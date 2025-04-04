Death of a Unicorn, the new horror-fantasy starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, is a mixture of gore and humor that will please fans of either. While the film has plenty of unicorn-inspired slaughter, Death of a Unicorn also explores how grief impacts a broken family with a little bit of commentary on class disparity for good measure.

The A24 film pulls from a variety of different genres, so the recommendations for movies to watch after will be equally diverse. From ghostly comedies to fast-paced creature features, these are some great movies to watch if you loved Death of a Unicorn.

10 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (2021)

Directed by Jason Reitman