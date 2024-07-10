The Despicable Me franchise continues to be a powerhouse at the cinema. With its cute characters, silly slapstick humor, and hints of espionage, it is a series that adults and children can enjoy together. The characters of Gru and the Minions have become not only infamous but iconic. As the films take counterintelligence to new heights, viewers can expect wonderful and wacky adventures from the cinematic dynamos.

With the release of Despicable Me 4 underway, audiences craving similar entertainment will be pleased to know that there are many great titles available that occupy the nice market that blends family-friendly humor and action. Here are 10 movies to add to your watch list if you enjoy Despicable Me 4.

10 'Inspector Gadget' (1999)

Directed by David Kellogg

This live-action whodunit stars Matthew Broderick as security guard John Brown. Brown is injured in an explosion and gets the opportunity to become a cyber soldier of sorts. He is enhanced with state-of-the-art gadgets and becomes a crime-solving, walking, talking multi-tool. With his niece Penny (Michelle Trachtenberg) and her dog Brain (Don Adams), they will try to outwit the evil mastermind Claw (Rupert Everett).

Fans of Despicable Me 4 will enjoy the kooky comedy that is appropriate for all ages in this clever caper. It combines a family-friendly presentation with just enough intrigue to keep audiences entertained. It also has some great action sequences and special effects.

9 'Chicken Little' (2005)

Directed by Mark Dindal

Chicken Little got a reputation for being a little premature in his alerts. Then, when he tells everyone that "the sky is falling" as aliens invade, and nobody heeds his warning, he will do everything he can to save his town from the strange invaders, even if no one believes him. Luckily, a few characters soon realize that he is telling the truth and decide to help.

The charming 2005 family comedy is full of action, hilarity, and puns. With help from characters such as Ugly Duckling (Joan Cusak) and Fish Out of Water (Dan Molina), Chicken Little will have to find his courage and become a participant instead of just an observer. Zach Braff stars as Chicken Little and joins a vastly talented voice-acting cast that includes Patrick Stewart, Catherine O'Hara, and the legendary Don Knotts.

8 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

Another largely successful animated film is 2004's The Incredibles. The movie follows a family of superheroes as they try to go about their daily lives as normal civilians during the day and be masked crusaders on the side. But working together as a family, even a super-family is not easy and the characters need to work as a team both on and off the battlefield.

Craig T. Nelson joins Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Wallace Shawn among others in this super-charged family flick. Despicable Me 4 devotees will enjoy recurring themes of family, fun, and fighting crime. The endearing commitment to relationships that runs throughout the story makes it an enhanced hero movie with heart.

7 'Spy Kids' (2001)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

When siblings Juni (Daryl Sabara) and Carmen (Alexa Pena Vega) Cortez find that their parents, played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino, have been abducted, their quest to rescue them reveals a whole host of family secrets they never could have imagined in the live-action movie Spy Kids. As the two brave pre-teens venture to free their parents, they find they have a genealogical destiny in reconnaissance.

Besides a phenomenal cast, the film has a great heart and emphasizes familial bonds and the importance of communication and trust among family members. Exciting action scenes and chuckle-worthy scenarios make it a great addition to any family night watch list.

6 'Penguins of Madagascar' (2014)

Directed by Eric Darnell and Simon J. Smith

The suspicious and slippery side characters in Madagascar were such a hit with audiences that they earned their own spin-off movie in Penguins of Madagascar. The aquatic secret agent birds are experts in disguise and subterfuge. They bring hilarity and deadpan delivery to movie scenes and charismatically steal the show.

In their feature-length film, they get to use all of their strengths and skills to defeat a sinister octopus called Dr. Octavius Brine, or Dave, who is voiced by John Malkovich. The clever crew includes Tom McGrath, Chris Miller, Christopher Knights, and Conrad Vernon. Kids will enjoy the playful polar-themed characters, and adults will appreciate the accessible humor and exciting plotline.

5 'The Pink Panther' (2006)

Directed by Shawn Levy

Steve Martin is comedy gold as the bumbling but self-possessed and confident Chief Inspector Clouseau in The Pink Panther. A famous soccer coach (Jason Statham) is murdered and the exquisitely valuable Pink Panther Diamond is stolen, leaving Clouseau to solve both mysteries in the hilarious exploit.

Against all odds and his superior's liking, it may prove that the unorthodox detective will be exactly the person needed to close the complicated case. The proficient cast includes Kevin Kline, Beyoncé, and Jean Reno. It is a superb re-imagining of the classic films and pays loyal homage to the humor originated by Peter Sellers.

4 'Meet the Robinsons' (2007)

Directed by Stephen J. Anderson

Lewis (Daniel Hansen) is a determined genius when it comes to inventions, but finding a family connection is proving to be harder to achieve. Suddenly, his whole world is turned upside-down when a visitor from the future (Wesley Singerman) whisks him away in a time machine. As Lewis helps the eclectic and eccentric Robinson family, he finds that the future looks pretty bright after all.

This action-packed, zany film has flying ships, a T-Rex, a dog with glasses, and tuxedo-wearing singing frogs. Meet the Robinsons is an entertaining and engaging film that everyone will enjoy. It has a great twist and highlights the hope that family can be what you gain instead of what you are given.

3 'Spies in Disguise' (2019)

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

The 2019 animated film Spies in Disguise features Will Smith as successful spy Lance Sterling. When a mishap happens with a new spy gadget, he is accidentally turned into a pigeon. In the ultimate form of undercover work, he must learn to cohere with his awkward and introverted coworker, Walter (Tom Holland), to rescue everyone from certain doom.

Older viewers will enjoy the meta references and witty banter between Walter and Lance as they have to find a way to make their contrasting personalities work together. Younger viewers will love the adorable animation and cute pigeon form Lance takes for most of the film.

2 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (2022)

Directed by Brad Ableson

A charismatic prequel to the Despicable Me franchise, 2022's Minions: The Rise of Gru gives the fans an adorable insight into what the character of Gru (Steve Carell) was like before he became truly despicable. As an adolescent dreaming of becoming a supervillain someday, Gru works with his many suspender-clad minions to try and take over the world.

Hilarious hijinks and the series' trademark humor are found in this fun-filled comedy. An all-star cast includes Julie Andrews, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand, and Alan Arkin. Action film aficionados will appreciate cameos from industry titans such as Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, and Jean-Claude Van Damme.