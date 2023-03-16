Richard Linklater's 1993 cult classic Dazed and Confused is not just a hangout movie. It's a very specific kind of hangout movie. Set in 1976, 17 years prior to the film's release, the film is a casual nostalgia trip for a very specific demographic, as well as a window into another time for those who were not there to experience it. It features a broad range of characters, each one authentic in their own right. And while Dazed feels uniquely from the mind of Linklater, there are other films released both before and after it that contain similar DNA. Here are 10 hangout movies that feature a similar style, tone, pace, environment and ensemble of characters, for those too dazed and confused to look for themselves.

American Graffiti (1973)

Released in 1973, three years prior to the year Dazed and Confused is set, American Graffiti similarly follows an ensemble of teenagers on a pivotal night in their lives. Instead of the first night of their summer vacation, however, this movie takes place during the last night of their summer vacation. Set in 1962, 11 years prior to the film's actual release, Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard star as Curt and Steve, two friends hoping to make the most of their last night in Modesto, California, before they travel east for college in the morning.

The film came about when its director George Lucas was working on his first feature, THX 1138, an abstract sci-fi movie. The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppolachallenged Lucas to write a relatable mainstream movie, and Lucas drew a coming-of-age "hangout movie" from his personal experiences of youth. This film also marks the first collaboration between Lucas and his future frequent collaborator Harrison Ford, who plays a small part in the film.

Clerks (1994)

This cult classic marks Kevin Smith's groundbreaking entry into the film industry. His debut as a director, writer, producer, and editor, Smith also acted in the movie in the role of Silent Bob, who along with Jason Mewes' Jay, would go on to return in several spin-offs of their own. Clerks (which got a second sequel last year) follows the day in the life of Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), a convenience store clerk, and the friends and customers who enter the store throughout the day.

It was shot on a minuscule budget of $27,500 by shooting in a real-life store at night and working into the story that the shutters outside were broken in order to block out the windows. In the story, the broken shutters are just a drop in the ocean of Dante's troubles, as he struggles with his romantic relationships and the general emptiness of his own life. He and his friends also endlessly discuss trivial pop-culture issues such as the killing of innocent Death Star contractors in Return of the Jedi -- something that would become a Smith staple going forward.

Booksmart (2019)

Although Booksmart features a more structured plot, it follows Beanie Feldstein's Molly and Kaitlyn Dever's Amy as they navigate the clichés of high school graduation with a very observant contemporary twist. After abandoning their social lives and sacrificing their popularity in order to focus on getting into great universities, the two friends discover that the ensemble of popular kids who partied all year also got into great schools. Confronted with the realization that they've wasted the opportunity to enjoy a balanced high-school life, Molly and Amy set out to make the most of their wild night before graduation. The fantastic ensemble of eclectic characters includes Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, and director Olivia Wilde's then-husband Jason Sudeikis.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

The first film from writer Cameron Crowe (who would later go on to direct Jerry Maguire and Almost Famous), Fast Times was a cultural pillar of early '80s teenagehood. The film follows Linda (Phoebe Cates) and Mike (Robert Romanus) who see themselves as more romantically-experienced than Stacy (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Mark (Brian Backer). The movie breaks off into multiple storylines, making for a fly-on-the-wall feeling as the students live out a year of their lives. The ensemble most famously features Sean Penn's iconic surfer dude Jeff Spicoli. It also features Forest Whitaker and the feature film debuts of Nicolas Cage and Eric Stoltz.

Reality Bites (1994)

Before Severance, Ben Stiller directed this comedy-drama starring Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and Steve Zahn. Another 1994 entry along with Clerks, Reality Bites follows Gen-X graduates navigating post-grad life in Houston, Texas. Ryder plays Lelaina, an aspiring documentary filmmaker, as she creates her film (also called "Reality Bites"), capturing the time-vessel of early adulthood in the era of grunge.

Friday (1995)

This mostly autobiographical story from Ice Cube and DJ Pooh stars Cube alongside Chris Tucker. It was conceived when the writers decided to counteract the negative depiction of the hood in Hollywood movies and put their own experiences on the screen. Ice Cube plays slacker Craig Jones, who smokes a large amount of weed with his best friend Smokey (Tucker), only to discover that Smokey was tasked with selling that weed and the two are now indebted to a drug dealer named Big Worm (Faizon Love). If they don't pay him back $200 by 10 p.m., they will be killed. Craig, being recently fired, resents Smokey for involving him, and the raised-stakes give way to a day-in-the-life view of the hood as Ice Cube knows it.

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Paul Thomas Anderson does what Paul Thomas Anderson does best in this movie, as a protagonist with a potentially-unhealthy ego comes into contact with an eclectic mix of characters to hilarious and devastating results. Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late frequent PTA collaborator Philip Seymour Hoffman, stars as Gary Valentine, a 15-year-old actor and aspiring businessman. The old soul develops a relationship with 25-year-old Alana (Alana Haim) who feels both repulsed and charmed by the charismatic teenager. Much like PTA's 1997 film Boogie Nights, this movie takes a look at Anderson's native San Fernando Valley at a specific time. Set in 1973, Licorice Pizza sees the quirky characters live through the waterbed craze, the oil crisis, and even come face-to-face with Barbra Streisand's then-boyfriend Jon Peters (played by Bradley Cooper).

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Not to be confused with the 2005 Will Ferrell movie of the same name, Kicking and Screaming actually has more in common with Fast Times at Ridgemont High, having starred Eric Stoltz and been written and directed by Noah Baumbach, who later went on to marry Fast Times' Jennifer Jason Leigh. (Baumbach's 2019 film Marriage Story draws from their real-life divorce.) Kicking and Screaming also draws from Baumbach's real-life experiences, giving audiences a slice-of-life-style movie. It documents four college graduates' struggles as they refuse to make any major life decisions in four very different ways.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Who could forget this John Hughes classic? Five very different high school students -- the waster (Judd Nelson), the jock (Emilio Estevez), the recluse (Ally Sheedy), the nerd (Anthony Michael Hall), and the popular pretty girl (Molly Ringwald) -- find themselves in detention on a Saturday morning. Through simply hanging out in the library and needing to pass the time, they discover they have more in common than they have differences. Along with some iconic sequences and the climactic use of Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)", this fun and inspiring film sees various high school kids break barriers and become close friends, making it a true '80s classic.

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

A real spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused, Richard Linklater returns to the style and genre for Everybody Wants Some!! The movie follows the antics of college baseball players, exploring their newfound freedom from parents and high school. It marks a return to form for Linklater, whose feature debut Slacker also comes recommended as a groundbreaking "hangout movie" in its own right. Much like with Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Everybody Wants Some!! stars several young actors who went on to star in high-profile roles, including Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double-Tap), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Tyler Hoechlin (the Arrowverse's Superman), and Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).