First released in 1974, Dungeons & Dragons has become the most recognized and best-selling role-playing game. Beginning in the 2010s, the game saw a massive increase in public attention thanks to its appearance in Stranger Things, and the live-play series Critical Role. There have been several attempts to translate the mythical worlds created through the game into film, with the most recent—and successful—being 2023's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

While Dungeons & Dragons campaigns can be as diverse and varied as the imagination of those playing them, the general structure is based around a group of heroes coming together to collect treasure, stop great evils, and accomplish shared goals. Thus, fans of Honor Among Thieves can find plenty of other fantasy films that can fill a similar itch while we wait for the next D&D project.