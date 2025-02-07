DreamWorks' newest film, Dog Man, is an adaptation of the story of the same name by Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. It tells the adventures of the titular human-canine hybrid (Peter Hastings), created by combining the body of a physically capable police officer with the body of his mentally capable dog after they were injured by an evil cat named Petey (Pete Davidson). Dog Man becomes Petey's rival and constantly thwarts his plans, which drives Petey to concoct a plot involving cloning machines, a gas that can bring anything to life, and an evil psychic fish named Flippy (Ricky Gervais).

Dog Man has established itself as a fun, light-hearted kids' film with tons of hilarious meta-jokes and visual gags. While the story isn't anything groundbreaking, it does have some very solid themes regarding positivity vs cynicism, parenthood, and people's ability to change. If you or your kids are in the mood for similar stories, there's a large selection of animated films to choose from. This list will offer ten movies that share similar themes, humor, and animation as Dog Man, making them ideal companions for this unexpected hit.

10 'Mr. Peabody & Sherman' (2014)

Directed by Rob Minkoff

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Sherman (Max Charles) is a young boy living with his adopted father, a hyper-intelligent dog named Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell), who educates Sherman about history using his WABAC Machine. Unfortunately, when Sherman gets into a fight with a girl named Penny (Ariel Winter), he bites her, which brings into question whether Mr. Peabody is the right parental figure or not. When Mr. Peabody hosts a dinner to try to smooth things over with Penny's parents and the Children's Service agent assigned to the case, Sherman shows Penny the WABAC Machine and accidentally starts a chain of events that could threaten history.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman takes the beloved segment from The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends and turns it into a heartwarming time travel adventure. Depicting Mr. Peabody as Sherman's father rather than his professor allowed the film to explore mature topics such as the difficulties of single parenting and explorations of prejudice and irrational discrimination. It still has a ton of good jokes and nice historical references, but the focus always remains on the dynamic of a father trying to do right by his son.