One of the most popular and influential sci-fi novels of all time, Frank Herbert's massively imaginative Dune is the tale of Paul Atreides, who arrives at a dangerous alien planet after his father, Duke Leto, accepts stewardship of it. It's the galaxy's source of melange, its most precious resource. Chaos ensues after a betrayal that has powerful forces clash over control of the planet.

For a long time, it was believed to be impossible to adapt the book into a good film. It wasn't until 2021 and 2024 that Denis Villeneuve would prove with his Dune and Dune: Part Two that it was very much possible to turn Paul's story into one of modern cinema's most exhilarating epics, and two of the best sci-fi movies of the 2020s. Those craving more adventures in the same vein as Dune — whether ones that influenced it, ones that were influenced by it, or ones that are just remarkably similar in some way — thankfully have plenty of exciting films from throughout history to check out.

10 'Stalker' (1979)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

Image via Mosfilm

One of the best foreign arthouse movies of all time, as well as one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made, Stalker is by far one of the best works by master Soviet filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky. It's set in a small country where there's a mysterious area called the Zone, wherein lies a space called the Room, which is said to grant visitors' innermost wish. A guide, known as a stalker, guides a writer and a professor through this dangerous area to reach the mythical Room.

Like Dune, Stalker explores themes of faith and profound philosophical topics, even if it does so through a drastically different approach. It's a must-see for anyone who enjoys movies, really; but particularly so for those who could consider themselves Dune fans. Like Villeneuve's latest epics, Stalker treats its complex narrative with care, delivering stunning visuals and plenty of memorable set pieces.

Stalker Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 25, 1979 Director Andrei Tarkovsky Cast Alexander Kaidanovsky Runtime 162 minutes

9 'Dune' (1984)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Universal Pictures

If Dune was believed to be un-adaptable for as long as it did, that was largely (if not mainly) due to the monumental failure that was David Lynch's adaptation. The director, famous for what he's brought to cinematic surrealism, condensed Herbert's seminal novel into one nearly 2-and-a-half-hour film. The result is a bizarre, poorly constructed, not-particularly-close-to-the-source-material misfire.

That being said, Lynch's Dune has, in all fairness, aged okay. Though lacking the head-scratching style that's made Lynch an icon, it's still an acceptable entry in his filmography, with a solid amount of interesting things to offer to both fans and cinephiles. If anything, fans of the modern duology should check out the original to see how it differs from the way Villeneuve's imagination complemented Herbert's. Spoiler alert: It differs an awful lot. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing is up to each viewer to interpret.

8 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinema

Even well before the turn of the century, The Lord of the Rings needed no introduction. It was Peter Jackson's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary trilogy, though, that really made the franchise blow up in mainstream popularity far more than ever before. The first installment is The Fellowship of the Ring, which first brings together the titular team at the beginning of their journey to Mount Doom, where they plan to destroy an evil tyrant's secret weapon.

That synopsis may make Fellowship sound like just your typical Hero's Journey fare, but that's very far from the truth. It's actually one of the most flawless movies of the 2000s, serving as a perfect introduction to the enchanting world of Middle-earth and the fascinating characters who inhabit it. Villeneuve has been very vocal about how much Lord of the Rings inspired his take on Arrakis and Paul's story, and the influences are quite visible in Fellowship. It's a massive, epic, emotionally riveting first step into a vast world, just like 2021's Dune was.

7 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via MGM

It goes without saying, but Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is perhaps the most influential sci-fi movie ever made. That's hardly shocking since Kubrick is considered by many the single greatest American filmmaker who ever lived. His philosophical space epic follows a spacecraft manned by two humans and a supercomputer, who are sent to Jupiter to investigate the origins of a mysterious artifact that's landed on the Moon.

It's hardly a stretch to say that 2001 has had a very visible influence on pretty much every space adventure movie that's been made throughout the 21st century — and that, of course, includes Villeneuve's Dune movies. With its ahead-of-their-time visual effects and incredible use of color, fascinating themes, gripping story, iconic music, and legendary ending, this '60s masterpiece is one that everyone should check out before they die.

2001: A Space Odyssey Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 3, 1968 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Keir Dullea , Gary Lockwood , William Sylvester , Daniel Richter , Leonard Rossiter , Margaret Tyzack Runtime 149 minutes

6 'Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Image via 20th Century Studios

Like Tolkien's creation, George Lucas's is such a household title at this point that one would be hard-pressed to find anyone who's never heard of it. It's, of course, Star Wars, which was spawned by the 1977 classic now known as Episode IV — A New Hope. In it, young farmer Luke Skywalker is pulled out of his quiet life to save the galaxy from the Galactic Empire's planet-destroying weapon.

The Hero's Journey, being perhaps the biggest story archetype in human history, has been used as a template for multiple sci-fi and fantasy tales throughout the years. That includes both Dune and A New Hope, the latter of which is literally directly about the monomyth. Proving that sticking to a tried-and-true structural skeleton isn't antonymous with originality, both Villeneuve and Lucas proved that creativity beats all. With its incredible visuals, phenomenal screenplay, and one of the best movie scores of all time, A New Hope is a cinematic icon for a reason.