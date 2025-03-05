With the release of Daredevil: Born Again and people finishing up their rewatch of Daredevil, people are yearning for more content like the iconic Marvel Studios property. The grittiness, goriness, neo-noir type of feeling that people get from the franchise is really special that isn't found done well all the time—especially when it comes to superhero stories.

In the superhero realm, Daredevil is pretty much the best example/appearance of pulling off a tone and genre like this with a larger-than-life superpowered hero, but there are some film projects that also come pretty close to meeting it. Even cooler films arrive when one steps out of that corner of cinema. So, while one definitely doesn't have time to watch an entire series before the newest episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, a film just like that would be the perfect thing for one to watch to get their fix.