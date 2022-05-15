Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is the latest chapter in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe that once again finds superhero sorcerer Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) battling against forces beyond the Earth’s realm. This time the fate of the multiverse is threatened by a now deranged Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) who has become an unstoppable force of vengeance.

Directed by legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness benefits from Raimi’s patented direction and the fine performances of Cumberbatch and Olsen, while taking the MCU into exciting, unexplored territory. Here are seven movies that we think fans of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will enjoy.

Director Sam Raimi’s first foray into superhero territory is based on an original story conceived by the Evil Dead filmmaker. Liam Neeson stars as Peyton Westlake, a scientist who is burnt alive and left for dead by ruthless mobster Robert Durant (Larry Drake) under the orders of crime boss Louis Stick Jr. (Colin Friels). When Westlake’s attempt to cure his deformed state goes wrong, he instead develops superhuman powers along with a mentally unstable mind and a strong thirst for vengeance under the guise of Darkman.

Also starring Frances McDormand, Darkman was inspired by Raimi’s love for the Universal horror films of the 1930s, complete with tragic antihero of monstrous persuasion. Featuring all the classic Raimi visual flourishes and a pulpy tone, Darkman is an entertainingly bizarre, violent, and kinetic cross between Batman and The Phantom of the Opera (the monster movie, not the musical), not to mention one of Sam Raimi’s best films.

A Disney action-adventure based loosely on the segment of the same name from the classic 1940 animation musical anthology Fantasia, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice features the spectacle of Nicolas Cage playing a centuries-old sorcerer fighting the forces of evil in modern-day New York City. To win this eternal battle, Cage’s character, Balthazar, must find and train the apprentice of Merlin, which he finds is geeky college student Dave (Jay Baruchel.)

Conjured by Cage’s desire to play a character with magical powers due to his obsession with King Arthur legends and classic Disney animation, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice counters its paper-thin script with great visual effects and entertaining performances from the likes Alfred Molina as a villainous wizard and Toby Kebbell in a scene-stealing role as a sorcerer turned cheesy Las Vegas illusionist.

Shazam! tells the story of teenage orphan Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who is chosen by a powerful wizard (Djimon Hounsou) to be his champion: by saying the name “Shazam” he transforms into the adult superhero of the same name (Zachary Levi). When evil supervillain Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) and his demonic group of Seven Deadly Sins plan to take over the world, it is up to young Billy to hone his new superhuman abilities and save the day.

Based on the Captain Marvel comic books published by DC Comics (Warner Bros. could not use the name in the film because it was copyrighted by Marvel Studios), Shazam! has proven to be one of the best DC films released yet. Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! features excellent action set pieces that expertly blend humor with super-powered smackdowns. Best of all is the casting of Zachary Levi, who brings his on-key comedic chops to a musclebound superhero performance.

The final installment of Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy was also the most maligned, with Spider-Man 3 suffering from a case of too many cooks in the kitchen, with reports of Raimi clashing with Sony Pictures over creative differences. Despite the criticisms lobbed towards the film, Spider-Man 3 nevertheless succeeds as a visual spectacle in which Raimi ups the ante in the superhero blockbuster stakes.

Tobey Maguire again stars as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, who this time suffers from a major identity crisis when an alien symbiote attaches itself to his costume and negatively influences his behavior. Cue the now infamous “emo” Peter Parker that has become a thing of internet legend. Also starring Thomas Hayden Church as Sandman and Topher Grace as Eddie Brock aka Venom, Spider-Man 3 is buoyed by the excellent VFX work from Sony Pictures Imageworks and Raimi’s always spirited filmmaking that manages to make the film work as a superhero soap opera.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics title of the same name, Hellboy proved to be the perfect partnership of material and filmmaker, with Guillermo del Toro bringing his acclaimed filmmaking sensibilities to comic writer Mike Mignola’s fantastical world of good vs evil in which the superhero is the spawn of Satan.

Said hero is Hellboy (Ron Perlman), a demon with a right hand of stone who is part of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence, an organization charged with defending the world against supernatural threats. When immortal mystic Grigori Rasputin (Karel Roden) attempts to literally unleash Hell on Earth, it is up to Hellboy and the BPRD to stop him. Long-time character actor Ron Perlman shines in a rare leading role as a wisecracking, cigar-chomping demon, while del Toro provides a visual wallop in this supernatural comic book movie.

Army of Darkness (1992)

The final film in the Evil Dead trilogy, Army of Darkness moves on from the gnarly grindhouse violence of the first two films to become a much more comedic action horror, marking a transition for director Sam Raimi into more mainstream fare.

Continuing from the events of Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness begins with monster slaying hero Ash (Bruce Campbell) transported to medieval times where he once again must fight against the evil forces conjured by the Necronomicon, aka the Book of the Dead. Campbell solidifies his standing as an action man horror movie icon, honing his knack for physical comedy, especially when playing the dual roles of “good” Ash and “evil” ash. Although not as shocking as the previous entries, Army of Darkness still proves to be a standout horror comedy that excels in both facets.

The film that pushed the multiverse concept to the extreme, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a madcap sci-fi action-adventure brought to the screen by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka Daniels. Martial arts superstar Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn, an overwhelmed owner of a laundromat who while being audited by the IRS, finds out she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to save the multiverse from a destructive powerful force.

An often-overwhelming assault on the senses that never wavers in its creative imagery nor its whiplash editing, Everything Everywhere All at Once takes a deep dive into themes of existentialism and nihilism while taking the viewer on a heady trip through universes exotic and strange. Yeoh stands out in a role that pays tribute to her legacy as a martial arts superstar while portraying a character with much dramatic heft.

