Den of Thieves was a sleeper hit of 2018. The sleek action thriller featured a classic tale of a rogue cop, “Big Nick” O’Brien (Gerard Butler), who’s willing to break the rules to catch a gang of bank robbers led by Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber). Caught between the two is bartender and getaway driver Donnie (O’Shea Jackson Jr.).

Filled with crowd-pleasing action and surprising plot twists, the film spawned a sequel, Den of Thieves: Pantera, that promised more high-stakes heists. If watching both have you flipping through the channels looking for something similar, we have you covered with some excellent recommendations.

Den of Thieves Release Date January 18, 2018 Runtime 140minutes Director Christian Gudegast Writers Christian Gudegast, Paul Scheuring Cast Evan Jones, Pablo Schreiber , Brian Van Holt, Jordan Bridges, Eric Braeden, Gerard Butler , Sonya Balmores, Oleg Taktarov, Meadow Williams, Maurice Compte Budget $30 million

10 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

Directed by Bryan Singer