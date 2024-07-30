It’s the superhero team-up fans have been waiting for since 2008. Deadpool & Wolverine has quickly become one of the biggest movies of 2024, uniting the Merc with a Mouth and the most popular X-Man in history against a multiversal threat. Packed full of surprise cameos, references, and callbacks to not just the MCU but 20th Century Fox’s superhero movies in general, the film has been widely regarded as both a hilarious comedy and a surprisingly sincere tribute to an era of cinema often disregarded as a footnote.

Despite its daring and wildly imaginative premise, Deadpool & Wolverine is very clearly indebted to numerous other movies that came behind. Fans who loved Marvel's most recent adventure will surely want to check these movies out. From superhero movies to action comedies, these movies share a similar DNA with Deadpool & Wolverine. They might fit similar characters or themes, making them perfect companions to the Merc with a Mouth and Logan.

10 ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022)

Directed by Sam Raimi

While neither Deadpool nor Wolverine feature in this superhero horror film, it still features glorious Multiversal cameos that reference both the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is suddenly greeted by America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a teenager with the ability to jump through multiple universes. Chavez is on the run from something trying to take her powers at the cost of her life. Strange seeks out fellow sorcerer Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for help, only to find she may have more sinister plans in mind.

Apart from a storyline dealing with the multiverse, Deadpool & Wolverine and Multiverse of Madness feature a team of alternate versions of popular characters, the latter including Reed Richards (John Krasinski) and Patrick Stewart back as Professor X. While brief, the cameos themselves are fun, impacting the plot even after their sudden ends. Otherwise, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a good film that allows Sam Raimi to flex his horror muscles and show the potential of the Marvel Multiverse.

9 ‘Fantastic Four’ (2005)

Directed by Tim Story

One of Deadpool & Wolverine’s greatest surprises is Chris Evans making a return appearance as a pre-MCU Johnny Storm, one of the members of 2005's Fantastic Four. On an experimental mission to outer space, four scientists are hit by cosmic space rays and given extraordinary abilities. Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) can stretch, Sue Storm (Jessica Alba) can become invisible, Sue’s brother Johnny can set himself on fire and fly, and Reed’s best friend Ben Grimm’s (Michael Chiklis) body turns to solid orange rock.

Fantastic Four is not the best movie, but Deadpool & Wolverine makes the case that films such as these took risks that didn’t always pay off but were worth the try. Indeed, this film actually has many elements working in its favor, with Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis providing exemplary performances as The Human Torch and The Thing, respectively. While the MCU has a new version of the Fantastic Four on the way, Deadpool & Wolverine reminds everyone that the early 2000s version might be worth a revisit.

8 ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (2008)

Directed by Gavin Hood

While it will seem controversial to argue this infamous disaster is worth a watch, it’s important to recognize how important X-Men Origins: Wolverine is to the greater comic book movie landscape. It focuses on Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) life before Rogue found him in that bar, his relationship with brother/enemy Sabretooth (Liev Schreiber), and how his skeleton received the old chrome dip. One of the supporting characters is Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), who seems like the Merc with a Mouth in the making...right up until they sow his mouth shut and give him a bunch of random mutant powers.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine makes some baffling changes from the comics that could only have come from a studio having too much riding on their most precious character. But the fact is, if fans didn’t get the lowest of the lows, they wouldn’t have gotten to the highest of highs. Go ahead and make fun of it, but despite its quality, X-Men Origins: Wolverine is still the first time Deadpool and Wolverine were together on the big screen, so it deserved a place in both their stories.

7 ‘X-Men’ (2000)

Directed by Bryan Singer

If Blade set the groundwork for the modern superhero genre, X-Men set it into overdrive. In a world populated by normal humans, a new breed has emerged: mutants born with extraordinary powers that manifest in their early teenage years and have become largely shunned by society. Seeking to protect a world that hates and fears his kind, Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) has opened a school for Mutants to learn to focus their powers, receiving two recruits: teenage runaway Rogue (Anna Paquin) and mysterious roughhouse Logan.

While not entirely beholden to the comics it was based on — X-Men infamously opts for the black leather outfits — X-Men is still a genuinely great superhero film that largely still holds up. The themes of Mutant persecution are present throughout, and the mythology of the team is still taken seriously. It set the groundwork for modern superhero cinema and the course of Hugh Jackman, Kevin Feige, and, inadvertently, Ryan Reynolds’ careers.

6 ‘X-Men: First Class’ (2011)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Whereas X-Men Origins: Wolverine failed to catch on with critics and fans, X-Men: First Class was regarded as a much-improved prequel. Telling the story of the formation of the X-Men, it focuses primarily on the friendship between Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), a wealthy telepath with a strong belief in mutant rights, and Erik Lensherr (Michael Fassbender), a Holocaust survivor with magnetic control and a belief in mutant superiority.

While both are different, they share the common goal of fighting against Mutant oppression, and the film shows the camaraderie of their friendship and the tragedy when they inevitably become Professor X and Magneto. Although it infamously contradicted the already convoluted X-Men's timeline, First Class was a genuinely promising first step in what could have been an uptick in X-Men films. While the sequels never managed to reach these heights again, it still makes for a fun film with a very funny Wolverine cameo.

5 ‘The Other Guys’ (2010)

Directed by Adam McKay

Adam McKay’s films have ranged from genre-defining comedies to staunchly bleak satires, and The Other Guys sits somewhere in between. In NYC, the two most famous detectives are Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson) and Danson (Dwayne Johnson), who do their jobs with a cavalier, cowboy attitude that doesn’t go by the books. But when that same attitude leads to their deaths, the department must bring mismatched desk workers Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) into the limelight to take down a corporation’s plan for embezzlement.

Like Deadpool & Wolverine, The Other Guys focuses on a mismatched pair of flawed, scrappy underdogs forced to save the world when the supposed heroes can't. The heroes of both movies deal with the corruption of a system designed to police others, showing how the greatest crimes of all are done by the ones who are supposed to keep the system preserved. The Other Guys is a hilarious film that also has something important to say about policing and corporate mismanagement, delivering stupid jokes with wry intelligence.

4 ’21 Jump Street’ (2012)

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Deadpool & Wolverine gleefully skewers the modern franchise/reboot landscape, and Channing Tatum's surprise appearance as Gambit may call to mind this action comedy directed by future Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Based on the '80s cop drama series of the same name, 21 Jump Street follows police school graduates Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum). Desperate to prove themselves despite their reputation as bumbling buffoons, they are assigned to work undercover as high school students to prevent a new drug from being sold on the market.

21 Jump Street leans heavily on the fourth wall without ever quite breaking it. It openly acknowledges that the only reason it exists is that some executive forces want to cash in on a recognizable name from the '80s and don’t have any other ideas. Tatum and Hill make for a hilarious duo as they’re forced to tackle each other’s high school roles as the scrawny loser and the cool kid. Refreshingly self-aware, 21 Jump Street is one of the smartest franchise reboots in a market that's become dominated by them.

3 ‘The Nice Guys’ (2016)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

A nostalgia piece that's not afraid to rib on its environment, The Nice Guys takes place in 1977 Los Angeles and follows bumbling private investigator Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and tough enforcer-for-hire Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe). Despite their clashing personalities, they are forced to team up when they find they’re on a common mission: to find a missing girl connected with the death of a famous adult film star. As the investigation begins, they soon find this incident goes much deeper than they could imagine.

Directed by cult noir director Shane Black, The Nice Guys is an unusual hybrid of a dark detective drama and a buddy cop flick. With this film, Black proves himself effective at blending tones, frequently jumping between a nostalgic tribute to 1970s LA culture while also showing the dark underbelly of it. Much like its main characters, The Nice Guys has tough characters with a sincere edge, becoming one of the best noir comedies of the 21st century.