Conclave has proven to be one of the most narratively striking and iconic thrillers of recent memory, with its relevant themes and reflection of modern evolution and discussion on Catholic values ringing true with audiences and critics worldwide. The film follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), who is tasked with managing the covert and ritual of electing a new pope following the unexpected death of the current Pope. With cardinals arriving from all over the world, various infighting, drama, and investigations threaten to destroy the entire voting process.

The film has such a distinct style and slick approach to its telling of the process of the papacy and the various intricacies that come with it, elements that are rarely ever explored in such detail in the medium of film. However, several films certainly come close to scratching the itch that Conclave provides, whether it be other thrillers with religious themes or other films about high-stakes discussion and voting. These films will assuredly be effective for those who enjoy the story and execution of Conclave.

10 'We Have a Pope' (2011)

Directed by Nanni Moretti

A more comedic drama about the ins and outs of the Vatican and papacy, We Have a Pope is an Italian-French film that sees the newly elected Pope struggling to adjust to the role, suffering a panic attack at the public announcement of his nomination. Due to the announcement ceremony not being completed, none of the cardinals are technically allowed to leave until the Pope's identity is announced publicly, just as he believes he's not the right man for the job. To help the Pope, the church calls upon a renowned therapist who happens to be an atheist to help the Pope's fear of his newfound responsibility.

While certainly more lighthearted and comedic than Conclave, We Have a Pope similarly tackles the mental struggles and toil that the papacy has upon not just those in contention for the title of Pope, but everyone in the Vatican. The film brings relatability and humanity to the ins and outs of Vatican drama, while at the same time allowing its dynamic characters to be reflective and comedic to ease its high-profile concept.

9 'First Reformed' (2017)

Directed by Paul Schrader

While films that tackle the themes and elements of Christianity are often the subject of criticism from critics, First Reformed breaks the mold by being a movie about Christianity that critics loved. The film follows the story of Pastor Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke), who lives a relatively simple and small life working as a man of the cloth in a small upstate New York church. However, his life slowly begins to unravel and spiral out of control after an encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife.

Much like Conclave, First Reformed simply uses the facets and intricacies of faith and religion as a jumping-off point for not just a more reflective take on what it means to have religious faith, but also a top-notch thriller experience. Much like how Conclave uses Fiennes to bring a stellar centralizing performance to draw people into the film, Hawke's turn as Ernst Toller is a masterclass in subtle acting and elevates the entire film around him.

8 'Immaculate' (2024)

Directed by Michael Mohan

2024's other notable release that deals with hard-hitting Catholic themes and concepts, Immaculate leans much more into horror than Conclave, yet nevertheless, is striking and powerful in its messages of corruption. The film follows the story of Sister Cecilia (Sydney Sweeney), an American nun who finds herself traveling across the world and joining a remote convent in the Italian countryside. However, what starts as a fulfilling new experience quickly turns sour when Cecilia begins to discover the sinister truth and despicable horrors hidden within her new home.

While its tone and execution as a horror film give Immaculate a distinctly different tone and style than Conclave, both films deal with the inherent mystery and search for sinister secrets hidden by high-powered Catholics. Despite being one of 2024's best horror movies, the film is as much about mystery and thrills as it is about its horror elements, with a lot of thematic symbolism and meaning to chew on throughout. The film doesn't shy away from the controversies and dark side of Catholicism in the 21st century, while still adhering to the religion's core tenets of faith and refuge.

7 'Women Talking' (2022)

Directed by Sarah Polley