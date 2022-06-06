This list is not for the squeamish or the faint of heart

David Cronenberg has graced body-horror fans with a disturbingly delectable new movie, Crimes of the Future, which just released on June 3, 2022. This is actually the fourth time that Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensen have worked together. Their three earlier collaborations are A History of Violence (2005), Eastern Promises (2007), and A Dangerous Method (2011).

Cronenberg is known as “The King of Venereal Horror,” or sometimes “The Baron of Blood,” due to his stylistic approach to horror films. In Crimes of the Future, the story follows a couple, Saul Tenser (Mortensen) and Caprice (Léa Seydoux), who are performance artists.

Performance artists can sometimes be a little eclectic in what they consider a “performance,” but these two take their artwork to the extreme. Due to a rare disease called “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome,” Saul can grow (and re-grow) new organs in his body. His partner Caprice then surgically removes the new organs in front of a live audience as their extraordinary version of performance art.

Saul isn’t the only person afflicted by this disease, as the movie continues to show other people suffering from similar symptoms as his. Kristen Stewart (Spencer) investigates this particular symptom as Timlin, working for the National Organ Registry. After watching one of the live performances, she becomes fascinated with Saul and his act.

Without giving too much more away because the movie has just been released exclusively in theaters, let’s explore some similar movies that you should check out if you enjoyed Crimes of the Future.

This movie is a bit older than some of the others on this list but is an absolute “must-see” film if you’re a fan of Cronenberg’s work.

Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic World: Dominion) plays Seth Brundle, a brilliant scientist who discovers the technology for teleportation. He asks journalist Veronica “Ronnie” Quaife (Geena Davis) to document his recent discovery. However, during one of his test runs, a fly finds its way into one of the teleportation pods, causing Brundle’s DNA to get spliced with that of the fly.

He slowly begins to change, physically and mentally, into a human-sized fly, allowing Cronenberg to utilize every gruesome practical effect in the book. This movie has no shortage of oozing, fleshy, disgusting body-horror scenes, but most importantly of all, it has 1980s Jeff Goldblum.

This Swedish horror movie is about a young girl named Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) who discovers an egg in the forest near her home. After an incident earlier when her mother (Sophia Heikkilä), an influencer with a popular blog, snaps the neck of a crow that flew in through the window (ruining a “picture perfect” family photo), Tinja vows to protect the egg.

As the title of the movie suggests, the egg eventually hatches. The creature that emerges slowly evolves into a Doppelgänger of Tinja and manifests all the emotions she has learned to repress under her mother’s tyrannical rule. Tinja’s hatchling, Alli (also played by Solalinna) is aggressive and unpredictably violent, but most of all… she has an insatiable hunger.

Justine (Garance Marillier) is a lifelong vegetarian who is about to begin her first semester at veterinary school with her older sister Alexia (Ella Rumpf). They attend a hazing party where photos of previous students (including their parents) are shown, with the people in the pictures covered in blood. The next day, Justine is forced to eat a raw rabbit liver as part of the hazing process.

After that, Justine finds herself craving meat but is ashamed because of her vegetarianism. She soon discovers that eating a burger won’t satisfy these cravings and begins to long for human flesh…

Possessor is a science-fiction psychological horror film, directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the prodigal son of David Cronenberg.

Possessor is about an alternate version of the year 2008, where technological advancements have made it possible for assassins to carry out their hits through an implant in somebody else’s body. The implant allows assassin Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough) to take control of an unwitting host that is closely connected to her targets, ending with the host’s (involuntary) suicide.

She struggles with her work/life balance, as we all do, and she is haunted by memories of her various assassinations while interacting with her husband, Michael (Rossif Sutherland), and son, Ira (Gage Graham-Arbuthnot) at home.

Her family is put in danger when one of her missions goes sour, resulting in the host, Colin (Christopher Abbott) gaining access to her memories and learning about her family and the location of her home.

In a directorial debut by Goran Stolevski, this movie is an absolute handful (of intestines).

After giving birth to a daughter, a young woman is approached by a witch in 19th century Macedonia. The witch demands the newborn girl, but the mother can persuade her to wait until the girl reaches 16 years of age.

When that day comes, the witch comes to claim her and kills the mother. The witch can take on the mother’s form by stealing her intestines and placing them inside her own chest cavity. As Bosilka (Noomi Rapace) is taken under the witch’s wing, she learns that she is also capable of the same body-snatching transformations.

Brought to you by writer and director Sean Ellis ("The Broken," from 8 Films to Die For), The Cursed is an atypical werewolf horror film.

In 19th century France, pathologist John McBride (Boyd Holbrook) ventures to a town to investigate the recent rash of inexplicable supernatural events occurring there. He learns about the violent history of the village, which he determines to be the source of the scourge that afflicts the residents.

Originally released at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival under the title of “Eight for Silver,” The Cursed brings a gory new history to the mythos of the werewolf.

This box office failure soon gained a cult-classic following after its release in March 2006. Elizabeth Banks (Brightburn) stars as Starla Grant. Her husband Grant Grant (yes that’s his name, played by Michael Rooker), is infected by an extraterrestrial parasite. It takes over both his mind and body and has a strong desire to reproduce.

The alien parasite infects “breeders” whose bodies serve as hosts for its leech-like offspring to feed and grow, not unlike Ridley Scott’s Alien, where humans served as incubators for adolescent xenomorphs. This movie offers all the grotesque and disturbing squelching sounds any body-horror fan could ask for.

Titane is a movie with serious A24 vibes, despite being distributed by NEON. After a car crash as a child, Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) has a titanium plate fitted to her skull. After recovering, she discovers that she has more of a connection to the family car than her own parents. As an adult, she works as a showgirl at car shows, being more emotionally connected to automobiles than human beings.

After a series of homicidal events, she needs to find a new identity and takes on the role of a boy who has been missing for 10 years. The father of the boy accepts her as his missing son and the two of them form a bond.

Without going into further (spoiler) detail, this movie delivers Cronenberg-style body horror like no one could have ever expected.

David Cronenberg is currently in pre-production for his next film, The Shrouds, so we can expect a lot more to come from him as a director. Until then, we can enjoy his latest creation, Crimes of the Future, which is currently showing in theaters.