—right back in their faces with crippling facts that were covered up. Where it aligns with Civil War is in its quest to find the truth and capture it, not to be blinded by the politics of those in power.

5 'Sicario' (2015)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

The debut feature from writer Taylor Sheridan and a box-office success from director Denis Villeneuve, Sicario left audiences at a crossroads about the right and wrong sides of the law to stand on when it came to the war on drugs. Emily Blunt stars as Kate Macer, an FBI agent recruited for a special task force targeting the cartels and their drug operations, led by the unorthodox Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and his "bird dog" Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro).

Instead of capturing the corruptions of societal war, this Oscar-nominated feature spotlights the win-by-any-means-necessary mentality of the drug war at the border. Even with its slow-burn nature, the action scenes are heart-stopping, and the moments of exposition are exquisitely thought-provoking, as Kate's internal war about what's right goes against the grain of the task force's wrong methods for the right reasons.

4 'Hotel Rwanda' (2004)

Directed by Terry George

Based on the events of the genocide in 1994, Hotel Rwanda places audiences right in the center of a war-torn country during 100 days of terror as approximately 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were murdered. The drama centers around hotel manager Paul Rusesabagina (Don Cheadle) as he shields Tutsi refugees from violent deaths at the hands of the Hutu-led government and militia. While the film features dramatized elements for cinematic effect, Rusesabagina's real-life efforts saved 1,200 people during the events of the genocide.

Much like scenes in Civil War, Hotel Rwanda packs a terrifying punch in several key moments as the characters fear for their lives, the film cohesively blends sound, editing, and acting to force audiences to witness death and destruction at its most inescapable brutality. Depicting the horrors of the darkest moments in Rwanda's history was a feat requiring special care and consideration, and one that, for director Terry George, earned the film three Oscar nominations.

Hotel Rwanda Release Date March 4, 2004 Director Terry George Main Genre Biography

3 'City of God' (2002)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles & Kátia Lund

One of the best movies of the 2000s is designed to make viewers incredibly uncomfortable. Filmed on location in the poorest neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, the provocative tale of City of God presents two young men in the 1970s as they choose different paths in life, ultimately converging within the violence of the neighborhood. The film's protagonist, Rocket (Alexandre Rodrigues), dreams of being a professional photographer, but his inability to escape the slums plants his lens right in the middle of the drugs, violence, and individuals perpetuating it all.

The visceral, unforgiving depiction of poverty and youth transcends the language barrier, inviting audiences from around the world to immerse themselves in the experience this drama provides. Where this Oscar-nominated film additionally draws the Civil War audiences is in its offering and positioning of moral questions that, by the end, movie-goers are unable to answer. City of God put Brazilian cinema on the map with its careful crafting by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund to produce a narrative that leaves a lasting impression long after the credits roll.

City of God Release Date February 13, 2004 Director Fernando Meirelles , Kátia Lund Main Genre Crime

2 'The Killing Fields' (1984)

Directed by Roland Joffé

The Killing Fields is a foundational film that depicts true events that occurred when journalism and civil war came face-to-face. Sam Waterston stars as Sydney Schanberg, a correspondent for the New York Times on assignment, who travels to cover the Cambodian Civil War alongside photojournalist Al Rockoff (John Malkovich). The pair documented the escalating violence before the U.S. military pulled out with the help of a local interpreter and journalist named Dith Pran (Haing S. Ngor); however, Pran stayed behind to capture the atrocities of the events unfolding.

The seven-time Oscar-nominated feature, winning three, is based on the events of Cambodia's Pol Pot's "Year Zero" in 1975, which saw millions sent to work camps and mass killings targeting doctors, lawyers, and journalists, among others. The Killing Fields, like Civil War, offers a compelling story about the human element in the face of war, opting to avoid the usual overblown side effects of a Hollywood-adapted war story.

1 '20 Days in Mariupol' (2023)

Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

While Civil War is a fictional depiction of the ties between journalism and war, 20 Days in Mariupol is a real-life, timely account of the atrocities of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Oscar-winning Best Documentary Feature chronicles the journey of a team of Ukrainian reporters trapped in Mariupol during the invasion and their courageous efforts to document the horrific destruction of the city and the human lives within it.

20 Days in Mariupol is a must-see documentary that provides an inescapable view of the immersive cruelty that unfolds at the hands of war. Civil War is divisive and, to some, foreboding, but Mstyslav Chernov's feature is the real deal, haunting, harrowing, and a cinematic feat that should not be left out of the conversation.

20 Days in Mariupol Release Date January 20, 2023 Main Genre Documentary

