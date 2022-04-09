We can’t guarantee magnificent mustaches but there’s plenty of murder and mystery in this list to keep you guessing down to the last whisker

After finding success with Murder on the Orient Express, director-writer duo Kenneth Branagh and Michael Green reunited for a second adaptation of an Agatha Christie murder mystery with Death on the Nile.

After numerous delays, the film finally released in theaters worldwide in February 2022. Audiences once again got the chance to revel in the gloriousness of Branagh’s faux facial hair, classic Agatha Christie suspect fake-outs, and an all-star cast including Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, and comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders (of French & Saunders fame) for good measure.

If you love a good whodunit with all the twists and turns of a Grand Prix track, check out these 13 other modern murder mystery movies.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

How else to kick off a murder mystery movie list than with the first Hercule Poirot flick that Kenneth Branagh brought to the big screen? Murder on the Orient Express released in theaters back in November 2017, with Branagh starring as the unflappable mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot, along with big name actors such as Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley. The film, which is based on the Agatha Christie classic of the same name, has previously been adapted to countless TV miniseries and films ever since it was originally published.

The 1930s set film follows Hercule Poirot as he travels on the Orient Express, a luxury train service, with his friend Bouc and 13 other passengers from a variety of backgrounds and statuses. As we have come to expect with Poirot, he soon becomes entangled in a new job when the murder of an American businessman is discovered aboard the train. A classic whodunit with the modern bells and whistles of great production values and the high-quality acting one would expect from such a talented A-list cast and crew.

Bad Times at the El Royale

Bad Times at the El Royale is a mystery thriller written and directed by Drew Goddard that released in theaters in October 2018. The movie opens in 1959 and starts with a classic set-up of a man hiding his treasure before being murdered by somebody he knew in the process. The film then jumps to ten years later where the audience is introduced to a new ensemble cast of suspects, which could also double as the start of a joke - a priest, a singer, a salesman, and a hippie walk into a dilapidated hotel run by a heroin addict…

Star actors seem to be drawn to the murder mystery genre with the cast of this film including big names such as Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, and Jon Hamm. Combined with a great soundtrack and interesting cinematography involving mysterious corridors and one-way mirrors, you know you’re in for a juicy mystery movie.

Brick

Rian Johnson’s directorial debut, Brick, is a murder mystery set in a high school. You may recognize Johnson’s name from his subsequent murder mystery success, Knives Out. It seems Johnson is a big fan of the mystery thriller genre and Brick gives us initial insight into his directing prowess.

The movie follows high school student Brendan Frye, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as he attempts to uncover the killer of his ex-girlfriend Emily. During his investigation he gets involved with the local drug supplier, known as the Pin (played by Lukas Haas), and discovers that Emily was accused of stealing a “brick” of heroin from him. The story unravels from there as Brendan tries to figure out the killer before he gets himself killed in the process.

Game Night

A lighter entry on the list is Game Night, a comedic take on the murder mystery genre. The movie follows Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams), a competitive married couple who hold regular game nights with their friends. One night, Max’s seemingly more successful brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) joins in and suggests that he hold the next game night. He creates an interactive role-playing mystery game but is subsequently kidnaped, which they all falsely believe to be part of the game. Max, Annie and their friends soon discover that the situation is real and so ensues a series of capers involving the black market, Bulgarians, Fabergé eggs, a double-back, and a Corvette Stingray.

Gone Girl

Contrasting with the lightness of Game Night, Gone Girl is a much darker and more psychological mystery. Directed by David Fincher, we get the expected level of dark grittiness of his directorial style, along with an excellent lead performance from Rosamund Pike.

The movie is an adaptation of a 2012 novel of the same name written by Gillian Flynn who also wrote the film’s screenplay. The film takes us on a series of twists and turns following the disappearance of Amy (Rosamund Pike) and the subsequent investigation of her husband, Nick (played by Ben Affleck). We witness the initial disintegration of Amy and Nick’s relationship, which eventually leads to Amy’s disappearance and increasing suspicion of Nick. A cast of locals and detectives try to uncover the truth and find themselves revealing a series of well-laid plans that went slightly awry.

Knives Out

A new-age Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery is delivered to us in the form of Knives Out. Writer and director Rian Johnson builds on his experience from Brick and deep knowledge of detective novels to bring us a new classic in the murder mystery genre.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast and some impressive cinematography, Knives Out tells the story of a family overseen by wealthy patriarch and mystery novelist, Harlan Thrombey (played by the late great Christopher Plummer). When Harlan is found dead after his 85th birthday, all of his family are suspects and private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is requested to come to the mansion and investigate the murder. This one’s definitely a modern classic - Netflix obviously agrees as they have bought the rights for two sequels.

L.A. Confidential

Another staple in the murder mystery genre is L.A. Confidential. The mystery thriller was released in 1997 and received significant critical acclaim and commercial success, including winning the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. It should also be noted that L.A. Confidential was nominated for nine awards. Unfortunately 1997 was also the year that Titanic was released, so it was a pretty tough year for award success, to say the least.

The film was directed by Curtis Hanson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Brian Helgeland, and is based on the 1990 novel of the same name by James Ellroy. It follows a group of LAPD officers in the 1950s and unpacks the interaction between police corruption and Hollywood celebrities during the time. The film features a swathe of big-name actors including Australian actors Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe, along with Kim Basinger, Danny DeVito, and Kevin Spacey.

Memento

Christopher Nolan’s second film Memento provided a strong foundation for his future place as the go-to director of mind-bending and trippy movies. Nolan wrote the screenplay for the movie based on a pitch by his brother, Jonathan Nolan, and it went on to gain great success at the box office and was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay.

The story follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man who has Anterograde Amnesia, hence lacking any short-term memory and does not have the ability to form new memories. He wakes up to find himself injured, and his wife killed, and the story follows him as he tries to piece together the sequence of events using Polaroid photos and tattoos. Already experimenting with time, structure, and new forms of storytelling, Nolan uses a non-linear structure to show two different timelines of the events.

Se7en

Se7en is the second film on this list directed by David Fincher, and is one of the auteur's most celebrated films. Written by Andrew Kevin Walker, it’s a mystery thriller involving… you guessed it, seven deaths aligned with the seven deadly sins.

The film tells the story of David Mills, played by Brad Pitt, a detective that has newly moved to town with his wife Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow). He is partnered up with long-serving Detective Lieutenant William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) who is feeling weary and ready to retire. Together they investigate the septuple murders and the suspect John Doe, which eventually leads us to a dramatic and much memed about finale.

The Girl on the Train

The Girl on the Train released in October 2016 and was based on the 2015 psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins of the same name. Adapted for the screen by Erin Cressida Wilson and directed by Tate Taylor, the story follows Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt), a woman who is recently divorced and finds solace in alcohol. She is still devastated about her failed relationship and often travels on the train to get a peek at her ex-husband's new life and new wife.

One day, while traveling on the train after a few drinks, Rachel witnesses something shocking near her ex-husband’s home. When she goes to confront the person involved, she blacks out only to wake up a few hours later covered in blood and with no recollection of what happened. The person she intended to confront ends up going missing and Rachel becomes involved in the investigation as she tries to piece together her patchy memory of what happened on the night of the confrontation - and what really happened in her relationship.

The Lovebirds

Another comedic entry to the list, The Lovebirds is a lighter, more modern take on the murder mystery. Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae) are a couple on the rocks. They agree to break up but on the same night, Jibran accidentally hits a cyclist while driving and the cyclist runs off without asking for any assistance. A mustachioed man (Hark! A mustache!) breaks into their car stating that he’s a police officer chasing the cyclist, but they soon find out he’s unlikely to be a police officer when he runs over the cyclist several times. And so begins the tale of Jibran and Leilani trying to find the mustachioed man in order to clear their names… comedy and drama ensue.

The Nice Guys

The Nice Guys gives us a fun (and funny) intersection of a buddy cop action movie and a mystery movie. Co-written and directed by Shane Black, the movie is set in 70s LA, so it’s got the disco attire and vibe you’d expect, along with the revelation of a new odd couple pairing that really works.

The storyline follows private eye Holland March (Ryan Gosling) sporting a 70s-style mustache (another one!) who happens to be a big softy and has a precocious daughter Holly (Angourie Rice) as he teams up with tough guy enforcer Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) on a case to find a missing girl. The case gets them tangled up in fancy 70s parties, pornography, violence, tears, twists, difficult family dynamics (to say the least), and a political cover-up. It’s got it all!

Zodiac

Our third and final David Fincher entry on this list is Zodiac. Based on the non-fiction books by Robert Graysmith and thorough research conducted by Fincher and screenwriter James Vanderbilt, this mystery thriller dramatizes the hunt for the Zodiac Killer. The Zodiac Killer was a serial killer operating in San Francisco in the late 60s and early 70s and often taunted police and media by sending letters and ciphers to give clues about their identity and actions.

This dramatization follows Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) who works at the San Francisco Chronicle as a political cartoonist. The newspaper receives encrypted letters and notes from the Zodiac Killer, who demands that the messages be published in the newspaper. Graysmith who enjoys puzzles, gets to work on decoding the messages alongside the newspaper’s crime reporter (played by Robert Downey Jr) and the official police investigation into the killer. His investigation develops into an obsession with the case and the pressure of finding the killer before he kills again.

