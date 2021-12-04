After over four years of development, Netflix has finally released its live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series Cowboy Bebop. Both shows are set in the distant future of 2071 and follow a group of bounty hunters from different walks of life who travel the solar system taking down criminals and trying not to die in the process. Similar to its source material, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop combines several genres including science-fiction, neo-noir, and spaghetti Western to create a unique experience that will hopefully stand the test of time in the years to come.

If you can't commit to another TV or streaming series right away, however, then here are seven movies that are worth watching if you like Netflix's Cowboy Bebop.

Lethal Weapon

Image via Warner Bros.

The 1987 action film Lethal Weapon is considered a classic for many reasons, one of which being that it popularized the buddy cop genre. The movie revolves around two LAPD detectives—the seasoned veteran Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) and the highly distressed widower Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson)—who are forced to work together on a case involving heroin, dead prostitutes, and ex-special forces. If that description sounds exciting to you, then this film is sure to be a treat!

Despite Gibson's dwindling public image, the original Lethal Weapon is still in the conversation for the greatest action movie of all time, thanks in part to excellent direction from the late great Richard Donner and the superb on-screen chemistry between both of the film's leads. Showrunner Andre Nemec must have looked at this chemistry when he developed the buddy cop dynamic between Spike Spiegel and Jet Black for his live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

The Fifth Element

Image via Columbia Pictures

Although it didn't initially fare well with critics, Luc Besson's The Fifth Element is often considered one of the best sci-fi films to come out of the 90s. Taking place primarily in the 23rd century, this film follows spacial forces-turned-lowly cab driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) who, after encountering a mysterious young woman named Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), must help her protect Earth from a malevolent cosmic entity known as the Great Evil.

While the stakes in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop aren't quite as high, the show takes plenty of inspiration from The Fifth Element in many ways, mostly due to how over the top its worlds and characters can be. For example, the main antagonist of The Fifth Element, Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg (Gary Oldman), share several personality traits with a minor antagonist from Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, Maria Murdock (Adrienne Barbeau), despite the two having different motivations—Zurg wants to prevent the five elements from forming so that the Great Evil can create a new world out of the old one's destruction while Murdock wants to turn the population of Callisto into trees in retribution for the terraforming of the planet. In any case, you can understand why these comparisons are warranted.

Enter the Dragon

Image via Warner Bros.

Bruce Lee was likely an inspiration for the creators of Cowboy Bebop and its live-action adaptation when developing the respective iterations of Spike Spiegel, mostly in that they both practice the formless fighting style known as Jeet Kune Do. Therefore, what better way to learn more about the famed Chinese actor and martial artist than to watch the 1973 film that helped him reach a wider audience in the U.S.: Enter the Dragon.

The movie stars Lee as a Kung Fu instructor who infiltrates the private island of a crime lord who is using a martial arts tournament as a front for his illegal activities. Enter the Dragon has received plenty of praise over the years for its phenomenal fight scenes and James Bond-esque narrative. Unfortunately, Lee died two months before the movie hit theaters, but his legacy will live on through his films and teachings.

John Wick

Image via Lionsgate

Since the cast of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop trained with the stunt team of the John Wick franchise, it only makes sense to watch the movie that started it all. The film stars Keanu Reeves as a retired hitman who returns to his old life after several men break into his home and take away something he loves and can never get back. Anyone who's seen the movie will know what that item of importance is and why Wick can never get it back.

John Wick not only spawned a multimillion-dollar media franchise that includes several sequels and an upcoming television prequel but also exposed western audiences to gun-fu, a close-quarters fighting style that originated from Hong Kong action movies and usually involves martial arts battles that mix firearms with hand-to-hand combat.

Considering that many of the fight scenes in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop feature some form of gun-fu, the first John Wick is a must-watch for fans of the series.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Image via United Artists

Fans of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop should also watch the 1966 film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly as it is a quintessential entry in the spaghetti Western genre. Directed by legendary Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone, the film stars Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach as three outlaws who are looking for buried treasure.

Even at three hours, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly has plenty of noteworthy qualities including fleshed-out leads, intense standoffs, and a genre-defining musical score from the late great Ennio Morricone. Much of these qualities have been carried onto other media over the next fifty-five years including both versions of Cowboy Bebop. Furthermore, the respective iterations of Spike Spiegel share plenty of similarities to Clint Eastwood's The Man with No Name from their rugged and mysterious natures to their ambiguous moral compasses, which gives fans of Cowboy Bebop iterations even more of a reason to watch The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Dirty Harry

Image Via Warner Bros.

Speaking of Clint Eastwood, another movie you should watch after finishing Netflix's Cowboy Bebop is the 1971 action-thriller Dirty Harry. The film stars Eastwood as a hard-nosed San Francisco police inspector who will do whatever it takes to catch a psychotic killer, even if it means going outside legal jurisdiction.

Eastwood's turn as "Dirty" Harry Calhoun not only led him to reprise the role in four subsequent films but also paved the way for more rugged antiheroes who take the law into their own hands. Even Spike Spiegel fits into this mold because no matter which version of Cowboy Bebop you're watching, he's a committed bounty hunter who will do whatever it takes to claim his bounty.

Blade Runner

Image via Warner Bros.

The creators of Cowboy Bebop and its live-action adaption most likely took inspiration from the original Blade Runner when developing their respective shows. The 1982 cult classic stars Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a retired "Blade Runner" policeman who is trying to live his life in a bleak and unyielding dystopian Los Angeles but is brought back into the field to hunt down four synthetic humans known as replicants.

While Blade Runner initially divided critics and failed to make an impact at the box office when it hit theaters in 1982, the film has since been reappraised as a cinematic masterpiece due to its stunning visuals, deeper meanings, and seamless blend of science-fiction and neo-noir. Much of these elements have carried over into other sci-fi media including (but not limited to) both versions of Cowboy Bebop.

